2024 Men’s NCAA Preview!

Oklahoma

Rank in 2023: 4th

2024 Pre-Season Rank: 4th

Inside Gym Outlook: No team has finished in the top two more often than Oklahoma (12 titles and 13 runner-up finishes), and no coach has more National Championship trophies than Mark Williams (9). After spending nearly half the 2023 season ranked No. 1, despite a slew of injuries, the shorthanded Sooners fell to fourth in finals, a result they won’t want to repeat.

Head Coach Mark Williams’ Take…

Key Athletes: “Fuzzy Benas, Emre Dodanli and Ignacio Yockers. This trio has the highest scoring potential and will have a major impact on our success this season. Fuzzy is returning from a year-plus out with injuries is to once again do the all-around. Emre is a star on four events and came back from World Championships with a new outlook on how his gymnastics stacks up internationally. And Ignacio can be a huge difference maker on pommel horse, with a high start value—6.5-6.6 right now—and the ability to execute that level of difficulty very, very well.”

Secret Weapon: “I’m hoping it will be Leo Koike. Leo was born in the U.S. but grew up and trained in Japan. He had to sit out his freshman year after shoulder surgery serious enough that doctors weren’t even sure he’d be able to come back. But he’s worked hard and is very close now on everything but rings. He has tremendous lines, a fair amount of difficulty, and good technique. Now, it’s putting it all together, which is still a work in progress with his endurance and consistency after being out for basically a full year, but if he comes along the way we hope he will, he could help us on four events.”

2024 Goals: “This team absolutely wants to finish in the top three at NCAAs. We’re hosting our conference championships, so we are hoping the home environment gives us that boost we need to compete for a conference win. We take every meet we go into seriously. As Sooners, we always compete to win. We feel like we didn’t finish the way we normally do at the NCAA Championships, and we’re carrying that with us into this season, where we want to finish in a better place emotionally. We’re in a much better position to do that than we were last year at this time, in terms of the health and depth, and I think that’s going to go a long way towards getting us back to where we want to be.”

On Their Unfamiliar Role as Underdogs: “We knew we didn’t have a great NCAA Championships, so we’re starting from a place where I think we do feel like we have something to prove. I’ve seen a ‘we need to work harder’ mentality with this group. It’s not always true that hard work can overcome all, but the inverse IS always true—that if you’re not working hard, there’s no chance to move up. I’ve always tried to instill in my teams that no one will outwork us, and if we follow the plan, the plan will work, and I do think we’ll be better than we were at the end of last year. There’s always a bit of luck involved in staying healthy, but the one thing in this sport you can control is the effort you put in, so to give up that element is like conceding the meet before you ever compete.”