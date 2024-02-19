2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 7

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to NC State graduate student Emily Shepard and Nebraska Junior Zac Tiderman, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7!

Emily Shepard became the first NC State gymnast to score 9.9+ on all four events at the same meet! Her performance set a new program All-Around record and helped NC-State defeat Clemson to win the first-ever regular season ACC crown.

Zac Tiderman set a new Nebraska program high bar record with a score of 14.650, winning the event title along with the vault title (14.750). His performances helped Nebraska defeat Army and Greenville with a season high 412.900.

