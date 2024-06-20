5 Tickets to Paris! Led by Brody Malone, Your 2024 U.S. Men’s Olympic Trials Preview + How to Watch!

By Christy Sandmaier, with Megan Roth contributing

Let’s Gooooo! It’s about to get real as the men take the floor at the 2024 Olympic Trials. On the line: 5 Tickets to Paris. A lifetime of memories. In Minneapolis, an epic battle for the top spots will play out live as the insurmountable pressure rises and excitement builds. It’s real and it’s here.

In Fort Worth, 2020 Olympian and 2022 World high bar gold medalist Brody Malone dominated the field with an incredible comeback effort — something thought insurmountable months ago. The now three-time National All-Around Champion took home the gold on high bar in Liverpool in 2022, solidifying his status as one of the best ever in the U.S., and looked right on track to sail through 2023 and into 2024 on his way to his second Games. However, an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the 2023 DTB Pokal Team Challenge left Malone facing three surgeries, countless hours of grueling rehabilitation, and in a race against time.

Throughout the process, he had his eyes on the climb to return to the Olympic stage in Paris. Sometimes down, but never deterred, he’s guided by his strong faith and an incredible support system.

“God got me through it,” Malone told us of the process. “And then on top of that, just my friends and family. My fiancée came out and basically took care of me when I was stuck in the bed. Just having those people close to that just helped me get through it.” For more, see Mighty Malone!

The emotion when he took the floor at Winter Cup earlier this year was palpable, and in Fort Worth, he captured the headlines by not only winning the title, but performing almost as if the injury had never happened. What seemed the most improbable of comebacks, was now front page news. For Malone, it was business as usual.

“With everything I’ve gone through, to be able to come back, make a comeback like I have and be competitive enough to be on the top again, it feels amazing,” Malone said. “This is what I’ve been training for.”

Yul Moldauer, a 2020 Olympic veteran competing along side of Malone for years, was cheering on his friend. “I knew that he was going to do All-Around, and I was so excited. I made sure I watched every single routine that I could. I cheered for him because he’s been working his butt off to be back, and it’s awesome. We’ll celebrate.”

Frederick Richard, in his first Olympic cycle, reflected on Malone’s epic comeback. “I mean, it just shows Brody is a dog, number one. So much respect for him. So much respect to just come back and dominate. He’s definitely going to push me in the gym.”

With Malone all but a lock, there are four spots remaining on the team, and five men who made history in Antwerp at the 2023 World Championships going after them. Asher Hong (10th at U.S. Championships), Paul Juda (6th), Moldauer (tied for 4th), Richard (2nd) and Khoi Young (3rd) took bronze as a team, the first team medal at an Olympics or World Championships for the men since 2014, ending their longest podium absence from 1984 to 2001. They improved from fifth-place finishes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2022 Worlds in Liverpool, and sent a strong message to the rest of the world. Not only did they bring home bronze, but they did it with confidence, style, difficulty, and both a passion and determination as a team that we’ve not seen in some time. They believed in themselves from start to finish — and it showed. (Scroll to the end for more!)

All five men will be looking to continue to make their case and build (or regain) momentum in Minneapolis. Hong, the 2023 U.S. All-Around Champion, had a rough go in Fort Worth, and will need a huge effort at Trials. But he’s a gamer. And if anyone can shoot right back to the top, it’s Hong. He’s clearly got the difficulty to not only contribute in a big way towards a team medal, but he can bring home individual hardware as well. Raising his execution scores in Minneapolis will also be key to see where he factors into the team.

So, who else factors in?

Following Fort Worth, we very much have our eyes on 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus, who tied for 4th in the All-Around. Wiskus has been on a steady climb upwards in 2024 overcoming injuries and inconsistencies, and may be peaking at the exact right time to earn a ticket to his second Games.

Also still on our radar are 2020 Olympic alternate Cameron Bock who placed 8th in Fort Worth, parallel bars master Curran Phillips (though he remains somewhat of a question mark following an injury sustained in warmups on day 2 in Fort Worth left him sidelined), pommel horse specialist Patrick Hoopes, 2021 World Pommel Horse Champion Stephen Nedoroscik, five-time World team member and 2016 Olympic alternate Donnell Whittenburg — who placed second at the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa and seventh in Fort Worth — and Colt Walker, a member of the 2022 World team.

For the complete results from the 2024 U.S. Championships, Click Here!

None can be counted out, and the playing field is one of the most competitive and dynamic the U.S. men have ever seen. They have a legit shot for a team medal in Paris and the competition in Minneapolis promises to be off the charts — skills, difficulty, energy, emotion — so fasten your seatbelts, because there has never been a better time to be a men’s gymnastics fan than now.

Here, we break down our “Must Watch” contender list as we take a closer look at the men competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Who will be the team to walk onto the floor under the Olympic lights in Bercy Arena? On Saturday night in Minneapolis, we’ll know.

For the full list of competitors, Click Here!

For the U.S. Men’s Selection Procedures: Click Here!

For the 2024 Olympic Draw, Click Here!