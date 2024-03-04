2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9

Sooners on a Roll

No.1 Oklahoma competed in two meets this week and put up big scores in both. On Friday against Michigan, the Sooners almost matched the program record they posted last week, this week scoring a 198.650. This is now the fifth highest score in NCAA history! On Sunday, they won the quad meet at TWU with a 198.300. The Sooners’ NQS of 198.420 is already the highest NQS ever!

Individually, Ragan Smith continues to be on a roll, scoring not one, but two perfect 10s on beam! This now puts her at four in a row. On Friday, she broke the Oklahoma beam 10 record outright, and now firmly holds the record with 9.

RAGAN SMITH WITH HER EIGHTH CAREER 🔟 ON BEAM‼️ It's her THIRD in a row on beam and sets an @OU_WGymnastics record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bWKCNoiYUF — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2024

Sunday Highlights

Sunday saw two SEC dual meets, both with record-breaking results!

Florida vs. Kentucky was up first with big implications for the Regular Season SEC title. For Florida, winning the meet would mean they win the title outright, but a win for Kentucky would mean Florida, Kentucky, and LSU share the title.

Florida came away with the win, clinching the title with a 198.225, but Kentucky’s score of 198.100 was just as important. Not only did this break the program record, but it was Kentucky’s first 198 ever!

This meet also saw big 10.0 routines from Makenzie Wilson, Anya Pilgrim (and the best reaction ever what promised to be the first of many 10s for her), and Raena Worley!

Later in the day, Arkansas and Missouri competed in a tight competition between the #12 and #13 ranked teams. Arkansas was on fire (especially on beam in the final rotation under huge pressure) and came out on top, scoring a program record 197.650, especially impressive on the road!

For Missouri, 5th year Sienna Schreiber finally got her 10, after performing so many beautiful beam routines.

PERFECTION FOR SIENNA SCHREIBER‼️ Schreiber gets her first 🔟 on beam 🐯@MizzouGym | @espnW pic.twitter.com/peC0aRbnH9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 4, 2024

Michigan MAG upsets Oklahoma

Michigan pulled off an upset, beating the #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners 416.3000 to 409.5500. Some key routines for the Wolverines were

Javier Alfonso’s 15.050 on rings and David Wolma’s 14.9000 on vault.

Much Watch Routines!

Auburn freshman Paige Zancan made her collegiate vault debut, performing a unique vault. Her 9.900 was Auburn’s highest vault score!

ICYMI: Freshman Paige Zancan makes her vault debut with a 9.9!!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gw53lB5aKl — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 2, 2024

Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm scored a career high 9.975 on a beautiful bar routine.

Just gonna leave this little hint of perfection right here🔥@SkylarKillough just earned a career-high 9.975 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ejKfbpNV26 — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 3, 2024

Denver’s Momo Iwai put up a 9.975 in the lead-off spot on beam, helping Denver score their second 198+ score of the season!