12 Feb 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 6
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 6
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Florida junior Leanne Wong and Michigan graduate student Paul Juda, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6!
Leanne Wong had an amazing performance in the All-Around, scoring 49.725, including a 10.0 on bars that helped Florida defeat Arkansas.
Paul Juda posted a 86.200 in the All-Around in Michigan’s victory against Nebraska. This is currently the highest All-Around score posted in the entire nation this season! Juda’s standout event this week was vault, where he scored 15.100!
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.740
Vault: Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) – 9.950
Bars: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.942
Beam: Brooklyn Rowray (Minnesota) – 9.975
Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.958
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores
All-Around: Brandon Ngyuen (Stanford) – 80.767
Floor:Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 15.017
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.033
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767
Vault: Paul Juda (Michigan) – 14.967
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.633
High Bar: Kelton Christiansen (Oklahoma) – 14.200
Breakout for the Gators
Up until this week, Florida had not scored higher than a mid-197. This week, the Gators proved they are still rising, scoring 197.850, topping their previous best by almost four tenths!
Freshman Danie Ferris hit a big Yurchenko 1.5 and scored a career high 9.950. This was huge for Florida because Farris had been a bit inconsistent with her landings in previous weeks. It was amazing to see the freshman deliver in such a big moment, showing that she has more to give, as she had a career high 10.0 on vault in Level 10!
Career high alert 🚨@danieferris with a 9.95 🔥 pic.twitter.com/liAhF56OEX— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 10, 2024
All-Arounders Leanne Wong (39.725) and Anya Pilgrim (39.600) were Florida’s MVPs this weekend, both putting up huge uneven bar scores. Pilgrim scored a 9.950 and Wong scored a 10.0, her first of the season as well as the first 10.0 for the Gators in 2024!
Gym Slam for Haleigh Bryant!
On Friday, Haleigh Bryant became the 14th NCAA gymnast (and the first LSU gymnast in program history) to record a Gym Slam – a perfect 10.0 on all four events! The perfect mark posted in the history books when she scored a 10.0 on beam on the road at Georgia, notching the final 10.0 she needed on her resume to complete the storied Gym Slam. See the full list here!
GYM. SLAM. 🚨— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 10, 2024
The 14th gymnast in @NCAA history to achieve perfection on every event. 👑@haleighbryant3 x @LSUgym
pic.twitter.com/vx7XluehUk
Big Floor Scores
After having to count two scores in the 9.6s on beam, Kentucky came back big in the final rotation of their dual meet against Missouri to score a program record 49.750 on floor!
Oklahoma also scored a program record 49.750 on floor, helping them score a season high 148.450 at their home quad meet against BYU, Utah State, and Texas Woman’s.
Standout All-Around Performances
Denver senior Jessica Hutchinson posted a massive 39.825 All-Around score. She is now tied with Lynnzee Brown for the highest All-Around score in Denver program history! Her performance included a stuck Yurchenko 1.5 vault (9.975) and a 10.0 on floor.
A record day for Jessica Hutchinson, capped with the second perfect 10.0 on floor of her career!#GoPios | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/sGQE8qIp61— Denver Gymnastics (@DU_Gymnastics) February 11, 2024
Cassie Stevens scored a huge 39.700 in the All-Around, helping Auburn defeat Alabama in a very competitive rivalry dual meet at home.
ICYMI: @cassiestevens_ with a BEAUTIFUL routine to earn a career high 9.975!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/jQYMgHs4Wl— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) February 10, 2024
Oregon State freshman Sophia Esposito made her collegiate All-Around debut, scoring a 39.525, including a 9.950 on floor! Also for Oregon State, Olympic Champion Jade Carey competed in the All-Around for the first time this season and scored 39.625.
History made for Talladega and Lindenwood
Talladega, one of this year’s brand new programs, won its first meet ever on Friday, defeating Alaska and Centenary College with a score of 192.200. This is close to 4.5 points higher than Talladega scored in its first meet, an amazing accomplishment for just five weeks of competition. Not only is this Talladega’s first win, but this is the first win ever for an HBCU gymnastics team!
In their last ever regular season home meet, Lindenwood broke their home score program record with a score of 196.075! Look for an in-depth story on Lindenwood in the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine and right here on InsideGym.com
Must-Watch Routines
Ohio State’s Ella Hodges performed a beautiful and unique beam routine, scoring a 9.950.
Just routine stuff from Ella Hodges 🤩— Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) February 10, 2024
She scores a 9.950 to tie her career best#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NYeWiEsfuB
Selena Harris scored a perfect 10 on her vault at UCLA’s meet against Oregon State. Haris has now scored two 10.0s in her career, both of them on vault. Because all of her events are so close to perfect, it’s hard to predict which event she will score a 10.0 on next!
Pure perfection from @selena_harriss. 🔟 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HPxROspur3— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 10, 2024
All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.