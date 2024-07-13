Biles, Andrade Headline Olympic All-Around Preview + A Look at the Men’s Field

Inside Gymnastics team member Anna Rose Johnson takes a look at the potential primetime players in the All-Around competition!

Who Will Be Crowned Queen? Women’s All-Around Showdown

The most coveted jewel in the Olympic gymnastics crown is arguably the All-Around title and in 2024, it’s going to be an epic battle for the gold. The front-runner is—of course!—Simone Biles, going for her second Olympic All-Around title in her third Games. She has looked unstoppable since her return to competition in 2023 and will look to finish her 2024 competition season by clinching the biggest win of all! But she’s not even the only U.S. Olympic AA champion coming back for more: Sunisa Lee, who won the gold in Tokyo 2020, will be looking to win another medal here. Although her routines are not quite back to full power after her illness, Lee’s second-place performance at the Olympic Trials shows that she’s got plenty of potential for Paris.