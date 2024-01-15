15 Jan 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 2
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 2
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Michigan 5th year Sierra Brooks and Illinois sophomore Tate Costa, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for week 2!
Sierra Brooks scored the highest All-Around score of the season so far, breaking Michigan’s All-Around record with a score of 39.850! She scored a perfect 10 on floor, 9.975s on vault and beam, and a 9.9 on bars.
On the men’s side Tate Costa scored a 79.700 in his first All-Around performance of his NCAA career, helping the Illini secure second place at the Windy City Invitational!
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Mya Lauzon (Cal) – 39.675
Vault: Mya Lauzon (Cal) & Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) – 9.963
Bars: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.975
Beam: Syd Morris (LIU), Brooklyn Rowray (Minnesota), Ellie Lazzari (Florida), Courtney McCann (Ohio State) – 9.975
Floor: Frankie Price (Arkansas), Lauren Williams (Arkansas), Ella Hodges (Ohio State), Mya Lauzon (Cal) – 9.95
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 84.850
Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 14.750
Pommel Horse: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.850
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.900
Vault: David Wolma (Michigan) & Logan Watterson (Greenville) – 14.800
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.900
High Bar: Caden Spencer (Ohio State) – 14.350
Standout Routines
In Minnesota’s home opener, senior Mya Hooten scored a 10 on floor, sticking both her first and last passes! This is Hooten’s sixth 10 on floor!
In her first ever competitive beam routine of her career and her first competitive routine since 2021, UCLA 5th year Emma Andres performed a beautiful beam routine, scoring a 9.9. Her unique routine construction and performance quality make this a must watch routine.
Plus West Chester junior Jordan Coleman posted a program record 9.925 on bars, making her only the third gymnast in program history to break 9.9 on any event!
Jordan Coleman, the new West Chester UB record holder with a 9.925!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/iPO7dMTUUX— Amy (@gymfanamy) January 13, 2024
Meet of the Week!
The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad brought three entertaining quad meets, with session 2 airing on ABC!
In session 1, Arizona came out on top (196.475), narrowly defeating Boise State (196.25). Nebraska came in third, scoring 195.875 and North Carolina came in fourth, scoring 195.150. Arizona’s score at this meet was 1.525 points above their first meet last season!
Session 2 featured Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA, and Utah. Again scoring the top score of the week, the Sooners came out on top with a score of 197.90. While Oklahoma distanced themselves from the other teams, the competition stayed tight, with LSU scoring 197.15, UCLA scoring 197.10, and Utah scoring 196.975. LSU freshman Konnor McClain also recorded a Perfect 10 on bars, the first 10 of the season for a freshman!
The now #2 Cal Bears (197.875) came away from session 3 with a large margin of victory, scoring over a point higher than the second place team, Michigan State (196.725). BYU came in third, scoring 196.1 and NC State finished in fourth with a score of 195.675. Even with some mistakes, Cal’s score came very close to Oklahoma’s in the previous session in part due to all-arounders Emjae Frazier (39.775) and Mya Lauzon (39.75). Frazier scored her first 10 on beam and broke her own program all-around record. Lauzon scored two career high 9.975s on vault and floor and tied the previous all-around record.
Clemson and Talladega debut!
Clemson started their program history off with an amazing start, scoring a 196.325, the highest first meet score in NCAA women’s gymnastics history! Lilly Lippeatt and Brie Clark stood out, scoring 9.9s on bars and floor respectively.
Looked Like a 10.0 to Us!
Mya Lauzon on vault – where was the deduction?
MYA LAUZON WITH A 9.975! 👏👏👏#GoBears 🐻 | #OneDayBetter pic.twitter.com/vMJ1HGeTET— Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) January 14, 2024
More Freshman Debuts
Week 2 saw the debuts of more incredible freshmen! Anya Pilgrim (Florida) scored a 39.525 in the All-Around, the highest All-Around debut score for a Florida freshman! Kyen Mayhew (Cal) stuck her Yurchenko 1.5, scoring a 9.95. Courtney McCann (Ohio State) scored a 9.975 in her debut beam routine, performing a difficult routine featuring a textbook roundoff-layout series.
2023 World Medalists Return to Competition
Stanford gymnasts and 2023 world medalists Khoi Young and Asher Hong saw their return to competition this weekend! Individual vault and pommel horse silver medalist and team bronze medalist Khoi Young competed in four events at Stanford’s season opener. His standout event was pommel horse, where he scored a 14.850. Team bronze medalist Asher Hong scored a 84.850 in the All-Around, the highest score of the season so far. Michigan gymnasts and world medalists Fred Richard and Paul Juda have yet to compete.
On the women’s side, 2023 world team gold medalist Leanne Wong (Florida) returned to competition, scoring a 9.875 on vault, a 9.825 on bars, and a 9.925 on beam.
All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
