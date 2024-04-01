2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals Schedule

01 Apr 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals Schedule

Posted at 12:29h in 2024 Women's NCAA Headquarters, News & Features by

Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Season! Bookmark this page for quick access to the full women’s NCAA schedule plus streaming details as they become available. Schedule is subject to change. 

Click here for the 2024 men’s NCAA schedule!

Post Season

*Schedule and links subject to change.

Wednesday, April 3rd

  • Ann Arbor Regional Round  1 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Illinois vs. Ball State)
  • Fayetteville Regional  Round 1 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Boise State vs. BYU)

Thursday, April 4th

  • Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, Penn State)
  • Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Clemson vs. Iowa State)
  • Fayetteville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m.  | ESPN+ (Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska)
  • Berkeley Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)
  • Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 |  7 p.m.  ET | ESPN+ (Oklahoma, N.C. State, Ohio State, winner of Illinois vs. Ball State)
  • Fayetteville Regional Round 2 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, winner of Boise State vs. BYU)

Friday, April 5th

  • Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland)
  • Berkeley Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington)
  • Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Florida, Missouri, Georgia, winner of Clemson vs. Iowa State)
  • Berkeley Regional Round 2 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Cal, Auburn, Stanford, winner of Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)

Saturday, April 6th

  • Ann Arbor Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
  • Fayetteville Regional Final | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Sunday, April 7th

  • Gainesville Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
  • Berkeley Regional Final | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+

USAG CHAMPIONSHIPS

USAG Championships Teams: Cornell, Air Force, Texas Woman’s University, West Chester, Brown, Lindenwood. The six-team field was determined, along with its seeding, by each school’s overall National Qualifying Score (NQS). Individuals who qualified for the national championships were also determined by their NQS in respective events.

Friday, April 12th

  • USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13th

  • USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 15th

  • USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 18th

  • NCAA Championships Semifinal 1 | 4:30 p.m. ET
  • NCAA Championships Semifinal 2 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 20th

  • NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET

For more, Click Here!

Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and X @InsideGym for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!

Check out our new App!

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Print page
No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!