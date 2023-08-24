24 Aug Storylines, News, Notes & Quotes | Starring In San Jose – What We’re Watching
Starring in San Jose!
Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live. Inside Gymnastics is on the scene in San Jose bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel for post-meet interviews and following our social media pages (X, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the weekend.
With that in mind, we assembled a list of Storylines, News, Notes and Quotes we’re following from San Jose to Antwerp to Paris!
The GOAT Goes for 8
Simone Biles is back on her terms. And she looks better than ever. For the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 7-time Olympic medalist and 25-time World Championships medalist returned to the competition floor at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and looked as if she never left, coming away with the top score of the day on vault (15.4), beam (14.8) and floor (14.9). Her score of 59.100 in the All-Around is not only the highest All-Around score put up by any gymnast this year, but edged out silver medalist Leanne Wong by five points. In podium training on Wednesday, Biles was all business but relaxed. It’s evident that so far, she’s enjoying the moments being back on the competition floor and just taking in everything she’s accomplished and possibly every new storyline she’s about to write, starting with her quest for an eighth national title in San Jose.
“You may have seen that Simone announced her return to the sport in a really big way with her commanding performance at the Core Hydration Classic just a couple of weeks ago, and it was really, really fantastic and heartwarming to see her perform so well on her own terms, and frankly, really enjoying it at the same time,” USA Gymnastics President & CEO Li Li Leung said Wednesday. “Simone is an all-time great athlete and having her back definitely brings more attention to the sport of gymnastics and this event as well. So we couldn’t be more excited.”
Heading into the Tokyo Olympic Games, Biles was dubbed by virtually all in the sport as the G.O.A.T., – Greatest of All Time. She embraced that moniker, even embroidering a goat image on her leotards. She’d earned it, after all. From winning streaks to medal count to name-bearing skills, Biles was dubbed ‘super-human’ in the media, over and over.
Most who witnessed her journey were all aboard the GOAT train. Yet there were some – both before, during and after the Olympics – that scoffed at the notion. It’s interesting, – fans don’t bat an eye at athletes making bold statements or embracing their greatness in sports like football, baseball and basketball. But in gymnastics, it seemed to be too much for some, despite her record-breaking, trail-blazing ways.
Prior to the Olympics, Biles was leading the charge in an era of gymnastics that has been emerging – a period in which gymnasts are becoming more comfortable being themselves on and off the floor. Everyone recognized that. And going into Tokyo, Biles became the face of the Games – expected to become perhaps the most accomplished gymnast of all time, with the possibility of back-to-back All-Around titles and a medal opportunity in every event.
She would indeed leave an everlasting mark from those Games. It just wouldn’t be for medals. Rather, for the importance of mental health.
And by now, everyone knows the story. Opening up on Instagram after an unusually shaky prelims round, Biles first gave an early indication that she was feeling the pressure of “the weight of the world on my shoulders.” The world was in disbelief when Biles seemed to lose her place in the air in rotation one of team finals on vault, and ultimately pulled out of the competition all together. “I didn’t quit… my mind and body are simply not in sync,” Biles would explain to the world. As the world tried to process what had happened with the media dissecting her every move along the way, reaction was split. In the gymnastic world, fans were largely in her corner, supporting her and thanking her for her bravery. But the comment sections on posts from outlets like Sports Illustrated to People showed the nasty side of armchair quarterbacks who criticized her withdrawal.
But it would be Biles who would ultimately have the last word, both on the competition floor and through the message she delivered on the importance of mental and physical health. In what was perhaps the most anticipated and most-watched moment of the Games, on the final day of gymnastics competition in Tokyo, the balance beam was there, waiting for her. Biles rose to the occasion in every way. Olympic gold medal swimmer Simone Manuel tweeted, “SIMONE BILES *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring!”
Biles had nothing to prove to anyone. With her team and the world behind her, she conquered the ultimate challenge on the world’s largest stage on a beam four inches wide. Her hand over her heart as she came down from the podium to cheers heard inside the arena and around the gymnastics universe. In the end it was bronze, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most medals ever won in an Olympic Games by a U.S. woman in gymnastics.
‘I hope it sends [the message] that first I did this for me and nobody else because I really wanted to compete one more time at the Olympic Games,” Biles said. “It’s not easy giving up a dream of five years and not getting to do it. It was really, really hard… to have one more opportunity to compete meant the world.”
Seeing her smile back at the Core Hydration Classic two weeks ago and now here in San Jose, has been heartwarming and inspiring to say the least. She’s a brilliant athlete, a true sportswoman, a transformational leader and hero, but above all a woman who has forever changed her sport and the world around her with her strength and courage to be her authentic self. No matter what she does in San Jose or in the future as the bright lights of Paris beckon, she’s already the greatest of all time whose future success has only just begun.
For More:
The Suni Factor
The 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion and the 2022 NCAA All-Around runner up, Suni Lee remains a role model, a hero, and a true inspiration influencing so many young athletes around the world. She was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in 2021 as one of the “Pioneers” alongside world leaders, athletes, artists, entrepreneurs and other prominent figures.
With all of the glitter and gold, Suni is also first and foremost a human being balancing a world she never expected under the glaring spotlight and a sometimes unforgiving social media stage. It’s a balance that will surely continue to evolve as she charts her next steps in gymnastics and in life.
When she walked into NOW Arena for podium training at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, she did so with a new title – one she didn’t have the last time she competed on the Elite stage in the United States: Olympic All-Around Champion.
It’s been just over two years since Lee beautifully rose to the occasion in Tokyo and grabbed the most coveted title there is in gymnastics, inspiring the world and a new generation of athletes ready to follow in her footsteps and ignite their own dreams of Olympic glory. With the title came the headlines and Lee’s face was everywhere as everyone celebrated new gymnastics royalty. A lot has happened since then.
Shortly after the Games Lee left for LA, competing on Dancing With the Stars and making her way through the late night talk show circuit, then headed to Auburn University where she spent two seasons drawing record-breaking crowds everywhere she went and making history as the first Olympic All-Around Champion to compete in collegiate gymnastics. But the road hasn’t always been easy.
In February, mid-way through her sophomore season as a Tiger, a kidney-related health issue forced Lee’s career at Auburn to come to an early end. Ever since, she’s been fighting to get back to full strength.
Having already won the most prestigious medal there is to win in the sport, Lee could have decided to hang up her grips. However, she still feels she has more to give.
“I feel like there’s a lot more in me,” Lee told the media after podium training. “Before the diagnosis I was doing really good. I was coming up with new combinations and new skills … that’s definitely what is inspiring me because I already know I can do it, so if I can just get myself back to that place, I’ll be right on for the Olympics hopefully.”
Placing second on beam at the recent Core Hydration Classic and earning her two-event qualifying score to the Xfinity U.S. National Championships, Suni is in San Jose and is planning on competing vault and beam here. Beyond Championships, we’ll be on the lookout for exciting new upgrades including a Li Ya to Ezhova on bars and a double twisting tucked gainer off beam (a skill that would bear her name in the code of points should she compete it at the World Championships later this year)!
Suni recently shared that her health has limited her time in the gym, and here in San Jose, coach Jess Graba noted there are days they don’t train as they balance her health as a priority. The emotion she displayed at Classic from podium training to interviews to the competition told the story for her there – and we cannot wait to see the headlines continue to unfold as she looks ahead to her next dream in Paris 2024.
For More:
Suni Lee Posts Health and Career Update
Skye’s the Limit!
While it seems the competition for the All-Around crown is between Simone and herself, we anticipate an incredible (possibly the most competitive ever at a U.S. Championships in recent memory) race for the podium – Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson, Kayla DiCello, Nola Matthews – the list of contenders goes on and on. In San Jose, we’ve for sure got our eye on Skye Blakely to make her move up the ranks and make her statement for Paris. Blakely, who was part of the 2022 World Championships team where she also made beam finals, boasts one of the highest beam D-scores in the entire country (her D-score was a 6.4 at the recent Core Hydration Classic), which could be a big advantage for her.
The Florida Gator commit also has a powerful Yurchenko double which could round out a team final lineup beautifully, and a bar routine that showcases her stunning technique that is worthy of remaining in the conversation. With so much depth and competition in the U.S., Blakely could definitely help her case here by showing consistency as an All-Around gymnast. If she can do that – watch out because her potential is limitless!
For Blakely the goal at the U.S Championships is also to keep her name in the conversation for Paris among an incredible field that only continues to grow deeper (look for first-year senior Tiana Sumanasekera and junior Jayla Hang, who will be Paris-eligible, to add their names to the list). In San Jose, Blakely says she’s excited to compete floor again since it’s been a minute and feels that’s the key event – if she hits, we could definitely see silver for her here.
“Definitely floor,” Blakely said when asked about her key event at these Championships. “I haven’t competed for a little bit. So I’m excited to be out there competing it again, but I am really nervous… If I can get past that, everything else I’m feeling pretty confident.”
Secret Weapon
A fully healthy Zoe Miller might just be the super secret weapon for Team USA in Paris! This year Miller has grabbed gold on bars at the Core Hydration Classic and Winter Cup (6.4 D-score) but also has serious All-Around potential. (Her double layout on floor is SO good!) As she continues to gain experience, work on consistency, and upgrade her routines, Miller could certainly find herself in the mix among the very best in the U.S. and the world. A few podium finishes in San Jose would only help her case as we start to look at the big picture for Team USA heading into Antwerp and then on to Paris. Look for Miller to make an impact on and off the floor – she’s got the difficulty, the style and personality to be a star in San Jose and beyond.
Prime Time for Leadership
For the U.S. men, two-time U.S. Champion Brody Malone is out with an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge. Malone’s absence leaves the door open for a new champion to emerge and an opportunity for the team to step up not only in difficulty and consistency, but in leadership. And while the U.S. team will certainly be looking to a healthy Malone to lead the effort in Paris, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, and Asher Hong all have the opportunity to take the top spot in San Jose, along with a field that includes Donnell Whittenburg, who placed second last year, and 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus. Be on the lookout for Paul Juda by the way – the 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion looked incredible in his comeback meet at the Core Hydration Classic and after being set back for a year with injuries, is eager to put his name right back in the mix for Paris.
For More:
New Fire, New Focus for Moldauer
Jade vs. Joscelyn
The battle is on!
If Team USA is looking for a top-notch vaulter or floor worker, look no further than freshly-minted Core Hydration Classic vault gold medalist and floor silver medalist Joscelyn Roberson and reigning Olympic floor champion Jade Carey. With Roberson’s upgrades on vault (Cheng) and floor (Double twisting double layout & full twisting double layout), she has a three tenth advantage over Carey with the routines she competed at the 2022 World Championships. Perhaps the biggest question in San Jose is whether or not Carey will come with upgrades as well. (She has ruled out the possibility of doing the laid out triple double, but could still add back her front layout through to double double which we last saw in Tokyo.) Execution scores will be another point of focus. (Roberson posted a 9.050 on her Cheng at Classic.)
Carey is debuting a new floor routine here, choreographed by 1992 Olympic bronze medalist Betty Okino – which we loved – and we cannot wait to see Carey and Roberson push each other to the next level as the road to Paris heats up. Carey, who plans to continue to compete for Oregon State while simultaneously training for Paris, looked strong in podium training in San Jose and is ready to compete for one of the top spots.
“I’m feeling good about myself here,” she told us. “Two weeks ago, I probably wouldn’t have said that. But I’m confident and I’m just excited. I think about the next year a lot and it definitely pushes me and motivates me every single day.”
“Brick by Brick” (Be on the lookout for emotional support dog, Beacon!)
In her State of the Sport remarks Wednesday at the SAP Center, USA Gymnastics President & CEO Li Li Leung recognized the cultural changes occurring within the sport, as well as the work that still need to be done.
On Cultural Change:
“In terms of cultural change, we’ve really focused on building it brick by brick. And so you may have heard me talk about the three P’s: new people, new priorities and new policies. And so our progression in terms of how we’ve gotten to where we are today is we’ve been hiring new people and the right people. We’ve been putting athletes and those who support athletes as a priority. And we’ve been creating policies and as to policies that support those new priorities. So like the athlete bill of rights and our code of ethical conduct and our safety response policies as well. So, I said this before that we’ve always wanted to show how we change rather than talk about as old adage goes, actions speak louder than words. As I sit in front of you today, I can share, I can truly share that countless athletes, coaches. Members of the community and other organizations that come up to me and said that they are truly seeing and feeling this change.”
On the State of the Women’s Team:
“Obviously, there’s just been a bit of news with the return to competition of Olympic All-Around and gold medalist Simone Biles and Suni Lee, with Gabby Douglas announcing her return to Olympic a healthy competition as well… joining what is a US Women’s lineup that is frankly already the best in the world. With the likes of Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello among many others. We also have up and comers like Joscelyn Roberson and Zoe Miller as well who are really making their marks to and so the depth of talent as I mentioned before, is absolutely incredible and unlike we have ever seen before.”
On the future National Team Training Center (which will host all disciplines) and Mental Health:
“We’ve purposely called it a Training and Wellness Center because it’s going to be focused on holistic athlete wellness.”
“The vision of this facility is that it is going to be the heart hub of gymnastics in America. So it’s going to be where national teams will train, it’s going to be where athletes of all ages and levels will be able to see their role models train.”
“Aside from achievements on the mat, I also have talked about the mental, physical and emotional safety of our athletes as that’s always a priority for us. And so last fall, we began a program with our partner GK Elite to reimburse national team athletes and coaches for mental health visits. And this year, we started having emotional support dogs at our key events. In fact, when I was walking in just now one of them is here on site. And so these emotional support dogs are not only for the benefit of our athletes, but coaches and even judges as well. I really honestly I can’t begin to tell you how well that this program has been received. And in fact, yesterday when I was here for training, the athletes couldn’t stop talking about how excited they were to see the emotional support dogs here on site.”
Look for more on the future Training and Wellness Center (and emotional support dog) coming soon to InsideGym.com
For more see:
Fast Facts and Stats
- Athletes competing in San Jose collectively have won 62 medals in Olympic or World Championships competition. That total includes 12 Olympic medals and 50 World Championships medals
- 11 athletes have been Olympic team members (6) or alternates (5)
- 14 World Championships roster members
- 12 athletes who have won medals at either the Olympic Games or World Championships
- 12 athletes have won a combined 46 U.S. titles
- 2023 is the first time two Olympic all-around gold medalists (Simone Biles and Suni Lee) have competed in the same U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships participants who have won at least one U.S. title (apparatus-year)
Women – 5 athletes with 31 titles
Simone Biles, 24 gold (See below for years and other details)
Jade Carey, 2 gold (VT-22, 17)
Shilese Jones, 2 gold (UB-22(T), FX-22)
Suni Lee, 2 gold (UB-21, 19)
Leanne Wong, 1 gold (UB-22(T))
Men – 7 athletes with 15 titles
Donnell Whittenburg, 5 gold (SR-22, VT-17(T), SR-16, SR-15, VT-14)
Yul Moldauer, 3 gold (PB-21, AA-17, FX-17(T))
Stephen Nedoroscik, 2 gold (PH-22, 21)
Alex Diab, 2 gold (SR-21, 19)
Asher Hong, 1 gold (VT-22)
Curran Phillips, 1 gold (PB-22)
Shane Wiskus, 1 gold (VT-19)
GOAT patrol: Simone Biles’s career at the U.S. Championships
7-time U.S. all-around champion (2013-16, 2018-19, 2021) – U.S. record
6-time U.S. vault champion (2014-16, 2018-19, 2021) – U.S. record (tie with Alicia Sacramone)
5-time U.S. balance beam champion (2015-16, 2018-19, 2021) – U.S. record
5-time U.S. floor exercise champion (2014, 2016, 2018-19, 2021) – U.S. record
1-time U.S. uneven bars champion (2018)
Overall medal count:
24 gold (7-AA, 6-VT, 1-UB, 5-BB, 5-FX)
6 silver (1-VT, 1-UB, 2-BB, 2 FX)
2 bronze (2-UB)
Tickets for the competition can be purchased here.
WHEN: Aug. 24-27, 2023
WHERE: SAP Center – San Jose, CA.
START LISTS:
- Junior Men – Day 1 | Day 2
- Senior Men – Day 1 | Day 2
- Junior Women – Day 1 | Day 2
- Senior Women – Day 1 | Day 2
SCHEDULE: (Times are eastern and subject to change.)
Tuesday, August 22
- Junior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1 p.m. ET
- Senior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, August 23
- Junior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube |5:30 p.m. ET
- Senior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, August 24
- Junior Men – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 2:15 p.m. ET
- Senior Men – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Friday, August 25
- Junior Women – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Saturday, August 26
- Junior Men – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:15 p.m. ET
- Senior Men – Day 2 | CNBC/Peacock | 7 p.m. ET
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Sunday, August 27
- Junior Women – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:30 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – Day 2 | NBCSports.com/NBC | 6:30 p.m. ET
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
WHAT IS AT STAKE:
- National Team Spots
- A minimum of 15 senior men will be named to the U.S. National Team. Two-five athletes will be named to the Senior Development Team. (Click here for the selection procedures.)
- The top 10 senior women in the All-Around will earn a berth on the U.S. National Team. (Athletes must score a combined All-Around score of 101.00 over the two days of competition).
- The top six junior women in the All-Around will earn a berth on the U.S. National Team. (Athletes must score a combined All-Around score of 99.00 over the two days of competition).
- World Team Selection
- Following the conclusion of the competition, six athletes (including one traveling alternate) will be named to the 2023 U.S. Men’s World Team.
- A minimum of eight senior women will qualify to the World Team Selection Camp (top two All-Around automatically qualify to the camp).
WHO IS QUALIFIED:
Senior Women (29 qualifiers)
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Charlotte Booth — Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung Ruivivar — Los Angeles, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics
Sunisa Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastic
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Evelynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Zoe Miller — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Elle Mueller — Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Michelle Pineda — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida Gymnastic
Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Junior Women (24 qualifiers)
Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./Georgia Elite Gymnastics
Sage Bradford — Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Kate Parker — West Monroe, La./Cincinnati Gymnastics
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Lacie Saltzman — Charlotte, N.C./Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder — Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics
Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Camie Westerman — Frederick, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Senior Men (49 qualifiers)
Javier Alfonso — Miami, Fla./University of Michigan
Michael Artlip — Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University
Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Maxim Bereznev — Woodstock, Ga./University of Oklahoma
Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University
Landen Blixt — Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan
Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan
Brandon Briones — Gilbert, Ariz./Stanford University
Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University
J.R. Chou — Houston, Texas/Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Caden Clinton — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy
Matthew Cormier — Milton, Mass./Penn State University
Chase Davenport-Mills — Johns Creek, Ga./Ohio State University
Alex Diab — Hinsdale, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake — Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy
Michael Fletcher — Nashua, N.H./University of Illinois
Ian Gunther — Houston, Texas/Stanford University
Dallas Hale — Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Jackson Harrison — Richmond, R.I./Arizona State
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Michael Jaroh — Northville, Mich./Penn State University
Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
Alex Karadzhov — Saint Petersburg, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Joshua Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University
Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University
Evan Manivong — Kansas City, Mo./University of Illinois
Connor McCool ¬— Ocean City, N.J./University of Illinois
Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson — Evans, Ga./Ohio State University
Brandon Nguyen — Elk Grove, Calif./Stanford University
Zachary Nunez — Houston, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Vahe Petrosyan — Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Curran Phillips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
Ian Sandoval — Frisco, Texas/EVO Gymnastics
Tyler Shimizu — Newark, Calif./UC Berkeley
Landon Simpson — Bellefonte, Pa./Penn State University
Ian Skirkey — Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois
Blake Sun — San Antonio, Texas/Stanford University
Alex Tapanes — Miami, Fla./Nova Gymnastics
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics Center
Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics
Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Oliver Zavel — Lakeway, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy
Junior Men (45 qualifiers)
Benjamin Aguilar — Siesta Key, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Hasan Aydogdu — Carlstadt, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics
Sasha Bogonosiuk — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics
Grant Bowers — Taylors, S.C./Hayden’s Gymnastics
Nartey Brady — Los Ranchos, N.M./Eagle Ridge Gymnastics
Noah Copeland — Lancaster, Ohio/Hocking Valley Gymnastics
Nick Deng — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Alex Deubler — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Brendan Friele — Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics
Devin Gopaul — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics
Joshua Hanny — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Jesse Hanny — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Mason Heath — Katy, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Xander Hong — Tomball, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Cash Johnston — Houston, Texas/HGA
Felipe Junqueira — Myakka City, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Gage Kalley — Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Gage Kile — Des Moines, Iowa/Emerge Academy
Cooper Kim — Grand Ledge, Mich./Capital City Flips
Isaac Koo — Fort Worth, Texas/Lone Star Gymnastics
Dylan Kramer — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
John Kronmiller — Dania, Fla./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Adam Lakomy — Roselle Park N.J./Sunburst Gymnastics
Danila Leykin — Bradenton Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Zac Myers — Lutz, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Wade Nelson — Santa Ana, Calif./SCATS Gymnastics
Joey Nieves — Littleton, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Alex Noel — Nashua, N.H./Impact Gymnastics
Tristen Nye — Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics
Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility
Jake Prabhakaran — Tampa ,Fla./EVO Gymnastics
David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics
Divier Ramos — Methuen, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics
Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./U.S. Military Academy
Wyatt Reynolds — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Ty Roderiques — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./Agility
Michael Scheiner — Great Falls, Va./Capital Gymnastics (VA)
Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics
Shaun Smith — Lexington, Ky./Legacy Gymnastics
Jonah Soltz — Tacoma, Wash./Metropolitan Gymnastics
Bode Ticknor — Woodbury, Minn./Great Northern Gymnastics
Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy
Grey Westmore — Los Angeles, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For More:
