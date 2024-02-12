2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 6

Oregon State freshman Sophia Esposito made her collegiate All-Around debut, scoring a 39.525, including a 9.950 on floor! Also for Oregon State, Olympic Champion Jade Carey competed in the All-Around for the first time this season and scored 39.625.

History made for Talladega and Lindenwood

Talladega, one of this year’s brand new programs, won its first meet ever on Friday, defeating Alaska and Centenary College with a score of 192.200. This is close to 4.5 points higher than Talladega scored in its first meet, an amazing accomplishment for just five weeks of competition. Not only is this Talladega’s first win, but this is the first win ever for an HBCU gymnastics team!

In their last ever regular season home meet, Lindenwood broke their home score program record with a score of 196.075! Look for an in-depth story on Lindenwood in the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine and right here on InsideGym.com

Must-Watch Routines

Ohio State’s Ella Hodges performed a beautiful and unique beam routine, scoring a 9.950.