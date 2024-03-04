2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9

04 Mar 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9

2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9

By Megan Roth

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to Oklahoma senior Audrey Davis and Michigan graduate student Crew Bold, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!

After performing countless routines that looked as close to a 10.0 (and more) compared to so much of what we’ve seen so far this season, Davis finally earned her 10.0 on bars much to the pure joy and collective excitement of the entire gymternet! She also scored 39.650 the All-Around in both of Oklahoma’s meets this weekend, helping the Sooners win both meets!

With his big scores on parallel bars (14.950) and floor (14.000), Bold helped Michigan defeat #1 Oklahoma with a program record score of 416.300!

Team Rankings

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders (NQS):

All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.755

Vault: Makenzie Wilson (Kentucky) – 9.950

Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) and Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.970

Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.990

Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.980

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores 

All-Around: Fuzzy Benas (Oklahoma) – 83.833

Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.067

Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083

Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.950

Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967

Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.767

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.733

Sooners on a Roll

No.1 Oklahoma competed in two meets this week and put up big scores in both. On Friday against Michigan, the Sooners almost matched the program record they posted last week, this week scoring a 198.650. This is now the fifth highest score in NCAA history! On Sunday, they won the quad meet at TWU with a 198.300. The Sooners’ NQS of 198.420 is already the highest NQS ever!

Individually, Ragan Smith continues to be on a roll, scoring not one, but two perfect 10s on beam! This now puts her at four in a row. On Friday, she broke the Oklahoma beam 10 record outright, and now firmly holds the record with 9.

Sunday Highlights

Sunday saw two SEC dual meets, both with record-breaking results!

Florida vs. Kentucky was up first with big implications for the Regular Season SEC title. For Florida, winning the meet would mean they win the title outright, but a win for Kentucky would mean Florida, Kentucky, and LSU share the title.

Florida came away with the win, clinching the title with a 198.225, but Kentucky’s score of 198.100 was just as important. Not only did this break the program record, but it was Kentucky’s first 198 ever!

This meet also saw big 10.0 routines from Makenzie Wilson, Anya Pilgrim (and the best reaction ever what promised to be the first of many 10s for her), and Raena Worley!

Later in the day, Arkansas and Missouri competed in a tight competition between the #12 and #13 ranked teams. Arkansas was on fire (especially on beam in the final rotation under huge pressure) and came out on top, scoring a program record 197.650, especially impressive on the road!

For Missouri, 5th year Sienna Schreiber finally got her 10, after performing so many beautiful beam routines.

Michigan MAG upsets Oklahoma 

Michigan pulled off an upset, beating the #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners 416.3000 to 409.5500. Some key routines for the Wolverines were 

Javier Alfonso’s 15.050 on rings and David Wolma’s 14.9000 on vault. 

Much Watch Routines!

Auburn freshman Paige Zancan made her collegiate vault debut, performing a unique vault. Her 9.900 was Auburn’s highest vault score!

Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm scored a career high 9.975 on a beautiful bar routine.

Denver’s Momo Iwai put up a 9.975 in the lead-off spot on beam, helping Denver score their second 198+ score of the season!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics and University of Oklahoma

