2024 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships Preview

The 2024 NC men’s gymnastics championships selections were announced on Tuesday, April 9 here on NCAA.com. The competition runs from April 19-20 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Covelli Center.

The Men’s Gymnastics Committee selected 12 teams, five all-around competitors and five individuals per event for pre-qualifying sessions for the championships.

Stanford 417.025

Oklahoma 415.500

Michigan 413.038

Illinois 411.813

Nebraska 411.600

Ohio St. 406.413

Penn St. 405.175

California 399.388

Navy 397.300

Air Force 394.238

Springfield 392.900

Greenville 392.888

Advancing from the pre-qualifying sessions to the finals will be the top three teams and top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor.

Here’s a look at the full championship schedule below.

2024 NCAA NC men’s gymnastics championship schedule

* all times are eastern standard

Friday, April 19

1 p.m. | Championship Qualifier | Session One | Watch on NCAA.com

7 p.m.| Championship Qualifier | Session Two | Watch on NCAA.com

Saturday, April 20

6 p.m. | Championship Finals | Watch on NCAA.com

The NC men’s gymnastics national championship dates back to 1938, skipping 1943-47 and 2020, with the first-ever championship trophy going to Chicago. Penn State and Oklahoma each hold 12 national titles, which makes them the winningest teams in championship history.

The Stanford Cardinal are four-time reigning champs after taking down Michigan in the 2023 championship.

