18 Mar 2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 11
2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 11
By Megan Roth
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to UCLA senior Chae Campbell and Michigan sophomore Fred Richard, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 11!
After injury kept her out of the floor lineup for 5 meets, Campbell stepped back into the lineup in tremendous fashion, scoring a 10.0 on senior night! She also performed a huge Yurchenko full (9.85) and stuck her bars dismount for a 9.90! Campbell’s performance helped UCLA score 198.550, UCLA’s highest team score since 2004.
All the feels after senior Chae Campbell earned a 🔟 on floor on #SeniorDay! 🥹 It was @chae_jada’s first 🔟 of the year and third of her career. 👑 pic.twitter.com/nT3CDNszPU
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 17, 2024
Richard had a huge All-Around performance in Michigan’s meet against Penn State, scoring 86.950. His highest event score came on high bar, where he hit for a massive score of 15.300! His scores helped Michigan score 425.500 as a team, the highest of the season.
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders (NQS):
All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.800
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.955
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.975
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.990
Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.990
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores
All-Around: Fuzzy Benas (Oklahoma) – 82.317
Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 14.900
Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 15.017
Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767
Vault: Justin Ciccone (Ohio State) – 14.783
Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.567
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.517
Program Record Team Scores
After breaking their own program record twice this season, Arkansas broke their program record for a third time, now entering the 198 club with a score of 198.100! The Gymbacks had their best vault rotation of the season, scoring 49.550, helped by Hailey Klein and her stuck Yurchenko 1.5. On Floor, the Gymbacks scored a big 49.725, including 9.9750s from Leah Smith, Lauren Williams, and Frankie Price and a 9.975 from Maddie Jones.
THAT girl 🙌 @maddiejonzz pic.twitter.com/fDJf2UJ3hI
— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) March 16, 2024
Oklahoma also set a program record team score this week with a 198.775, which tied for the third highest team score in NCAA history. On bars, Ragan Smith, Kat LeVasseur, and Jordan Bowers all scored 9.975, helping the team to a massive 49.800 total. With their latest W, head coach K.J. Kindler reached an incredible milestone with her 500th win at Oklahoma!
Special Moments on Senior Night
Michigan senior Reyna Guggino, the second gymnast in NCAA history to score a 10.0 in the lead-off spot, stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a big 9.95 score.
STUCK and a 9.950 for Reyna!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/UkFAMR287W
— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 15, 2024
Helping Minnesota to a season high team score of 197.725, senior Mya Hooten brought back her floor routine from 2022 to celebrate senior night and scored a 10.0. This is Hooten’s 9th 10.0 on floor!
MYA HOOTEN. SENIOR DAY. PERFECT 10.
Are you not entertained?#Team50 x #TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/Y9cTLRJgiu
— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) March 17, 2024
Utah 5th year Abby Paulson brought her parents to tears in the stands, scoring a 10.0 on beam in her last ever home meet. Paulson has now scored two 10.0s in her career, the first coming in her freshman year to clinch the win against UCLA at Pauley Pavillion.
We are 𝙣𝙤𝙩 perfectly fine after this 🥹#RedRocks | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m19WznkQGH
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 17, 2024
Washington senior and All-Around star Skylar Killough-Wilhelm had a career high performance in the All-Around, scoring 39.700, including a near perfect 9.975 on floor.
A CAREER night for @SkylarKillough
Skylar got 9.9+s across the board and a HUGE AA on Senior Night👏
AA: 39.700 (career-high)
VT: 9.900 (tied career-high)
UB: 9.925
BB: 9.900
FX: 9.975 (career-high)#GoHuskies x #WinWithin pic.twitter.com/9tNCj2wZuP
— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 17, 2024
Stanford Men Surge to #1 Spot
Stanford scored 421.1500 to beat the previously #1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners this week, helping them to the #1 spot. Asher Hong had a huge performance in the All-Around, scoring 86.0500, including scores of 15.000 on rings and 15.2000 on vault.
Must Watch Routines
Florida freshman Alyssa Arana made her collegiate beam debut and nailed her routine, scoring 9.925
worth the watch 🤩⤵️
📺 https://t.co/cWYOrfCSct#GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/0be33Jo9DI
— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 16, 2024
Jessica Hutchinson (look for our new interview with Jessica soon!) tied her career high in the All-Around in Denver’s meet at Michigan, scoring 39.825. This score ties Denver’s program record All-Around score that Hutchinson and Lynnzee Brown share. Her floor routine scored 9.975 and is a must watch!
The first of two near-perfect scores from Jessica Hutchinson last night and her third floor score of 9.975+ this season!#GoPios | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/FSlYrD1x0B— Denver Gymnastics (@DU_Gymnastics) March 16, 2024
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.