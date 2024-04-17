17 Apr 2024 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships Preview
The 2024 NC men’s gymnastics championships selections were announced on Tuesday, April 9 here on NCAA.com. The competition runs from April 19-20 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Covelli Center.
The Men’s Gymnastics Committee selected 12 teams, five all-around competitors and five individuals per event for pre-qualifying sessions for the championships.
Stanford 417.025
Oklahoma 415.500
Michigan 413.038
Illinois 411.813
Nebraska 411.600
Ohio St. 406.413
Penn St. 405.175
California 399.388
Navy 397.300
Air Force 394.238
Springfield 392.900
Greenville 392.888
Advancing from the pre-qualifying sessions to the finals will be the top three teams and top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor.
Here’s a look at the full championship schedule below.
2024 NCAA NC men’s gymnastics championship schedule
* all times are eastern standard
Friday, April 19
- 1 p.m. | Championship Qualifier | Session One | Watch on NCAA.com
- 7 p.m.| Championship Qualifier | Session Two | Watch on NCAA.com
Saturday, April 20
- 6 p.m. | Championship Finals | Watch on NCAA.com
The NC men’s gymnastics national championship dates back to 1938, skipping 1943-47 and 2020, with the first-ever championship trophy going to Chicago. Penn State and Oklahoma each hold 12 national titles, which makes them the winningest teams in championship history.
The Stanford Cardinal are four-time reigning champs after taking down Michigan in the 2023 championship.
2024 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
From 36 to 8, Fort Worth promises an NCAA Women’s Championship to remember! Will 6-time (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023) National and defending champion Oklahoma capture their seventh crown? Will LSU finally take the championship title they’ve been chasing? Can Cal capitalize on a record-breaking season? It’s about to be Go-Time in Fort Worth and right now, it’s anyone’s game.
Here’s how to watch it all play out, along with our look at the field of eight including quick takes from commentators Aly Raisman and John Roethlisberger, who spoke with the media on Monday.
HOW TO WATCH
Thursday, April 18th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal I | LSU, Cal, Arkansas, Stanford | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- NCAA Championships Semifinal II | Oklahoma, Florida, Utah, Alabama | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC
Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with John Roethlisberger, Aly Raisman and Taylor Davis on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday. Each apparatus will have its own individual stream with commentary. Samantha Peszek and Bridget Sloan will commentate the vault and beam streams, and Anastasia Webb and Kennedy Baker will commentate on bars and floor.
Photos by Jessica Frankl
