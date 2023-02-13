USA Gymnastics has posted the list of athletes registered to compete at the 2023 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky as of February 12.
Per USA Gymnastics, their participation is not guaranteed. Notably absent are Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones and Leanne Wong, all members of the 2022 gold-medal winning World Champion women’s team, 2022 U.S. Senior All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, 2022 Jr. All-Around Champion Madray Johnson, and 2022 men’s World High Bar Champion Brody Malone.
Carey, Chiles, Wong and Malone are all in the midst of their NCAA seasons. Jones did not attend the January camp. McClain and Johnson were in attendance per the USA Gymnastics roster.
Competition begins Friday, February 24 with the Senior Men’s Competition Day 1 – All-Around. The senior women compete at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 25. The full schedule can be found here. See below for additional information on how to watch the competition.
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Louisville to bring you all of the action!
Senior Women
Skye Blakely, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, FL/Brandy Johnson’s
Dulcy Caylor, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Chloe Cho, Canyon country, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Norah Christian, Bremerton, WA/Cascade Elite West
Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, KS/GAGE
Gabby Disidore, Overland Park, KS/GAGE
Amari Drayton, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, PA/Prestige Gymnastics
Katelyn Jong, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, CA/WOGA
Myli Lew, Belmont, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Eveylynn Lowe, Blue Springs, MO/GAGE
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Zoe Miller, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/GAGE
Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, MN/Twin City Twisters
Ella Murphy, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, MO/GAGE
Brooke Pierson, Canby, OR/WOGA
Michelle Pineda, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, IA/Midwest Gymnastics Center
Joscelyn Roberson, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, TX/Twin City Twisters
Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, TX/WOGA
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, CA/World Champions Centre
Brynn Torry, Yorktown, VA/World Class Gymnastics
Gabriella Van Frayen, Lewis Center, OH/Gym X-Treme
Kelise Woolford, Columbus, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, NE/Twin City Twisters
Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, TX/Love Gymnastics
Junior Women
Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, TX/WOGA
Payton Chandler, Frisco, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Tatum Drusch, White Bear Lake, MN/Flips Gymnastics
Reese Esponda, Missoula, MT/Roots Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, NY/RGA
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, SD/Twin City Twisters
Jazmyn Jimenez, Santa Clarita, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Zoey Molomo, McKinney, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, LA/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, TX/WOGA
Hezly Rivera, Plano, TX/WOGA
Simone Rose, Sammamsih, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, MD/First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi, Delaware, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics
Tyler Turner, San Jose, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Senior Men
Javier Alfonso, Miami, FL/University of Michigan
Drake Andrews, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Michael Artlip, Bellaire, TX/Penn State University
Maxim Bereznev, Woodstock, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Jeremy Bischoff, Santa Clarita, CA/Stanford University
Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, MI/University of Michigan
Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, MI/University of Michigan
Garrett Braunton, USAF Academy, CO/USAF
Taylor Burkhart, Stanford, CA/Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos, Layton, UT/University of Nebraska
Matt Cormier, Milton, MA/Penn State University
Brandon Dang, San Jose, CA/West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy
Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Alex Diab, Bradenton, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, CA/US Naval Academy
Mike Fletcher, Nashua, NH/University of Illinois
Jack Freeman, Palestine, TX/University of Oklahoma
Spencer Goodell, Tigard, OR/University of Oklahoma
Vitaliy Guimaraes, Norman, OK/University of Oklahoma
Ian Gunther, Houston, TX/Stanford University
Dallas Hale, Frisco, TX/Cypress Academy
Asher Hong, Tomball, TX/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, UT/USAF
Evan Hymanson, Morganville, NJ/Stanford Boys Gymnastics
Michael Jaroh, State College, PA/Penn State University
Joshua Karnes, Erie, PA/Penn State University
Anthony Koppie, Fayetteville, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, MA/Stanford University
Troy Lipis, Valencia, CA/Gymnastics World
Riley Loos, Folsom, CA/Stanford University
Connor McCool, Chesterfield, MO/University of Illinois
Yul Moldauer, Arvada, CO/5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson, Evans, GA/Ohio State University
Noah Newfeld, Plano, TX/University of California – Berkeley
Zachary Nunez, Houston, TX/University of Oklahoma
Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Curran Phillips, Naperville, IL/Stanford University
Rithik Puri, Chicago, IL/University of Michigan
Fred Richard, Stoughton, MA/University of Michigan
David Shamah, McKinney, TX/EVO Gymnastics
Daniel Simmons, Cypress, TX/University of Oklahoma
Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, MA/University of Illinois
Blake Sun, San Antonio, TX/Stanford University
Colin Van Wicklen, Spring, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, OK/University of Oklahoma
Khoi Young, Bowie, MD/Stanford University
USA Gymnastics to stream 2023 events on YouTube, FlipNow
INDIANAPOLIS (February 8, 2023) – USA Gymnastics’ livestreamed event coverage in 2023 will include a combination of free coverage on YouTube and pay-per-view and subscription coverage on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics, the organization announced Wednesday.
USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel will livestream all parts of premier event competition and podium training not otherwise covered by over-the-air television. Free coverage is slated to include Winter Cup and the accompanying Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup; USA Gymnastics Championships arena competition (elite championships for acrobatics, rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling); U.S. Classic; and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
FlipNow’s livestream schedule is anticipated to feature seven events spanning USAG’s various disciplines and will include women’s and men’s Team USA selection competitions for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Fans with active FlipNow subscriptions can watch all events at no charge, while those without subscriptions can watch on a pay-per-view basis, either live or on-demand at FlipNow.tv or on the app. PPV pricing will range from $7.99/day for multiday competitions to $14.99 for a two-day event.
Winter Cup on NBC, YouTube
Coverage of elite gymnastics begins with Winter Cup, Feb. 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. NBC live coverage will air from 1-3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, with USA Gymnastics streaming all other competition, as well as podium training, on YouTube.
USA Gymnastics’ full, tentative 2023 livestreaming schedule is below and is subject to change. Specific television and streaming coverage times will be announced prior to each premier event.
Feb. 24-26: Winter Cup (all junior and senior elite competition not broadcast during NBC coverage, elite podium training, Elite Team Cup and the Nastia Liukin Cup)
June 21-24: USA Gymnastics Championships (arena/elite competition only)
Aug. 4-5: U.S. Classic (all elite competition not broadcast on television and podium training)
Aug. 24-27: U.S. Gymnastics Championships (all elite competition not broadcast on television and podium training)
FlipNow.tv – Subscription or PPV
May 9-14: Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships presented by AAI and GymACT Championships
May 20-22: Rhythmic Elite Qualifier
Jun3 20-24: USA Gymnastics Championships (non-arena competition)
July 7-8: American Classic and Hopes Classic
Aug. 4: Hopes Championships
Sept. 7-8: Artistic World and Pan American Championships selection camp (men)
Sept. 22-23: Artistic World Championships selection camp (women)
###
About USA Gymnastics
Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves more than 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics