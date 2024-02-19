2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7

19 Feb 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7

Posted at 18:39h in 2024 Women's NCAA Headquarters, News & Features by

2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7

By Megan Roth

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to NC State graduate student Emily Shepard and Nebraska Junior Zac Tiderman, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7!

Emily Shepard became the first NC State gymnast to score 9.9+ on all four events at the same meet! Her performance set a new program All-Around record and helped NC-State defeat Clemson to win the first-ever regular season ACC crown. 

Zac Tiderman set a new Nebraska program high bar record with a score of 14.650, winning the event title along with the vault title (14.750). His performances helped Nebraska defeat Army and Greenville with a season high 412.900.

Team Rankings

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.733

Vault: Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) – 9.939

Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) & Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.946

Beam: Brooklyn Rowray (Minnesota) – 9.975

Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) 9.961

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores 

All-Around: Brandon Nguyen (Stanford) – 80.767

Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.017

Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083

Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767

Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967

Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.633

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.583

10.0 Performances!

After waiting four seasons for her first perfect 10, Raena Worley scored her third 10 and her first ever on bars!

Mara Titareolej performed a beautiful bar routine, earning a ten and helping Mizzou to a program record 49.500 team bars score! Titarsolej is now the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 on bars at Mizzou, an accomplishment she also earned at LIU before she transferred.

LSU star and 2024 Olympic qualifier Aleah Finnegan earned her first 10.0 of the season on her difficult and fabulously performed floor routine!

ACC History Made

In NC State’s dual meet against Clemson, NC State put up a huge 197.575. This is NC State’s second highest score in program history and their first 197 of the season. Their win over Clemson guaranteed they will win the first ever ACC regular season title!

Emily Shepard had herself a day, scoring 39.750 in the All-Around. This score set a new NC State program All-Around, besting the record Shepard previously held by two tenths! 

Metroplex Recap

This year’s annual Metroplex Challenge saw a great competition between Oklahoma, Cal, Arkansas, and Washington. Oklahoma won with a 198.300, Cal came in second with a 197.400, Arkansas took third with a 196.800, and Washington came in fourth with a 196.45.

For Oklahoma, Audrey Davis performed a beautiful bar routine as always. She scored a 9.975, but the Gymternet is asking if it should have been a ten. 

Cal tied their season high team floor score with a 39.600, helped by a 9.95 by Mya Lauzon.

For Arkansas, Frankie Price tied her season high on floor with a 9.95!

Washington posted a 39.250 on bars, tying their season high on that event. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Lilly Tubbs scored 9.875s, helping the Huskies to their high score. 

Ohio State on the Rise

Ohio State scored their 5th 197+ score of the season on Friday at their meet against Iowa with a 197.125. At this point in the season last year, Ohio State only scored above 197 twice and posted 5 total 197+ scores throughout their whole season. 

Sophomore All-Arounder Peyton Harris has been a star for the Buckeyes, competing in the All-Around in every meet. She posted a season high 9.9 on vault this week and continued her season-long streak of hitting every routine! Tory Vetter posted a huge 39.6250 in the All-Around, by far beating her previous career high. She stuck her vault for a 9.925 and scored 9.9s on bars, beam, and floor!

All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store! 

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Print page
No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!