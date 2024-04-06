06 Apr 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional Finals
Post Season
*Schedule and links subject to change.
Saturday, April 6th
- Ann Arbor Regional Final – Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State| 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Fayetteville Regional Final – Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Minnesota | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Sunday, April 7th
- Gainesville Regional Final – Utah, Michigan State, Florida, Missouri | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Berkeley Regional Final – Denver, Arizona State, Cal, Stanford | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
USAG CHAMPIONSHIPS
USAG Championships Teams: Cornell, Air Force, Texas Woman’s University, West Chester, Brown, Lindenwood. The six-team field was determined, along with its seeding, by each school’s overall National Qualifying Score (NQS). Individuals who qualified for the national championships were also determined by their NQS in respective events.
Friday, April 12th
- USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13th
- USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 15th
- USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday, April 18th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal 1 | 4:30 p.m. ET
- NCAA Championships Semifinal 2 | 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET
