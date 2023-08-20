2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Who To Watch – Junior Women Competitor Play by Play

Starring in San Jose

Your 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!

By Ashlee Buhler and Brittany Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing

The junior division in San Jose presents the stars of the future! With many of the athletes eligible for Paris 2024, the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships will serve as one of the final opportunities to see which junior gymnasts could make an impact in the coming year. New stars will emerge in San Jose and a new champion will be crowned as the quest to Paris continues.

Here we break down the field and take a closer look at the junior women we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.