2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Who To Watch – Senior Men Competitor Play by Play

Starring in San Jose

Your 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!

By Ashlee Buhler and Brittany Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live as the pressure rises and insurmountable excitement builds.

For the U.S. men, two-time U.S. Champion Brody Malone is out with an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge. Malone’s absence leaves the door open for a new champion to emerge and an opportunity for the team to step up not only in difficulty and consistency, but in leadership. And while the U.S. team will certainly be looking to a healthy Malone to lead the effort in Paris, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, and Asher Hong all have the opportunity to take the top spot in San Jose, along with a field that includes Donnell Whittenburg, who placed second last year, and 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus.

You can’t forget 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion Paul Juda either, who returned to competition a few weeks ago at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and looked as good as ever, placing 3rd All-Around and proving his name is still in the mix.

Who will take the titles in San Jose? Fasten your seatbelts. Because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now.

Here we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.