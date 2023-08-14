14 Aug 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Who To Watch – Senior Men Competitor Play by Play
Starring in San Jose
By Ashlee Buhler and Brittany Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing
Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live as the pressure rises and insurmountable excitement builds.
For the U.S. men, two-time U.S. Champion Brody Malone is out with an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge. Malone’s absence leaves the door open for a new champion to emerge and an opportunity for the team to step up not only in difficulty and consistency, but in leadership. And while the U.S. team will certainly be looking to a healthy Malone to lead the effort in Paris, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, and Asher Hong all have the opportunity to take the top spot in San Jose, along with a field that includes Donnell Whittenburg, who placed second last year, and 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus.
You can’t forget 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion Paul Juda either, who returned to competition a few weeks ago at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and looked as good as ever, placing 3rd All-Around and proving his name is still in the mix.
Who will take the titles in San Jose? Fasten your seatbelts. Because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now.
Here we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Fred Richard
(University of Michigan)
Vitals: DOB: April 23, 2004 Hometown: Stoughton, MA
Career Highlights:
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st All-Around, Parallel Bars, High Bar; 2nd Team & Floor
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd All-Around
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd High Bar; 3rd Floor
The Storyline:
2023 has already been stellar for Fred Richard, but he’s only just getting started. With Brody Malone out of the competition, a new champion will be crowned in San Jose and Richard may just be the favorite. Although he has no real weak event, high bar, parallel bars and floor are what could propel him to his first U.S. National title. Keep your eyes peeled for some upgraded routines, particularly on floor, where he told us he is working a triple twisting double back and a front double full, punch double front!
Check out our interview with Fred! Click here!
Yul Moldauer
(5280 Gymnastics)
Vitals: DOB: August 26, 1996 Hometown: Arvada, CO
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, All-Around, Floor & Parallel Bars; 2nd High Bar; 3rd Pommel Horse
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st All-Around
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd Pommel Horse
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st Parallel Bars; 2nd All-Around; 3rd Floor & Rings
- 2020 Olympic Team Member
- 2017 World Championships: 3rd Floor
The Storyline:
After missing out on a spot on the Worlds team in 2022, Moldauer is focused, fired up and ready to fight! In the past his start values may have been a slight hindrance in reaching the top spot, but that is no longer the case if you ask him! Moldauer told us he has a big routine planned on high bar (which included a laid out triple double dismount at the Core Hydration Classic) and is also looking to add his double double layout on floor which will certainly keep him in the podium mix in San Jose.
Check out our interview with Yul! Click here!
Asher Hong
(Stanford University)
Vitals: DOB: March 23, 2004 Hometown: Tomball, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st All-Around, Rings & Vault; 2nd Floor
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team & Vault; 3rd All-Around
- 2023 Winter Cup: 3rd All-Around
- 2022 World Championships Team Member
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st Vault; 2nd Floor; 3rd All-Around & Rings
The Storyline:
2022 was a big year for Asher Hong and he has a lot more to prove. With some of the top difficulty in the U.S., and a win at the recent Core Hydration Classic under his belt, Hong has the ability to not only top the podium in San Jose, but to medal in Antwerp later this year. (Hong finished sixth All-Around last year at Worlds, but was looking at a potential podium spot until a fall on high bar.) In San Jose, keep Hong on your radar for the All-Around title as well as defending his vault title. If he puts up a number like he did last year in Tampa (16.830 on Day 2) Hong will be tough to beat!
Shane Wiskus
(EVO Gymnastics)
Vitals: DOB: October 1, 1998 Hometown: Spring Park, MN
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st High Bar; 3rd Parallel Bars
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd Floor & Rings; 3rd Parallel Bars
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd High Bar
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 1st Rings & Parallel Bars; 2nd All-Around, Floor & High Bar
- 2020 Olympic Team Member
The Storyline:
Similar to Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus has something to prove in 2023 after being left off the Worlds team in 2022. Wiskus had a great showing earlier this year at the Pan American Championships, leaving with four medals including the team gold and All-Around silver. A few weeks ago, he grabbed hold on high bar and bronze on parallel bars at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic. Expect him to be fully back in the mix for Antwerp and beyond with a solid showing in San Jose.
Donnell Whittenburg
(Salto Gymnastics Center)
Vitals: DOB: August 18, 1994 Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Career Highlights:
- 5-time World Team Member
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd Rings
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st Rings; 2nd All-Around & Vault
- 2015 World Championships: 3rd Vault
- 2014 World Championships: 3rd Team
The Storyline:
Don’t ever count out Donnell! An absolute powerhouse on vault and the master of strength on rings, Whittenburg is not only a medal contender on those two events, but in the All-Around as well! He proved that with his All-Around silver last year in Tampa and will remain in the conversation this year in San Jose.
Taylor Christopulos
(University of Nebraska)
Vitals: DOB: August 24, 2001 Hometown: Layton, UT
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 2nd All-Around
- 2023 Winter Cup: 5th Floor; 6th Pommel Horse
The Storyline:
Taylor Christopulos is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more of in the leadup to Paris. With his confidence growing, Christopulos’ performance is elevating as well. He’s sharp, clean and consistent across the board, which translates into his competition results. Be on the lookout for Christopulos to challenge for his first U.S. Championships podium finish in San Jose.
Check out our interview with Taylor! Click here!
Paul Juda
(University of Michigan)
Vitals: DOB: July 7, 2001 Hometown: Deerfield, IL
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd All-Around, Vault & High Bar
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st All-Around & Vault; 2nd High Bar; 3rd Team
- 2021 Pan American Championships: 2nd All-Around & Team
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 2nd Pommel Horse; 3rd Team
- 2020 Winter Cup: 3rd High Bar
The Storyline:
When Paul Juda edged out Brody Malone for the NCAA title in 2022, many people were anticipating a rematch at the U.S. Championships in Tampa. However, Juda was sidelined after hyperextending his knee in warm ups at the U.S. Classic a few weeks prior and then an ankle injury kept him out of competition during his senior season at Michigan in 2023. How Juda will bounce back remains the question at hand. At the 2023 Core Hydration Classic Juda looked as good as ever, landing on the podium thanks to his trademark execution and a major update on vault (Yurchenko double pike). It’s worth noting that Juda had a slight mishap on pommel horse at Classics, so when he hits six for six, his All-Around scoring potential will only grow. Keep Juda on your radar!
Ian Skirkey
(University of Illinois)
Vitals: DOB: February 4, 2000 Hometown: Pepperell, MA
Career Highlights:
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Pommel Horse; 3rd Team
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
The Storyline:
Coming for the pommel horse title in San Jose and perhaps a World medal down the line in Antwerp, Ian Skirkey has an impressive 6.5 D-score on the event which makes him a real medal threat. (For perspective, Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan won the pommel horse World title with a 6.4 D-score in Liverpool!) Watch for the Sohn and Bezugo in his routine which he performs effortlessly in just one circle!
Stephen Nedoroscik
(Evo Gymnastics)
Vitals: DOB: October 28, 1998 Hometown: Worcester, MA
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2021 World Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2018 NCAA Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
- 2017 NCAA Championships: 1st Pommel Horse
The Storyline:
When Stephen Nedoroscik hits all his difficulty on pommel horse, he can put up a score just as big as Skirkey. (That’s a battle we’ll be eagerly anticipating in San Jose!) But of course there is the possibility for an upgraded routine that could shake things up drastically. Last year Nedoroscik told us he was training a 7.0 D-score which would easily be the most difficult routine being done in the world. A few weeks ago at Classics, Nedoroscik opted for a 6.6 set, so whether that routine will be ready in San Jose remains to be seen, but he’ll be hungry to defend his U.S. title either way.
Colt Walker
(Stanford University)
Vitals: DOB: June 25, 2001 Hometown: Cedar Park, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 World Championships Team Member
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd Parallel Bars; 3rd Vault
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team; 2nd Parallel Bars
The Storyline:
After a stellar 2022 season, Colt Walker missed the majority of the 2023 NCAA season due to injury. Walker was able to return on pommel horse in time for the MPSF and NCAA Championships and did all six events at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, however, he was competing nowhere near his full difficulty. If Walker is competing full strength in San Jose he has potential to be one of the top All-Around gymnasts with a shot at a medal on parallel bars as well!
Khoi Young
(Stanford University)
Vitals: DOB: December 31, 2002 Hometown: Bowie, MD
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd All-Around, Pommel Horse & Vault; 3rd Floor
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & Pommel Horse
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 2nd All-Around
- 2022 DTB Pokal Cup: 1st Team, Pommel Horse & Vault
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team; 2nd Vault
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st Pommel Horse; 2nd All-Around & Vault
The Storyline:
Khoi Young is state of the art on pommel horse, showing great extension and amplitude on his circles. He also vaults a front handspring 2.5 twist with ease! Will 2023 finally be his year to land on the podium at the U.S. Championships? If his silver medal performance at the Core Hydration Classic is any indication, his chances are looking pretty good!
Curran Phillips
(Evo Gymnastics)
Vitals: DOB: July 8, 2000 Hometown: Naperville, IL
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st Parallel Bars
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & High Bar
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st Parallel Bars & High Bar
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st Parallel Bars
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team & Parallel Bars
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st Parallel Bars; 2nd High Bar
The Storyline:
When it comes to the parallel bars, Curran Phillips is brilliant. With a 6.9 D-score on the event, defending his title in San Jose is not only the goal, but a strong possibility. However, with Antwerp quickly approaching, Phillips could really make a statement by finding his way onto the high bar podium as well – where he has had great success this year so far!
Kameron Nelson
(The Ohio State University)
Vitals: DOB: July 8, 2000 Hometown: Naperville, IL
Career Highlights:
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st Floor & Vault
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 3rd Floor
- 2023 Cairo World Cup: 5th Vault; 8th Floor
The Storyline:
2023 is proving to be a breakout year for Kameron Nelson and he’ll be looking to continue building momentum in San Jose. Floor and vault are undoubtedly Nelson’s best events and a place he’ll be contending for a podium finish for the first time in his career at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. On the must watch list in San Jose will be Nelson’s triple tuck on floor! It’s truly remarkable!
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Jessica Frankl
