2024 NCAA Regionals Round Up

Gainesville Regional

First Round

Clemson and Iowa State competed in an interesting matchup in Clemon’s inaugural season and Iowa State’s first season under Ashley Miles Greig. Iowa State came away with the win, defeating Clemson 195.8750 to 195.6250.

Regional Semifinals

Utah qualified comfortably from the first semifinal. Maryland kept it close with Michigan State, but the Spartans ultimately advanced. Maryland’s Emma Silberman stuck her intricate round-off full on back pike off vault for a 9.95 and qualified for nationals as an individual!

In the second semifinal, Florida was in complete control throughout, but the competition stayed tight between Missouri and Georgia for the second spot to the regional final. The Tigers had a fall on beam in the last rotation and required Amari Celestine and Sienna Schreiber to come through with big hit routines in order to advance. Georgia had a spectacular performance, but just fell short to Missouri, who advanced by scoring a tenth higher than the Bulldogs. Georgia was incredibly impressive in this meet and freshman Lilly Smith qualified to compete as an All-Arounder at Nationals. Keep your eye on her and this team.

Regional Final

While Florida and Utah were the highest ranked teams in this regional, both Michigan State and Missouri had real chances to advance here.

The meet started dramatically as Makenna Smith overbalanced a handstand as Utah’s leadoff competitor and scored a 9.500. It was looking like Utah would escape the rotation without counting this score until Alani Sabado fell on her release combination. With the huge scoring potential of the other teams, it was looking like Utah was out of the competition for a spot at nationals. Florida and Missouri went lights out on beam and floor respectively. For Michigan State, Nikki Smith sat down her Yurchenko 1.5, but the Spartans were able to drop her score with huge stuck vaults from Sage Kellerman and Olivia Zsarmani.

In the second rotation, Grace McCallum uncharacteristically fell, putting the Utes in a pressure situation, but Utah was able to drop her score and come away with a 49.475 on beam. On bars, Michigan State struggled a bit, not hitting handstands and under rotating dismounts. Because of this, the Spartans had to count three 9.7s.

In the third rotation, Florida continued to distance themselves from the other teams. Utah had a spectacular floor rotation that allowed them to catch up to Missouri. Unfortunately, Michigan State counted a fall on beam, which took them out of the competition for the second spot to nationals. Going into the final rotation, it was neck and neck between Utah and Missouri.

Utah headed to vault and Missouri headed to beam for the final rotation to determine the second national qualifier. Missouri had a fall in the beginning of their lineup. While they were able to drop it, the Tigers competed tightly and did not put up the big score they needed. Coming back from her miss in the first rotation, Makenna Smith came up big, sticking her Omelianchik vault for a 9.95. Jaedyn Rucker followed up by sticking her Yurchenko 1.5 to secure Utah’s second place finish to advance to Fort Worth.

Qualified teams: Florida, Utah

Qualified individuals: AA – Lilly Smith (Georgia), VT – Emma Silberman (Maryland), UB – Mara Titarsolej (Missouri), BB – Nikki Smith (MSU), FX – Skyla Schulte (MSU)

Berkeley Regional

First Round

Throughout the majority of this competition, it was looking like San Jose State would defeat Southern Utah to advance to the second round. However, San Jose State melted down on beam in the final rotation, allowing Southern Utah to advance with a margin of 0.025.

Regional Semifinals

The second major upset this weekend came in this semifinal as Arizona State defeated UCLA for a spot in the regional final. The Bruins had a huge floor score in the first rotation and scored similarly to the other teams in the semifinal on vault. When Katelyn Rosen uncharacteristically fell on bars, the Bruins were rattled and had some issues with their dismount landings. In the last rotation, some of UCLA’s most consistent beam workers showed signs of nerves. While Ciena Alipio and Selena Harris hit beautiful routines, it was not enough for the Bruins to advance.

Arizona State had a spectacular performance and was able to capitalize off of UCLA’s nervous competition. To finish off the meet, the Sun Devils stuck many of their bars dismounts to secure their spot in the regional final.

Denver also showed nerves in this meet. After the first rotation, the Pioneers were in last place, but they were able to climb back to claim first place in their semifinal.

Washington also had a great performance in this competition. Skylar Killough-Wilhem won the All-Around in this session and will head to Fort Worth to compete as an individual in the All-Around.

Another upset took place in the second semifinal with Stanford defeating Auburn to advance to the final. While Auburn is ranked higher than Stanford, the Tigers and Cardinal were scoring quite similarly in the last few weeks of the season, so this wasn’t as shocking as the rankings make it seem to be. Stanford scored ​​197.600 here to advance, just 0.200 behind Cal, the first place finishers. Foreshadowing to the regional final, Stanford also scored higher than both Denver and ASU did in their semifinal. Chloe Widner won the regional All-Around title with a huge score of 39.700.

Auburn started strong on floor, but did not get the landings they needed on vault. The Tigers showed some nerves on bars and counted 9.7s for a 48.975 on the event. In the final rotation, Auburn was not able to recover from their lower scoring bars rotation and could not catch up to Stanford and Cal the rest of the meet.

Regional Final

In the first rotation, Denver had a much better bars performance than they did in the semifinal, sticking more of their beautiful double layout dismounts. They did have a fall, but the Pioneers were able to drop it to stay tied with Cal after the first rotation. With a 49.150 on vault, Stanford was in last place after the first rotation. After a great floor rotation, Arizona State was just 0.025 behind Cal and Denver.

In the second rotation, Denver had another fall, this time on beam. While the Pioneers were again able to put up solid routines to drop the low score, some of their performances were more nervous than normal, resulting in a 49.225 on the event. After their lower scoring vault rotation, Stanford came back with a huge 49.475 on bars. Similarly, Cal put up a huge 49.700 floor rotation helped by a 9.95 from Mya Lauzon and a 9.975 by eMjae Frazier. At the halfway point of the competition, Cal had a secure lead, but Stanford and Denver were tied.

Cal continued their momentum on vault, putting up a 49.500, by far the highest score on vault out of any team at the Cal regional. Lauzon stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 10.0 – her first ever on vault!

As the pressure built, Denver had another fall early in the rotation. The Pioneers again showed incredible resilience to put up five solid routines and drop the low score. Stanford came away from beam with a 49.350, anchored by a beautiful 9.95 from Chloe Widner. Arizona State had incredible vaults from Jada Mangahas and Halle Gregoire, but under rotated vaults later in the lineup resulting in a 49.0750 on the event.

Heading into the final rotation, just 0.100 separated Stanford and Denver for the second spot to Fort Worth. Denver put up the second highest vault score out of any team throughout the Cal regional. Jessica Hutchinson stuck a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5 to bring Denver’s vault score to 49.375, but it was not enough to catch the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford finished their floor rotation with a 9.95 from Anna Roberts and a 10.0 for Widner to secure the Cardinal’s place in Fort Worth. What a crazy moment for Stanford, who had a 193 in their first meet! Both teams and all individuals from the Berkeley regional represent Pac-12 teams, a great moment for the Pac-12 in its final season!

WIDNER IS PERFECT! 🔥 A 10 on floor advances @StanfordWGym to the Nationals! 😱 pic.twitter.com/9eL9YcDHMw — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 8, 2024

Qualified teams: Cal, Stanford

Qualified individuals: AA – Skylar Killough-Willhem (Washington), VT – Anaya Smith (ASU), UB – Jada Mangahas (ASU), BB – Selena Harris (UCLA), FX – Chae Campbell (UCLA)

