26 Feb 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 8
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 8
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to eMjae Frazier, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8!
eMjae Frazier scored her second perfect 10 on floor to help Cal score a program record 198.400 to defeat UCLA. She also set a new program record in the All-Around with a 39.825!
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.730
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) & Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) – 9.940
Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.970
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.970
Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.975
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores
All-Around: Brandon Nguyen (Stanford) – 80.767
Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.017
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767
Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.633
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.583
Meet of the Week
Florida and LSU lived up to every bit of the hype bringing in an intense meet that remained close through the whole competition!
In the first two rotations, both teams struggled a bit on bars, not sticking many landings, scoring in the 49.2s. Vault, however, was a great event for both the Gators (49.600) and the Tigers (49.550). For LSU, Amari Drayton stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.975 and Kiya Johnson nailed her Yurchenko double full, scoring 9.9. Florida’s Victoria Ngyuen hit a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.9.
Florida (49.700) and LSU (49.775) both had killer floor rotations. It was ultimately beam that decided the meet. Florida hit a big 49.625, while LSU had a wobblier rotation, scoring 49.350.
To close out the meet, Leanne Wong needed a 9.825 to clinch the win for the Gators, but she scored a 10.0, the final ten she needed to earn a Gym Slam! Wong is now the 15th gymnast in NCAA history to record a Gym Slam! She also posted a huge 39.875 in the All-Around, the highest All-Around score of the season.
Perfection 🤩#GoGators | #WeChomp— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 24, 2024
📺 https://t.co/WhkU0l6JKc pic.twitter.com/4XtWqvDY01
Final score:
Florida – 198.150
LSU: 197.950
Florida’s score here is a season high and LSU’s is by far the Tiger’s highest road score of the season. Since week 1, Florida’s scores have been steadily improving, with each score never falling below the score the Gators put up in the previous week.
Back to Back 10.0s
Following up her 10.0 on floor last week, LSU’s Aleah Finnegan nailed another routine, earning her fourth 10.0 on floor!
Ragan Smith also repeated last week’s 10.0 on beam this week. Smith now is tied with Sooner legend Maggie Nichols for the program record number of 10s on beam with 7!
Huge Program Records
Oklahoma posted a massive 198.675 in their meet against West Virginia! This score beats the previous program record set last season by a tenth and is now the fourth highest team score in NCAA history. What is so impressive is that this score includes a 49.475 on vault, showing Oklahoma has potential for their team score to grow even more!
Additionally, all 4 of Oklahoma’s All-Arounders (Jordan Bowers, Faith Torrez, Kat Levasseur, and Audrey Davis) are in the top 11 for NQS! This week, Bowers had the highest All-Around score for the Sooners, posting a 39.800, including 9.975s on bars and floor.
Cal also scored a program record this week with a 198.400 in their meet against UCLA. This beats the previous record the Bears set last season by 0.125 and was earned on the road!
eMjae Frazier also broke the program All-Around record that her and Mya Lauzon set previously this season with a score of 39.825. Frazier scored a 10.0 on floor and Lauzon did the same on beam!
Clemson scored a program record 197.35, the team’s first ever 197 and near a point higher than their previous program record!
History Made for Michigan State
After winning Big 5s this week, Michigan State clinched the Regular Season Big 10 title outright for the first time in program history! Last season, the Spartans tied for the title with Michigan, but this is the first time Michigan State is the sole recipient of the title.
Must Watch Routines
Ilka Juk posted a 9.925 for a beautiful beam routine with nice rhythm and a full twisting back-handspring!
9️⃣.9️⃣2️⃣5️⃣*— Iowa Gymnastics (@IowaGymnastics) February 24, 2024
*𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩😘💋@Ilkajuk x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/hMFZjvC5QZ
Emily Lee nailed a beam routine, matching her career high with a score of 9.95. We can’t help but compare her to Grace Glenn and think about when her ten might come! Lee also matched her career highs on vault and floor, scoring 9.9s on both events.
Emily leads off on beam with a strong 9.95! 💪 pic.twitter.com/8MhcGp8ykB— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 25, 2024
All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.