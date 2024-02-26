2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 8

Final score:

Florida – 198.150

LSU: 197.950

Florida’s score here is a season high and LSU’s is by far the Tiger’s highest road score of the season. Since week 1, Florida’s scores have been steadily improving, with each score never falling below the score the Gators put up in the previous week.

Back to Back 10.0s

Following up her 10.0 on floor last week, LSU’s Aleah Finnegan nailed another routine, earning her fourth 10.0 on floor!

Ragan Smith also repeated last week’s 10.0 on beam this week. Smith now is tied with Sooner legend Maggie Nichols for the program record number of 10s on beam with 7!

Huge Program Records

Oklahoma posted a massive 198.675 in their meet against West Virginia! This score beats the previous program record set last season by a tenth and is now the fourth highest team score in NCAA history. What is so impressive is that this score includes a 49.475 on vault, showing Oklahoma has potential for their team score to grow even more!

Additionally, all 4 of Oklahoma’s All-Arounders (Jordan Bowers, Faith Torrez, Kat Levasseur, and Audrey Davis) are in the top 11 for NQS! This week, Bowers had the highest All-Around score for the Sooners, posting a 39.800, including 9.975s on bars and floor.

Cal also scored a program record this week with a 198.400 in their meet against UCLA. This beats the previous record the Bears set last season by 0.125 and was earned on the road!

eMjae Frazier also broke the program All-Around record that her and Mya Lauzon set previously this season with a score of 39.825. Frazier scored a 10.0 on floor and Lauzon did the same on beam!

Clemson scored a program record 197.35, the team’s first ever 197 and near a point higher than their previous program record!

History Made for Michigan State

After winning Big 5s this week, Michigan State clinched the Regular Season Big 10 title outright for the first time in program history! Last season, the Spartans tied for the title with Michigan, but this is the first time Michigan State is the sole recipient of the title.

Must Watch Routines

Ilka Juk posted a 9.925 for a beautiful beam routine with nice rhythm and a full twisting back-handspring!