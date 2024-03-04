04 Mar 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 9
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Oklahoma senior Audrey Davis and Michigan graduate student Crew Bold, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!
After performing countless routines that looked as close to a 10.0 (and more) compared to so much of what we’ve seen so far this season, Davis finally earned her 10.0 on bars much to the pure joy and collective excitement of the entire gymternet! She also scored 39.650 the All-Around in both of Oklahoma’s meets this weekend, helping the Sooners win both meets!
So beyond blessed🥰 https://t.co/J5Fc5iONNW
— Audrey Davis (@AudreyDavis132) March 3, 2024
With his big scores on parallel bars (14.950) and floor (14.000), Bold helped Michigan defeat #1 Oklahoma with a program record score of 416.300!
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders (NQS):
All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.755
Vault: Makenzie Wilson (Kentucky) – 9.950
Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) and Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.970
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.990
Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.980
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores
All-Around: Fuzzy Benas (Oklahoma) – 83.833
Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.067
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.950
Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.767
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.733
Sooners on a Roll
No.1 Oklahoma competed in two meets this week and put up big scores in both. On Friday against Michigan, the Sooners almost matched the program record they posted last week, this week scoring a 198.650. This is now the fifth highest score in NCAA history! On Sunday, they won the quad meet at TWU with a 198.300. The Sooners’ NQS of 198.420 is already the highest NQS ever!
Individually, Ragan Smith continues to be on a roll, scoring not one, but two perfect 10s on beam! This now puts her at four in a row. On Friday, she broke the Oklahoma beam 10 record outright, and now firmly holds the record with 9.
RAGAN SMITH WITH HER EIGHTH CAREER 🔟 ON BEAM‼️
It's her THIRD in a row on beam and sets an @OU_WGymnastics record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bWKCNoiYUF
— ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2024
Sunday Highlights
Sunday saw two SEC dual meets, both with record-breaking results!
Florida vs. Kentucky was up first with big implications for the Regular Season SEC title. For Florida, winning the meet would mean they win the title outright, but a win for Kentucky would mean Florida, Kentucky, and LSU share the title.
Florida came away with the win, clinching the title with a 198.225, but Kentucky’s score of 198.100 was just as important. Not only did this break the program record, but it was Kentucky’s first 198 ever!
This meet also saw big 10.0 routines from Makenzie Wilson, Anya Pilgrim (and the best reaction ever what promised to be the first of many 10s for her), and Raena Worley!
Floor perfection 🔟🤩 pic.twitter.com/TU5ct4EDhJ
— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 3, 2024
Later in the day, Arkansas and Missouri competed in a tight competition between the #12 and #13 ranked teams. Arkansas was on fire (especially on beam in the final rotation under huge pressure) and came out on top, scoring a program record 197.650, especially impressive on the road!
For Missouri, 5th year Sienna Schreiber finally got her 10, after performing so many beautiful beam routines.
PERFECTION FOR SIENNA SCHREIBER‼️
Schreiber gets her first 🔟 on beam 🐯@MizzouGym | @espnW pic.twitter.com/peC0aRbnH9
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 4, 2024
Michigan MAG upsets Oklahoma
Michigan pulled off an upset, beating the #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners 416.3000 to 409.5500. Some key routines for the Wolverines were
Javier Alfonso’s 15.050 on rings and David Wolma’s 14.9000 on vault.
Much Watch Routines!
Auburn freshman Paige Zancan made her collegiate vault debut, performing a unique vault. Her 9.900 was Auburn’s highest vault score!
ICYMI: Freshman Paige Zancan makes her vault debut with a 9.9!!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gw53lB5aKl
— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 2, 2024
Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm scored a career high 9.975 on a beautiful bar routine.
Just gonna leave this little hint of perfection right here🔥@SkylarKillough just earned a career-high 9.975 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ejKfbpNV26
— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 3, 2024
Denver’s Momo Iwai put up a 9.975 in the lead-off spot on beam, helping Denver score their second 198+ score of the season!
How about that LEAD OFF 9.975 from Momoko Iwai on beam!?#GoPios | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/LnSVoNwZW8— Denver Gymnastics (@DU_Gymnastics) March 3, 2024
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics and University of Oklahoma
