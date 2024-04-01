01 Apr 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals Schedule
Schedule is subject to change.
Post Season
*Schedule and links subject to change.
Wednesday, April 3rd
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Illinois vs. Ball State)
- Fayetteville Regional Round 1 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Boise State vs. BYU)
Thursday, April 4th
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, Penn State)
- Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Clemson vs. Iowa State)
- Fayetteville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+ (Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska)
- Berkeley Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Oklahoma, N.C. State, Ohio State, winner of Illinois vs. Ball State)
- Fayetteville Regional Round 2 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, winner of Boise State vs. BYU)
Friday, April 5th
- Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland)
- Berkeley Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington)
- Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Florida, Missouri, Georgia, winner of Clemson vs. Iowa State)
- Berkeley Regional Round 2 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (Cal, Auburn, Stanford, winner of Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)
Saturday, April 6th
Sunday, April 7th
USAG CHAMPIONSHIPS
USAG Championships Teams: Cornell, Air Force, Texas Woman’s University, West Chester, Brown, Lindenwood. The six-team field was determined, along with its seeding, by each school’s overall National Qualifying Score (NQS). Individuals who qualified for the national championships were also determined by their NQS in respective events.
Friday, April 12th
- USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13th
- USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 15th
- USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday, April 18th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal 1 | 4:30 p.m. ET
- NCAA Championships Semifinal 2 | 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
