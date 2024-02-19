19 Feb 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to NC State graduate student Emily Shepard and Nebraska Junior Zac Tiderman, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7!
Emily Shepard became the first NC State gymnast to score 9.9+ on all four events at the same meet! Her performance set a new program All-Around record and helped NC-State defeat Clemson to win the first-ever regular season ACC crown.
Zac Tiderman set a new Nebraska program high bar record with a score of 14.650, winning the event title along with the vault title (14.750). His performances helped Nebraska defeat Army and Greenville with a season high 412.900.
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.733
Vault: Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) – 9.939
Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) & Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.946
Beam: Brooklyn Rowray (Minnesota) – 9.975
Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) 9.961
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores
All-Around: Brandon Nguyen (Stanford) – 80.767
Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.017
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767
Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.633
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.583
10.0 Performances!
After waiting four seasons for her first perfect 10, Raena Worley scored her third 10 and her first ever on bars!
Mara Titareolej performed a beautiful bar routine, earning a ten and helping Mizzou to a program record 49.500 team bars score! Titarsolej is now the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 on bars at Mizzou, an accomplishment she also earned at LIU before she transferred.
Mara Titarsolej, you are ✨𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓✨— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024
The senior has the first-ever perfect 10 on bars in Mizzou Gymnastics history!!#MIZ🐯 pic.twitter.com/Cyacx5PEOI
LSU star and 2024 Olympic qualifier Aleah Finnegan earned her first 10.0 of the season on her difficult and fabulously performed floor routine!
IT'S FINN'S FLOOR & IT'S PERFECT— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 17, 2024
That's @aleahfinn third career perfect 🔟 on floor!
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/TaUEIM8jeW
ACC History Made
In NC State’s dual meet against Clemson, NC State put up a huge 197.575. This is NC State’s second highest score in program history and their first 197 of the season. Their win over Clemson guaranteed they will win the first ever ACC regular season title!
Emily Shepard had herself a day, scoring 39.750 in the All-Around. This score set a new NC State program All-Around, besting the record Shepard previously held by two tenths!
SHE. IS. 𝐇𝐄𝐑.— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) February 17, 2024
After a career-high 9.975 on bars, Emily follows it up with a personal-best 9.950 on beam! pic.twitter.com/Fb600VGfRd
Metroplex Recap
This year’s annual Metroplex Challenge saw a great competition between Oklahoma, Cal, Arkansas, and Washington. Oklahoma won with a 198.300, Cal came in second with a 197.400, Arkansas took third with a 196.800, and Washington came in fourth with a 196.45.
For Oklahoma, Audrey Davis performed a beautiful bar routine as always. She scored a 9.975, but the Gymternet is asking if it should have been a ten.
Cal tied their season high team floor score with a 39.600, helped by a 9.95 by Mya Lauzon.
For Arkansas, Frankie Price tied her season high on floor with a 9.95!
Everything is bigger in Texas, but we expect nothing less from @frankieprice_ ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/1CUScr0TU2— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) February 18, 2024
Washington posted a 39.250 on bars, tying their season high on that event. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Lilly Tubbs scored 9.875s, helping the Huskies to their high score.
Ohio State on the Rise
Ohio State scored their 5th 197+ score of the season on Friday at their meet against Iowa with a 197.125. At this point in the season last year, Ohio State only scored above 197 twice and posted 5 total 197+ scores throughout their whole season.
Sophomore All-Arounder Peyton Harris has been a star for the Buckeyes, competing in the All-Around in every meet. She posted a season high 9.9 on vault this week and continued her season-long streak of hitting every routine! Tory Vetter posted a huge 39.6250 in the All-Around, by far beating her previous career high. She stuck her vault for a 9.925 and scored 9.9s on bars, beam, and floor!
All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.