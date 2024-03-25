25 Mar 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals Selections Made
Per the NCAA:
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 National Collegiate women’s gymnastics championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.
The top 36 teams based on the national qualifying score were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.
In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the NQS, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.
The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. The Arkansas and Michigan regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, April 3 to 6. The California and Florida regionals will be conducted Thursday through Sunday, April 4 to 7.
*Denotes regional host
Arkansas Regional (University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, host)
- Teams
- *Arkansas
- Arizona
- Boise State
- Brigham Young
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Oregon State
- All-Around Competitors
- Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan
- Kendall Whitman, George Washington
- Individual Event Specialists
- Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young
- Vault – Sarah Zois, George Washington
- Vault – Kiera O’Shea, Northen Illinois
- Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
- Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State
- Uneven Bars – Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young
- Uneven Bars – Anna Bramblett, Brigham Young
- Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois
- Balance Beam – Emily Lopez, Boise State
- Balance Beam – Emma Loyim, Bosie State
- Balance Beam – Adriana Popp, Boise State
- Balance Beam – Brynlee Anderson, Brigham Young
- Balance Beam – Elease Rollins, Brigham Young
- Balance Beam – Maya Peters, George Washington
- Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
- Floor Exercise – Emma Loyim, Boise State
- Floor Exercise – Hallie Hornbacher, Central Michigan
California Regional (University of California, Berkeley, host)
- Teams
- Arizona State
- Auburn
- *California
- Denver
- San Jose State
- Southern Utah
- Stanford
- UCLA
- Washington
- All-Around Competitors
- Maggie Slife, Air Force
- Karina Monoz, Iowa
- Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State
- Niya Randolph, Southern Utah
- Individual Event Specialists
- Vault – Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah
- Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
- Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis
- Uneven Bars – Kara Houghton, Sacramento State
- Uneven Bars – Jada Mazury, San Jose State
- Uneven Bars – Isabella Neff, Southern Utah
- Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State
- Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Iowa
- Balance Beam – Katherine Weyhmiller, San Jose State
- Balance Beam – Ellie Cacciola, Southern Utah
- Balance Beam – Kennedi McClain, Southern Utah
- Floor Exercise – Emily Erb, Iowa
- Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State
- Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Florida Regional (University of Florida, host)
- Teams
- Clemson
- *Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Missouri
- Towson
- Utah
- All-Around Competitors
- Rebecca Wells, Clemson
- Syd Morris, Long Island University
- Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
- Individual Event Specialists
- Vault – Molly Arnold, Clemson
- Vault – Noelle Adams, Iowa State
- Vault – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State
- Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
- Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers
- Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
- Uneven Bars – Isabelle Schaefer, North Carolina
- Uneven Bars – Avery Balsar, Rutgers
- Balance Beam – Kielyn McCright, Clemson
- Balance Beam – Koelle Adams, Iowa State
- Balance Beam – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State
- Floor Exercise – Julia Bedall, Brown
- Floor Exercise – Molly Arnold, Clemson
- Floor Exercise – Brie Clark, Clemson
- Floor Exercise – Molly Adams, Iowa State
- Floor Exercise – Kaia Parket, Iowa State
Michigan Regional (University of Michigan, host)
- Teams
- Alabama
- Ball State
- Illinois
- Kent State
- *Michigan
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- All-Around Competitors
- Zoe Middleton, Ball State
- Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan
- Payton Murphy, Western Michigan
- Individual Event Specialists
- Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State
- Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State
- Vault – Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan
- Vault – Arielle Ward, Illinois
- Vault – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
- Uneven Bars – Ashley Szymanski, Ball State
- Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State
- Uneven Bars – Lynden Saltness, Illinois
- Uneven Bars – Mia Takekawa, Illinois
- Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan
- Balance Beam – Mia Takekawa, Illinois
- Balance Beam – Nya Kraus, Lindenwood
- Floor Exercise – Suki Pfister, Ball State
- Floor Exercise – Mia Townes, Illinois
- Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
- Floor Exercise – Jordyn Ewing, Pittsburgh
- Floor Exercise – Cassie St. Clair, Western Michigan
The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.
The national championships will take place April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available at ncaa.com
Wednesday, April 3rd
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
- Fayetteville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 4th
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET
- Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET
Friday, April 5th
- Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Round 2 | 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 6th
- Ann Arbor Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET
- Fayetteville Regional Final | 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 7th
- Gainesville Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Final | 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 12th
- USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13th
- USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 15th
- USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 18th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal | 4:30 p.m.
- NCAA Championships Semifinal | 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET
