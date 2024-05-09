2024 Core Hydration Classic | Schedule + Everything You Need To Know

LAST THREE OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS LEAD LEGENDARY LIST OF REGISTRANTS FOR 2024 CORE HYDRATION CLASSIC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 6, 2024) – For the first time in history, a gymnastics competition is expected to see three Olympic all-around gold medalists compete head-to-head as Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Suni Lee all have registered to compete at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut. Elite seniors will compete Saturday, May 18.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic starts the process for 2024 Olympic Team qualifying in earnest, serving as the final opportunity for women for women’s artistic athletes to qualify to the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships May 30-June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. At the championships, the National Team roster that will compete at the Olympic Trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis will be chosen.

It all starts in Hartford, which has the potential to see the most accomplished women’s field ever assembled.

ALL-TIME GREATS, LEGENDARY FIELD

Collectively, the gold-medal trio have won the last three Olympic all-around competitions, with Douglas taking gold in 2012, Biles winning in 2016 and Lee standing as the reigning champion from 2021. Combined, the three have won 13 Olympic medals, eight of them gold.

Never before have three all-around gold medalists graced the floor at the same meet, but they will not be alone in the star power registered for Hartford. In total, the registrant list includes 13 Olympic, World Championships and/or Pan American Games medalists. Tokyo Olympic floor champion and 2022 World Championships vault gold medalist Jade Carey is coming off of wins in the all-round and on floor at the American Classic on April 27 as she returns to elite form. Biles, six-time World Championships medalist Shilese Jones, three-time World medalist Leanne Wong, and Olympic and World medalist Jordan Chiles all look to make their 2024 elite debuts in Hartford.

The star-studded entry list doesn’t end there. Also registered are two-time World medalist Skye Blakely; World team champions Joscelyn Roberson, Lexi Zeiss and Kayla DiCello, who also is the 2023 Pan Am Games all-around and team gold medalist; Pan Am floor and team champion Kaliya Lincoln, and Pan Am team champion Tiana Sumanasekera. The 2022 U.S. all-around champion, Konnor McClain, also has registered for her first elite competition since she won that title, having competed and won an NCAA team title at LSU this season.

Additional tickets for the Core Hydration Classic have been released and are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets for Saturday’s senior competition are available here, with tickets for all sessions available here. Registration for the event closed on Friday, May 3 but does not guarantee athlete participation. Gymnasts may still submit petitions to compete and register prior to the start of competition. Complete event information, including competition and broadcasting schedules, can be found at corehydrationclassic.com.

Current athletes registered for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic are listed alphabetically by division below.

Senior

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express

Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University

Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre

Chloe Cho — Canyon Country, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash/Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Gabby Douglas — Anna, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics

Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./World Champions Centre

Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Cambry Haynes — Evergreen, Colo./Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy

Jazmyn Jimenez — Santa Clarita, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Suni Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain — Las Vegas, Nev./Louisiana State University

Taylor McMahon — Flower Mound, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Jazlene Pickens — Pickerington, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Brooke Pierson — Canby, Ore./World Champions Centre

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Lacie Saltzman — Charlotte, N.C./Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Audrey Snyder — Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy

Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida

Brynn Torry — Yorktown, Va./World Class Gymnastics

Sabrina Visconti — Revere, Mass./Nohas Gymnastics Academy

CaMarah Williams — Kansas City, Mo./EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida

Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics

Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Junior

Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y. /RGA

Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Celia Frith-Carvalho — Godwin, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics

Sadie Goldberg — Bexley, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Greta Krob — Tipton, Iowa/IGN

Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Lila Richardson — Springdale, Ariz./Hopes and Dreams Gymnastics

Alessia Rosa — East Hanover, N.J./Hill’s Gymnastics

Kylie Smith — Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics

Trinity Wood — Waldorf, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center