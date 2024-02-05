2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 5

Meet of the Week!

LSU scored big against Arkansas, setting a new program record team score (198.475) and the highest score in the nation currently. Some highlights include Savannah Schoenherr’s bars routine (9.95), Konnor McClain’s beam routine (9.975), and Kiya Johnson’s floor routine (9.975). After counting a fall in the first rotation, Arkansas came back strong and scored a 196.200, especially impressive with how loud the crowd was in Baton Rouge!

198 Performances!

This week saw many amazing 198 performances!

Oklahoma

Against Cal and Arizona State, Oklahoma scored 198.375, the Sooner’s highest score of the season! On bars, all five counting scores were above 9.95, totaling to a massive 49.825. Even with these huge numbers, the Sooners still have room for improvement, especially on vault where they scored 49.250, a number Oklahoma knows they can improve.

Michigan State

In a rivalry meet, Michigan State (198.050) pulled off the win against Michigan (197.625) in Ann Arbor for the first time in 34 years! Sage Kellerman scored her second 10.0 of the season, helping keep her in the #1 spot nationally. Skyla Schulte also performed key routines, scoring 9.95s on beam and floor.

Denver

Denver exactly hit the 198 mark in their home meet against Towson. Bars was the standout event for the Pioneers, where all five of their counting scores were above 9.9 including 9.975s from Mia Hebinck, Jessica Hutchinson, and Kiley Rorich.

UCLA

Building off of last week’s season high score, the bruins set a new season high, breaking 198 at their meet against Arizona 198.075 to 196.525. On vault, Nya Reed found the landing on her Yurchenko 1.5, scoring 9.95. Once again, floor (49.750) was UCLA’s highest scoring event. Emma Andres competed her first competitive floor routine since 2021 and scored a career high 9.925. After struggling on her middle pass for a few meets, freshman star Katelyn Rosen nailed her floor routine, scoring a 9.95 and a 39.500 in the All-Around. Selena Harris had her best All-Around performance of the season, scoring 39.775, including 9.975s on beam and floor!