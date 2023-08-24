The GOAT Goes for 8

Simone Biles is back on her terms. And she looks better than ever. For the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 7-time Olympic medalist and 25-time World Championships medalist returned to the competition floor at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and looked as if she never left, coming away with the top score of the day on vault (15.4), beam (14.8) and floor (14.9). Her score of 59.100 in the All-Around is not only the highest All-Around score put up by any gymnast this year, but edged out silver medalist Leanne Wong by five points. In podium training on Wednesday, Biles was all business but relaxed. It’s evident that so far, she’s enjoying the moments being back on the competition floor and just taking in everything she’s accomplished and possibly every new storyline she’s about to write, starting with her quest for an eighth national title in San Jose.

“You may have seen that Simone announced her return to the sport in a really big way with her commanding performance at the Core Hydration Classic just a couple of weeks ago, and it was really, really fantastic and heartwarming to see her perform so well on her own terms, and frankly, really enjoying it at the same time,” USA Gymnastics President & CEO Li Li Leung said Wednesday. “Simone is an all-time great athlete and having her back definitely brings more attention to the sport of gymnastics and this event as well. So we couldn’t be more excited.”

Heading into the Tokyo Olympic Games, Biles was dubbed by virtually all in the sport as the G.O.A.T., – Greatest of All Time. She embraced that moniker, even embroidering a goat image on her leotards. She’d earned it, after all. From winning streaks to medal count to name-bearing skills, Biles was dubbed ‘super-human’ in the media, over and over.

Most who witnessed her journey were all aboard the GOAT train. Yet there were some – both before, during and after the Olympics – that scoffed at the notion. It’s interesting, – fans don’t bat an eye at athletes making bold statements or embracing their greatness in sports like football, baseball and basketball. But in gymnastics, it seemed to be too much for some, despite her record-breaking, trail-blazing ways.

Prior to the Olympics, Biles was leading the charge in an era of gymnastics that has been emerging – a period in which gymnasts are becoming more comfortable being themselves on and off the floor. Everyone recognized that. And going into Tokyo, Biles became the face of the Games – expected to become perhaps the most accomplished gymnast of all time, with the possibility of back-to-back All-Around titles and a medal opportunity in every event.

She would indeed leave an everlasting mark from those Games. It just wouldn’t be for medals. Rather, for the importance of mental health.

And by now, everyone knows the story. Opening up on Instagram after an unusually shaky prelims round, Biles first gave an early indication that she was feeling the pressure of “the weight of the world on my shoulders.” The world was in disbelief when Biles seemed to lose her place in the air in rotation one of team finals on vault, and ultimately pulled out of the competition all together. “I didn’t quit… my mind and body are simply not in sync,” Biles would explain to the world. As the world tried to process what had happened with the media dissecting her every move along the way, reaction was split. In the gymnastic world, fans were largely in her corner, supporting her and thanking her for her bravery. But the comment sections on posts from outlets like Sports Illustrated to People showed the nasty side of armchair quarterbacks who criticized her withdrawal.

But it would be Biles who would ultimately have the last word, both on the competition floor and through the message she delivered on the importance of mental and physical health. In what was perhaps the most anticipated and most-watched moment of the Games, on the final day of gymnastics competition in Tokyo, the balance beam was there, waiting for her. Biles rose to the occasion in every way. Olympic gold medal swimmer Simone Manuel tweeted, “SIMONE BILES *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring!”

Biles had nothing to prove to anyone. With her team and the world behind her, she conquered the ultimate challenge on the world’s largest stage on a beam four inches wide. Her hand over her heart as she came down from the podium to cheers heard inside the arena and around the gymnastics universe. In the end it was bronze, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most medals ever won in an Olympic Games by a U.S. woman in gymnastics.

‘I hope it sends [the message] that first I did this for me and nobody else because I really wanted to compete one more time at the Olympic Games,” Biles said. “It’s not easy giving up a dream of ​​five years and not getting to do it. It was really, really hard… to have one more opportunity to compete meant the world.”

Seeing her smile back at the Core Hydration Classic two weeks ago and now here in San Jose, has been heartwarming and inspiring to say the least. She’s a brilliant athlete, a true sportswoman, a transformational leader and hero, but above all a woman who has forever changed her sport and the world around her with her strength and courage to be her authentic self. No matter what she does in San Jose or in the future as the bright lights of Paris beckon, she’s already the greatest of all time whose future success has only just begun.

For More:

Douglas, Biles, Lee Set Sights on Paris