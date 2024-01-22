2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 3

Meet of the Week!

LSU vs. Kentucky always entertains and this year did not disappoint!

Kentucky came into the competition ranked #6 while LSU sat #8. In the last two regular season meetings the Wildcats pulled off the upset against the Tigers, so the anticipation was high on Friday night! (Plus it was also Aly Raisman’s commentary debut!)

LSU won, scoring 198.125 over Kentucky’s 197.600. The meet stayed close until the fourth rotation where Kentucky had a shakier beam rotation, allowing LSU to surge ahead on floor, where they scored a huge 49.725.

In the All-Around, it was a close race. Haleigh Bryant (LSU) came out on top with a score of 39.825, including a 10 on bars. Not far behind was Raena Worley (Kentucky) who scored a 39.725. On bars she scored a 9.975, but it looked pretty perfect to us!

After transferring from Florida for her sixth year, Savannah Schoenherr had her best meet of the season, scoring 9.925s on vault and bars. For Kentucky, emerging freshman stars Creslyn Brose and Delaynee Rodriguez stood out. Creslyn scored a 9.925 on floor, amazing Aly Raisman with her performance quality. Delaynee once again showed her consistency, leading off all four events. Her scores did not dip below 9.85 and she set a career high in the All-Around (39.450)!

10 Watch

Time after time, season after season, Kentucky’s Raena Worley turns out incredible, perfect routines yet continues to chase the elusive 10.