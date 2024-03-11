2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 10

2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 10

By Megan Roth

Gymnast of the Week 

Congratulations to Alabama graduate student Luisa Blanco and Michigan sophomore Fred Richard, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10!

With her 10s on vault and floor, Blanco became the first Alabama gymnast to score multiple 10s in the same competition in 19 years! Her All-Around score of  39.8500 helped Alabama score a 198 for the second time in their last three weeks of competition which sent them from 9th to 7th in the Week 10 rankings!

Richard posted the highest All-Around score of the week with a 84.350. He also won high bar with a score of 13.800 at Michigan’s meet against Ohio State.

Team Rankings

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders (NQS):

All-Around: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 39.800 

Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.955

Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.975

Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.990

Floor: Raena Worley (Kentucky) – 9.990

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

Note: Rankings are now averaging the 3 highest scores 

All-Around: Fuzzy Benas (Oklahoma) – 82.317

Floor: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 14.900

Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 15.017

Rings: Javier Alfonso (Michigan) – 14.767

Vault: Justin Ciccone (Ohio State) –  14.783

Parallel Bars: Josh Karnes (Penn State) – 14.567

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.367

Cal Clinches The Last Regular Season Pac-12 Title Ever

In Cal’s meet at Stanford on Sunday, the Bears made history, scoring a program record and winning the Pac-12 Regular Season title outright! Cal’s score of 198.550 beats the previous program record the Bears set two weeks ago at UCLA. Defeating Stanford means the Bears remained undefeated in Pac-12 dual meets this season and won the Pac-12 Regular Season Title outright for the first time ever.  

Cal tied its program record team beam score (49.825), and set a new program record team floor score (49.700). Their huge 198.550 team score includes a 49.275 vault score, showing the Bears have potential to increase their overall team score and are top contenders for the NCAA title in Fort Worth.

For our interview with Mya Lauzon, Click Here!

Back-to-Back 10s for Haleigh Bryant

After scoring 10.0s on vault and bars, the Gymternet was on a perfect 40 watch for Haleigh Bryant. On vault, she nailed her front handspring pike half and on bars, she drilled the landing of her dismount, putting her at 16 career perfect 10s. Her vault 10 also means she is the 10th NCAA gymnast to record a season slam – a perfect 10 on every event in one season. Additionally, Bryant scored a 9.95 on beam and a 9.975 on floor, putting her All-Around score at 39.925. This is a program record All-Around score for LSU and the highest All-Around score in the NCAA in 7 years!

As a team, LSU posted a 198.425, the highest road score in program history. This puts LSU’s NQS above 198 for the first time ever! Both LSU and Cal scored higher than Oklahoma this week, showing that nationals will be close!

Must Watch Routines

Stanford’s Chloe Widner performed a flawless beam routine and scored her first ever 10. Widner also helped Stanford score a huge 197.975, their highest score of the season by over a full point!

After not being in lineups the majority of her college career so far, Ava Siegfeldt (Oklahoma) scored a 10 on beam in the second spot, a huge accomplishment! She also stepped into the vault lineup and scored a 9.9 on her Yurchenko 1.5.

Coming in for Emma Malabuyo while she competes on the  World Cup circuit to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, UCLA freshman Alex Irvine performed a key bars routine, sticking her dismount for a 9.9. Irvine posted UCLA’s highest bar score of their meet against Arizona State and won her first ever event title!

We also loved Lauren Williams on floor for Arkansas and continue our 10 Watch for the Gymbacks!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

