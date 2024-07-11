Sunique! 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee Readies for Paris

As the season progressed, her ever-growing influence was apparent across platforms. Auburn saw record crowds with raucous student sections and consistent competition success they previously hadn’t. Her social media numbers soared again and new fans followed the sport. She was cheered on for every success, and critiqued for every minor misstep – whether a rare mistake in competition or an interview soundbite gone wrong.

It created an extraordinarily complicated life for a college freshman who became an overnight sensation just a few months earlier.

“There’s so many people watching me,” she told ESPN in March of 2022, noting she found support in her team during the tough moments. “I needed to be a part of a team to find my love for the sport again in order to keep getting better,” Lee says. “I needed to somewhat be normal.”

On March 31, the day of the Auburn Regional, she shared a screenshot of her journal. “Eliminate the Doubt” it said. It was a poignant and raw phrase from the reigning Olympic All-Around Champion and spoke volumes about her mindset, personal drive and the weight of expectations she felt. “Control the Controllables”… “Give Yourself Grace.”

It spoke volumes.

Game-Changer

What followed her 2022 NCAA season was something Suni never could have imagined – a debilitating and very well-publicized health issue that for a very long time, left more questions than answers. In addition to the frustration of not being able to train or compete, she faced head on the feelings of doubt and sadness that came with a college career cut short and having to explain it all, and, as it turned out, a less than positive experience at Auburn.

She had already announced plans in November 2022 to leave college and focus on 2024 when she missed the end of the regular season, the SEC Championship and the NCAA regional because of what Auburn described as a “non-gymnastics health issue.” She was diagnosed with a kidney condition in early 2023. Returning home to Minnesota, she was unsure if she’d ever compete in gymnastics again.

“It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support,” Suni wrote on social media. “I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.

“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health issue related to my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery. It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support.”

Little did we know at the time, however, that the NCAA season and college experience also presented extremely tough life lessons Suni never expected. Speaking with Sports Illustrated before Olympic Trials, she said she felt that she couldn’t confide in her teammates about the challenges she faced about feeling isolated and left out due to her status and being watched everywhere she went. “A lot of the girls weren’t the nicest to me,” she says. “I just really felt like an outcast, almost. They didn’t treat me that well. I just knew that I couldn’t trust them.” (She adds, “I have a couple of good, really genuine friends there,” but they are athletes in other sports.)

At one point during her road to recovery and back to Olympic form, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some depression. Suddenly, it wasn’t about returning to the Olympic stage, it was about getting out of bed in the morning. Restoring her physical and mental health was the number one priority in a roller coaster ride that just wouldn’t stop.

Building back slowly, she placed third on beam at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships, but opted out of an opportunity to try for a spot on the 2023 World Championship team. Heading into 2024, the biggest questions surrounding Suni continued to focus on her health, and if she would opt to compete in the All-Around. In podium training in February at Winter Cup, she was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill – including a beautiful full-twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars – and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. At the time, we wished everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looked and to know that the potential to make the 2024 Olympic team was absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.

That day in February also reminded us that even the greatest athletes in the world are, indeed, human. How she responded is the true mark of a champion and Suni was already putting the meet into perspective and moving forward by the time she reached the media that afternoon. “It obviously wasn’t what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. Like, you can’t get anywhere without failing,” she said.

For athletes of all ages and levels, it was an important reminder. We all have bad days, even the defending Olympic Champion. But how we brush ourselves off and pick up the pieces is how we’ll make our mark—a sentiment echoed by her coach Jess Graba following the meet, who noted that even an Olympic Champion makes mistakes. It’s what you do with those mistakes that count, and Suni took them as fuel.

Following the American Classic, where she competed vault (13.250) and beam (a meet high 14.300), she headed to Hartford for the Core Hydration U.S. Classic and reminded us all once again not only of the magic she can create on the floor, but showed the will of a true champion. Competing on vault, beam and floor, she looked confident and strong, winning beam and ready to look ahead to Fort Worth at the Xfinity U.S. Championships on the road to her second Olympic Games. In Fort Worth, not only did she compete in the All-Around, but she placed fourth and punched her ticket to Olympic Trials. And three weeks later, under the lights of an electric hometown crowd who gave her more than one standing ovation throughout the two days of competition, Suni Lee was named to her second Olympic team, pure joy on her face, tears illuminating how meaningful the moment truly was.