2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Conference Championships Schedule

Week 12
Saturday, March 23rd
- Big 10 Championship Session 1 (Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers) 12:00 p.m. ET | BTN
- GEC Championship Session 1 (Bridgeport, Cornell, Southern Conn, W&M) 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- MAC Championships (Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan) | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- NCGA Nationals | 2 p.m. ET | CDN
- Pac 12 Championships Session 1 (Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Washington)| 3 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network
- SEC Championships Session 1 (Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Mizzou)| 3:30 p.m. ET | SECN
- EAGL Championships (George Washington, LIU, New Hampshire, Temple, Towson) | 4 p.m. ET | YouTube
- Big Ten Championships Session 2 (Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota) | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN
- MPSF Championships (Alaska, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, UC Davis) | 6 p.m. ET | Overnight.com
- GEC Championship Session 2 (Brown, Penn, West Chester, Yale) 6:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- MIC Championships (Centenary, Illinois State, SEMO, Texas Woman’s University, Lindenwood) | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- ACC Championships (Clemson, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh)| 7 p.m. ET | ACCN
- Big 12 Championships (Oklahoma, Denver, BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia) | 7:00 p.m. ET ESPNU
- SEC Championships Session 2 (Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU) | 8 p.m. ET | SECN
- Pac 12 Championships Session 2 (Cal, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah)| 8 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network
- Mountain West Championships (Air Force, Boise State, San Jose State, Utah State)| 9 p.m. ET | Mountain West Network
Post Season
Wednesday, April 3rd
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
- Fayetteville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 4th
- Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET
- Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET
Friday, April 5th
- Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Round 2 | 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 6th
- Ann Arbor Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET
- Fayetteville Regional Final | 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 7th
- Gainesville Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET
- Cal Regional Final | 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 12th
- USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13th
- USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 15th
- USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 18th
- NCAA Championships Semifinals| 4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals| 9 p.m. ET
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
