26 Jul Biles, Andrade, Wevers, Visser submit new elements at Paris 2024!
Per the FIG
Add Simone Biles (USA) to the list of gymnasts aiming to have new elements named for them at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Biles submitted an original skill on the Uneven Bars to the FIG Women’s Technical Committee Thursday, making her one of four female gymnasts who may attempt new elements during the Olympics.
The new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns (540 degrees) to handstand, a variation of an element named for Wilhelm Weiler (CAN), which Biles has performed for much of her career. Should she attempt it, it is likely to be at the beginning of her Uneven Bars routine, when she typically performs the Weiler.
The skill has been reviewed by the Technical Committee, which has awarded it a difficulty value of E on a scale from A to J, meaning it is worth 0.5 in difficulty.
The Gymnastics superstar already has five elements named after her in the Women’s Code of Points, including two vaults, two tumbling skills on Floor Exercise and a dismount on Balance Beam. Only five-time Olympic gold medallist Nellie Kim (URS), who has seven skills named for her, has more.
In order for the move to be named for her, Biles will have to perform it without a major fault at some phase of the competition in Paris.
Submitted by: Simone Biles (USA)
Apparatus: Uneven Bars
Element description: Clear hip circle fwd to handstand with 1½ turn (540°) in handstand phase (Weiler-kip)
Element value: E (0.5)
Other female gymnasts aiming to have original elements named at Paris 2024 include Rebeca Andrade (BRA), who has submitted a Yurchenko triple twist on Vault, and Lieke Wevers (NED) and Naomi Visser (NED), who will attempt a triple turn with leg held at horizontal on Floor Exercise. Should both gymnasts do it during the Games, the element will bear both their names.
The long-anticipated Yurchenko triple twist Vault could become a reality at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games thanks to Rebeca Andrade (BRA).
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Vault champion has submitted the element to be named for her in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Code of Points. Video of Andrade performing the element has been submitted to the FIG Women’s Technical Committee, which has awarded the vault a difficulty value of 6.0.
The Yurchenko triple consists of a roundoff onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and a backflip with three twists before landing. It would be the hardest of the many incarnations of the Yurchenko, which is used to describe any vault with a roundoff, back handspring entry.
In order to be named for their creators at Paris 2024, original elements must be completed without a major fault in at least one phase of the competition.
Though it has been attempted on occasion, no woman has ever successfully done a Yurchenko with a triple twist, and only one vault in the women’s code — The Biles II — is more difficult. If Andrade does it successfully at any point in the women’s competition in Paris, it will be the first element named for her in the code.
Submitted by: Rebeca Andrade (BRA)
Apparatus: Vault
Element description: Round-off, flicflac on – stretched salto backward with 3/1 twist (1080°) off
Element value: 6.00
Vault number: 4.36
On Floor Exercise, Naomi Visser (NED) and Lieke Wevers (NED) have both submitted a triple turn with leg at horizontal to be named for them. The element is rated E on a scale of A to J, meaning it is worth 0.5 in difficulty.
Two other gymnasts submitted the same element at the 2023 World Championships, but neither was able to get the 1080 degree turn all the way around in the competition.
Submitted by: Naomi Visser (NED) and Lieke Wevers (NED)
Apparatus: Floor Exercise
Element description: Triple turn with leg held at horizontal.
Element value: E (0.5)
For more:
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
