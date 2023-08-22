2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Who To Watch – Senior Women Competitor Play by Play

Starring in San Jose

Your 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!

By Ashlee Buhler and Brittany Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live as the pressure rises and insurmountable excitement builds.

Not. Done. Yet. Captivating the fans (and the media) around the world this summer has been the official return to competition by seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee. With only five positions up for grabs for the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp this fall and five for that elusive Olympic ticket, what we’re about to see is perhaps the most competitive and exciting field for the U.S. women we’ve ever seen. It’s certainly the most decorated.

Last year in Tampa, Konnor McClain took the title with Shilese Jones finishing a close second. Jones would go on to take All-Around silver at the 2022 World Championships, stamping herself as a new star and one to watch for Team USA, while McClain would stay home sidelined with injuries. McClain has since decided to head to LSU a year early, but told us her plan is still to train for Paris 2024. (Her competition schedule for 2023 is uncertain.)

The star-studded women’s lineup also includes 2020 Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey, who will remain at Oregon State to compete and train for the Games, Olympic silver medalist and UCLA star Jordan Chiles who is performing her best gymnastics ever, and 2022 World team gold medalists Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong and Lexi Zeiss (alternate), who also captured the All-Around title at the 2023 Winter Cup. Returning to the Elite field after a stellar freshman season for Florida is Kayla DiCello who looked better than ever as a Gator. And be sure to keep your eyes on first-year senior Tiana Sumanasekera who took three golds at the recent Pan American Championships, as well as powerhouse Joscelyn Roberson, who is having the season of her life.

Who will take the titles in San Jose? Fasten your seatbelts. Because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now.

Here we break down the field and take a closer look at the senior women we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.