2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 11

Program Record Team Scores

After breaking their own program record twice this season, Arkansas broke their program record for a third time, now entering the 198 club with a score of 198.100! The Gymbacks had their best vault rotation of the season, scoring 49.550, helped by Hailey Klein and her stuck Yurchenko 1.5. On Floor, the Gymbacks scored a big 49.725, including 9.9750s from Leah Smith, Lauren Williams, and Frankie Price and a 9.975 from Maddie Jones.

Oklahoma also set a program record team score this week with a 198.775, which tied for the third highest team score in NCAA history. On bars, Ragan Smith, Kat LeVasseur, and Jordan Bowers all scored 9.975, helping the team to a massive 49.800 total. With their latest W, head coach K.J. Kindler reached an incredible milestone with her 500th win at Oklahoma!

Special Moments on Senior Night

Michigan senior Reyna Guggino, the second gymnast in NCAA history to score a 10.0 in the lead-off spot, stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a big 9.95 score.

Helping Minnesota to a season high team score of 197.725, senior Mya Hooten brought back her floor routine from 2022 to celebrate senior night and scored a 10.0. This is Hooten’s 9th 10.0 on floor!

Utah 5th year Abby Paulson brought her parents to tears in the stands, scoring a 10.0 on beam in her last ever home meet. Paulson has now scored two 10.0s in her career, the first coming in her freshman year to clinch the win against UCLA at Pauley Pavillion.

Washington senior and All-Around star Skylar Killough-Wilhelm had a career high performance in the All-Around, scoring 39.700, including a near perfect 9.975 on floor.

A CAREER night for @SkylarKillough Skylar got 9.9+s across the board and a HUGE AA on Senior Night👏 AA: 39.700 (career-high)

VT: 9.900 (tied career-high)

UB: 9.925

BB: 9.900

FX: 9.975 (career-high)#GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/9tNCj2wZuP — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 17, 2024

Stanford Men Surge to #1 Spot

Stanford scored 421.1500 to beat the previously #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners this week, helping them to the #1 spot. Asher Hong had a huge performance in the All-Around, scoring 86.0500, including scores of 15.000 on rings and 15.2000 on vault.

Must Watch Routines



Florida freshman Alyssa Arana made her collegiate beam debut and nailed her routine, scoring 9.925

Jessica Hutchinson (look for our new interview with Jessica soon!) tied her career high in the All-Around in Denver’s meet at Michigan, scoring 39.825. This score ties Denver’s program record All-Around score that Hutchinson and Lynnzee Brown share. Her floor routine scored 9.975 and is a must watch!