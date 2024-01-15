2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 2

Meet of the Week!

The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad brought three entertaining quad meets, with session 2 airing on ABC!

In session 1, Arizona came out on top (196.475), narrowly defeating Boise State (196.25). Nebraska came in third, scoring 195.875 and North Carolina came in fourth, scoring 195.150. Arizona’s score at this meet was 1.525 points above their first meet last season!

Session 2 featured Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA, and Utah. Again scoring the top score of the week, the Sooners came out on top with a score of 197.90. While Oklahoma distanced themselves from the other teams, the competition stayed tight, with LSU scoring 197.15, UCLA scoring 197.10, and Utah scoring 196.975. LSU freshman Konnor McClain also recorded a Perfect 10 on bars, the first 10 of the season for a freshman!

The now #2 Cal Bears (197.875) came away from session 3 with a large margin of victory, scoring over a point higher than the second place team, Michigan State (196.725). BYU came in third, scoring 196.1 and NC State finished in fourth with a score of 195.675. Even with some mistakes, Cal’s score came very close to Oklahoma’s in the previous session in part due to all-arounders Emjae Frazier (39.775) and Mya Lauzon (39.75). Frazier scored her first 10 on beam and broke her own program all-around record. Lauzon scored two career high 9.975s on vault and floor and tied the previous all-around record.

Clemson and Talladega debut!

Clemson started their program history off with an amazing start, scoring a 196.325, the highest first meet score in NCAA women’s gymnastics history! Lilly Lippeatt and Brie Clark stood out, scoring 9.9s on bars and floor respectively.

Looked Like a 10.0 to Us!

Mya Lauzon on vault – where was the deduction?