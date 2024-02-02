Call it a Comeback – Oklahoma’s Fuzzy Benas is back, and better than ever

Inside: How did your teammates help you get through it all?

Benas: I honestly couldn’t have done it without their support in and out of the gym. I tried to find my own role when I couldn’t compete. Just crutching around supporting them, doing anything I could — moving mats, setting p-bars. Just cheering them on — which at OU is one of the biggest parts of competing, and something I love about this team.

Being here has made me a lot more expressive in the gym. In competitions I like to lock in, to be almost a machine. That’s how I was taught to compete growing up —don’t let any emotion, good or bad, effect the next event. But I’ve also really enjoyed that team aspect of hyping each other up.

Inside: Now that you’re back in competition, have you found any positives to all you went through?

Benas: I mean, being realistic, the cons definitely outweigh the pros in this equation.

But I think the pros are that I’ve come back more motivated than I’ve ever been in my life. All along the process, as soon as I was allowed to do something, I’d just go all out and attack it with the goal of making it feel at least as good, if not better, than it did before I got hurt.

I also have had a lot of time to think about my performance, from a mental standpoint. When I couldn’t do gymnastics, I was thinking about how it felt, and how I could make everything better — how I could tweak this or that to improve the efficiency, technique, or consistency of a skill.

Now that I have been through this, I also know that, mentally and physically, I can get through absolutely anything.

Inside: Have you had to modify your goals after everything you went through?

Benas: Things got delayed a bit — I missed out on a lot of time I could be improving — but my goals are the same.

I don’t think anyone is expecting that much out of me this year — or at least they weren’t — so it would be nice to sort of show them that I’m back, better than ever.

As a personal goal, I’d love to compete 100% again—no missed routines for the team — as I did my freshman year. I really want to help this team move towards an NCAA title. Outside of OU, I’d like to make Olympic Trials, which, in my mind, starts by performing well at Winter Cup.

I think I’ve had a little bit of a reputation of performing very well at OU meets, and not as well when it’s just for myself, so I’m trying to take that team mentality into competing for myself. It sounds strange, but I tend to compete better, the more pressure I’m under.

I feel like I’m finally growing up — I know some people wonder what took me so long (laughs) — but a big part of that is Oklahoma, and the college experience. I might not be growing physically, but mentally and maturity-wise? Definitely.

Inside: What led you to Oklahoma?

Benas: OU was my dream school since I was a kid, ever since I came here for my first Region III camp. Just seeing the facility and getting to know the people. I didn’t really care about NCAA gymnastics back then, but after that I started watching all the OU meets, and just looking at their track record, and all the guys that came through the program.

Just seeing the success the program and its athletes have had for so many years, solidified me wanting to come here to OU. I wanted to be a part of that.

Inside: What makes this 2024 Oklahoma team special?

Benas: This is the closest team I’ve been a part of, just in terms of camaraderie —how much we hang out outside the gym, and what we do inside the gym. I think we’re also a better, more positive team, in terms of supporting and encouraging each other to improve. It feels like I’ve got not just four coaches, but twenty other guys looking out for me, and my gymnastics, every single day in training.

Inside: After a fourth-place finish in 2023, and being ranked fourth in the pre-season poll, does Oklahoma feel like they’ve got something to prove?

Benas: Fourth place was not a good feeling. Our goal is to make sure we don’t have that feeling again.

Don’t misunderstand — being fourth in the country is no small feat, but that’s not our goal. That’s not the OU standard, after having been in the Top 3 for 20-something years.

We’re trying to approach that as positive motivation, not let it be a negative influence that weighs us down. Instead of looking at it like, ‘We sucked,’ we took it as, ‘There’s a change that needs to be made here.’

We took a step back as a whole team, having multiple meetings that were just us, talking about changes we thought needed to happen. We did some deep thinking about what we did differently last year, compared to previous years, and what we think was the main cause of not performing the way we wanted to at the end of the season.

We came to the coaches with those findings and worked on different training plans, and it all seems to be coming together. It feels like we’re moving in the right direction as a team.

Inside: Your dad, Adam, was part of Penn State’s 2000 National Championship team, and your mom, Shannon (nee Brown), was a Big 12 champ at Missouri, so is it safe to assume they were your gateway into the sport?

Benas: Yeah, both my parents were D1 athletes. They met at Woodward East. My dad was still training when I was little, and he’d take me to gym with him. He’d make this little cubicle out of mats and just let me loose. So, I’ve been doing gymnastics since before I can even remember, so I didn’t really choose the sport, but I did make a conscious choice that I wanted to stay in it.

Both my younger brothers also do gymnastics. My middle brother, Landon, just started at Greenville this year and seems to be doing well, so I’m super happy for him. And our youngest brother, Taybor, is more talented than both of us, he’s just got to get the work ethic part figured out. But he’s young, so there’s lots of time for that.