2024 NCAA Round Up – Week 1

Meet of the Week!

Women’s NCAA Gymnastics season kicked off with the Mean Girls Super 16 Championships, headlined by 16 of the nation’s top 30 teams. After all of the weekend’s meets, 10 of the 16 participating teams placed in the top 15! While Denver (196.85), Minnesota (196.85), and Alabama (197.125) each won their session, Oklahoma proved they are coming for their third national title in a row, scoring a massive 197.85, the highest team score of the weekend!

Check out our photo gallery from the Super 16 here!

10.0 Alert!

Soon after the start of the NCAA season, Maile O’Keefe posted the very first 10.0 of the season, executing a flawless beam routine! Her beautiful, composed beamwork never disappoints! Very soon after, Sage Kellerman stuck her front handspring pike half vault, earning her first-ever 10.0 and the fifth ever 10.0 in Michigan State program history!

Freshmen Debuts!

With the first meets of the season completed, the debuts of many of the top freshmen were successful!

Amari Drayton (LSU) scored 9.925s on vault, sticking her Yurchenko 1.5 while competing it for the first time, and on floor after being put in the lineup as a late addition! In the All-Around, Kentucky’s Delaynee Rodriguez (39.35) and Denver’s Madison Ulrich (39.325) were the highest-scoring freshmen, both helping their teams with their session of the Mean Girls Super 16 Gymnastics Championships.

Other Notable Moments