2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 4

Meet of the Week!

This week’s Meet of the Week brought a classic SEC rivalry meet. Friday night, we saw Alabama and Florida, two historically dominant programs, in a tight competition.

The meet remained close, with Alabama narrowly defeating the Gators at home 197.5750 to 197.4250.

For Alabama, 5th year Luisa Blanco stood out, scoring a season high 39.700 in the All-Around, including a 9.95 on vault and beam. Plus, Lilly Hudson stuck her Yurchenko 1.5, scoring a 10.0! For Florida, Sloane Blakely had her best meet of the season, scoring a 9.875 on bars and 9.925s on beam and floor. Ellie Lazzari competed vault and bars for the first time since 2021! While vault did not go her way, she came back and performed beautiful bars (9.925) and beam (9.900) routines.

Big 12 Showdown

For the last time before Oklahoma moves to the SEC next season, Denver and Oklahoma competed in a regular season dual meet as the top two teams in the Big 12. The meet started shockingly, with Denver taking the early lead ahead of Oklahoma after the first rotation. As the meet went on, Oklahoma closed the gap, helped a bit by Denver’s shaky beam rotation, and recorded a 49.575 to seal the deal for the Sooners (197.775) in the end.

This was a meet of All-Arounders, with both teams putting up four athletes on all four events! Jessica Hutchinson (Denver) won the All-Around with a massive 39.725, including 9.950s on vault, beam, and floor. Denver freshman Madison Ulrich put up the best All-Around performance of her career, scoring a 39.55. For Oklahoma, Jordan Bowers and Ragan Smith came up big, each scoring a 9.975, on bars for Bowers and beam for Smith.