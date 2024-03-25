2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals Selections Made

Per the NCAA:

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 National Collegiate women’s gymnastics championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.

The top 36 teams based on the national qualifying score were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on NQS and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites while adhering to the selection procedures. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual-qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round.

In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the NQS, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.

The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. The Arkansas and Michigan regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, April 3 to 6. The California and Florida regionals will be conducted Thursday through Sunday, April 4 to 7.

*Denotes regional host

Arkansas Regional (University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, host)

Teams *Arkansas Arizona Boise State Brigham Young Kentucky LSU Minnesota Nebraska Oregon State

All-Around Competitors Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan Kendall Whitman, George Washington

Individual Event Specialists Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young Vault – Sarah Zois, George Washington Vault – Kiera O’Shea, Northen Illinois Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State Uneven Bars – Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young Uneven Bars – Anna Bramblett, Brigham Young Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois Balance Beam – Emily Lopez, Boise State Balance Beam – Emma Loyim, Bosie State Balance Beam – Adriana Popp, Boise State Balance Beam – Brynlee Anderson, Brigham Young Balance Beam – Elease Rollins, Brigham Young Balance Beam – Maya Peters, George Washington Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State Floor Exercise – Emma Loyim, Boise State Floor Exercise – Hallie Hornbacher, Central Michigan



California Regional (University of California, Berkeley, host)

Teams Arizona State Auburn *California Denver San Jose State Southern Utah Stanford UCLA Washington

All-Around Competitors Maggie Slife, Air Force Karina Monoz, Iowa Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State Niya Randolph, Southern Utah

Individual Event Specialists Vault – Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis Uneven Bars – Kara Houghton, Sacramento State Uneven Bars – Jada Mazury, San Jose State Uneven Bars – Isabella Neff, Southern Utah Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Iowa Balance Beam – Katherine Weyhmiller, San Jose State Balance Beam – Ellie Cacciola, Southern Utah Balance Beam – Kennedi McClain, Southern Utah Floor Exercise – Emily Erb, Iowa Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis



Florida Regional (University of Florida, host)

Teams Clemson *Florida Georgia Iowa State Maryland Michigan State Missouri Towson Utah

All-Around Competitors Rebecca Wells, Clemson Syd Morris, Long Island University Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Individual Event Specialists Vault – Molly Arnold, Clemson Vault – Noelle Adams, Iowa State Vault – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Isabelle Schaefer, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Avery Balsar, Rutgers Balance Beam – Kielyn McCright, Clemson Balance Beam – Koelle Adams, Iowa State Balance Beam – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State Floor Exercise – Julia Bedall, Brown Floor Exercise – Molly Arnold, Clemson Floor Exercise – Brie Clark, Clemson Floor Exercise – Molly Adams, Iowa State Floor Exercise – Kaia Parket, Iowa State



Michigan Regional (University of Michigan, host)

Teams Alabama Ball State Illinois Kent State *Michigan NC State Oklahoma Ohio State Penn State

All-Around Competitors Zoe Middleton, Ball State Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Individual Event Specialists Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State Vault – Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan Vault – Arielle Ward, Illinois Vault – Jaye Mack, Illinois State Uneven Bars – Ashley Szymanski, Ball State Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State Uneven Bars – Lynden Saltness, Illinois Uneven Bars – Mia Takekawa, Illinois Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Mia Takekawa, Illinois Balance Beam – Nya Kraus, Lindenwood Floor Exercise – Suki Pfister, Ball State Floor Exercise – Mia Townes, Illinois Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Jordyn Ewing, Pittsburgh Floor Exercise – Cassie St. Clair, Western Michigan



The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.

The national championships will take place April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available at ncaa.com

Look for Updated Scheduling and Streaming Links Soon!

Wednesday, April 3rd

Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4th

Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5th

Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Round 2 | 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6th

Ann Arbor Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional Final | 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7th

Gainesville Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Final | 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12th

USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13th

USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 15th

USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 18th

NCAA Championships Semifinal | 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Championships Semifinal | 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20th

NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET

Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

