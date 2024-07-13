13 Jul Biles, Andrade Headline Olympic All-Around Preview + A Look at the Men’s Field
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Biles, Andrade, Lee – Who will take gold?
Inside Gymnastics team member Anna Rose Johnson takes a look at the potential primetime players in the All-Around competition!
Who Will Be Crowned Queen? Women’s All-Around Showdown
The most coveted jewel in the Olympic gymnastics crown is arguably the All-Around title and in 2024, it’s going to be an epic battle for the gold. The front-runner is—of course!—Simone Biles, going for her second Olympic All-Around title in her third Games. She has looked unstoppable since her return to competition in 2023 and will look to finish her 2024 competition season by clinching the biggest win of all! But she’s not even the only U.S. Olympic AA champion coming back for more: Sunisa Lee, who won the gold in Tokyo 2020, will be looking to win another medal here. Although her routines are not quite back to full power after her illness, Lee’s second-place performance at the Olympic Trials shows that she’s got plenty of potential for Paris.
Other major contenders will likely include 2020 Olympic all-around silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, whose marvelous routines on every single apparatus always keep her in the medal hunt; Qiu Qiyuan of China, who placed fourth in last year’s World AA final; and Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos of France, who won bronze with her team in the historic World team final last year in Antwerp.
It’s also important to note that in the recent U.S. Olympic Trials, Lee’s second-place finish was only a small margin ahead of the scores posted by her U.S. teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera—so any one of the U.S. team members has a chance to qualify to the All-Around final in one of USA’s slots. It’s going to be exciting!
The Women’s All-Around Final takes place Thursday, August 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET
Can Hashimoto Repeat?
Last year in Antwerp, Daiki Hashimoto’s gold medal was no surprise—the young Japanese star had already won the last Olympic AA title plus the AA gold in 2022 Liverpool and the AA silver in 2021 Kitakyushu. But only a little over a point back to silver in that 2023 final was Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, and just a slim margin beyond that was USA’s Frederick Richard, who won the bronze. The Paris AA final could well be a repeat match-up with these same athletes, but there will doubtlessly be others in the mix as well—the final could include USA’s Brody Malone, who finished second at the recent Olympic Trials, China’s Sun Wei, Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa, and Great Britain’s James Hall. We can’t wait to see who will stand on this podium!
The Men’s All-Around Final takes place Wednesday, August 1: 11:30 a.m. ET
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
