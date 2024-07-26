Biles, Andrade, Wevers, Visser submit new elements at Paris 2024!

Per the FIG

Add Simone Biles (USA) to the list of gymnasts aiming to have new elements named for them at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Biles submitted an original skill on the Uneven Bars to the FIG Women’s Technical Committee Thursday, making her one of four female gymnasts who may attempt new elements during the Olympics.

The new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns (540 degrees) to handstand, a variation of an element named for Wilhelm Weiler (CAN), which Biles has performed for much of her career. Should she attempt it, it is likely to be at the beginning of her Uneven Bars routine, when she typically performs the Weiler.

The skill has been reviewed by the Technical Committee, which has awarded it a difficulty value of E on a scale from A to J, meaning it is worth 0.5 in difficulty.

The Gymnastics superstar already has five elements named after her in the Women’s Code of Points, including two vaults, two tumbling skills on Floor Exercise and a dismount on Balance Beam. Only five-time Olympic gold medallist Nellie Kim (URS), who has seven skills named for her, has more.

In order for the move to be named for her, Biles will have to perform it without a major fault at some phase of the competition in Paris.

Submitted by: Simone Biles (USA)

Apparatus: Uneven Bars

Element description: Clear hip circle fwd to handstand with 1½ turn (540°) in handstand phase (Weiler-kip)

Element value: E (0.5)