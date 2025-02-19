“I Want To Be One Of The Best In The World.” Gold Medalist Hezly Rivera Set For 2025 Debut At Winter Cup

Allez!

Under the bright lights inside Bercy Arena, Rivera readied herself for the job ahead on the grandest stage in the world. At 16, she was the youngest qualified athlete in the entire Team USA contingent. With unfulfilled Tokyo dreams surrounding them, the team deemed Paris their redemption tour. It set up an early expectation of greatness—the ultimate goal: gold. Not only had they missed out on the top spot of the podium in Tokyo, taking silver, they also performed in a nearly empty arena due to COVID restrictions. The cheering fans painted the perfect picture backdrop and made all the difference in Paris, as Olympic magic was captured and felt around the world.

In Qualifications, Team USA started on beam, and while the enormity of the moment could have been overwhelming for Rivera, her preparation instead carried an aura of confidence as she prepared for her first Olympic routine. Knowing she had already achieved a lifelong dream by stepping on the floor for Team USA, was the realization of the ultimate goal, and the words of wisdom she received from her teammates resonated throughout. It helped frame the pressure and put it into perspective.

“It was actually really comforting because they knew what to expect. They told me, ‘you’re going to feel nervous. You’re going to feel a little bit scared, but just block it out, do your normal and have confidence in yourself.’ They told me that’s the most important thing. I know how to do my gymnastics. I just try to not overthink, basically, and they really helped me with that. Especially Suni, she helped me not just inside the gym, but she also helped me outside of the gym to get my mind off of gymnastics. We would go to the dining hall, just walk around, grab something to eat, go to the grocery store, and get some coffee. We would just talk about life, and I could talk to her about anything. So, it was really nice to just get my feelings out and talk to somebody because, obviously, this can be a very stressful time competing.

“Suni was very, very helpful to me and so was Jade. They were just the biggest role models. And Simone and Jordan, they always take care of me. They were always with me. You know? It was a really cool experience just being with all of those veterans helping me, and guiding me for my first Olympics.”

Her beam routine was a nervous one, but will forever remain the moment Rivera not only officially became an Olympian, but in a mere one minute and thirty seconds, went from Team USA rookie to Olympic veteran.