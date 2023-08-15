2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Schedule + Everything You Need To Know

Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live as the pressure rises and insurmountable excitement builds.

WHEN: Aug. 24-27, 2023

WHERE: SAP Center – San Jose, CA.

SCHEDULE: (Times are eastern and subject to change.)

Tuesday, August 22

Junior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1 p.m. ET

Senior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 23

Junior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube |5:30 p.m. ET

Senior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 24

Junior Men – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 2:15 p.m. ET

| 2:15 p.m. ET Senior Men – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock International viewers can watch on YouTube



Friday, August 25

Junior Women – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3 p.m. ET

Senior Women – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock International viewers can watch on YouTube



Saturday, August 26

Junior Men – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:15 p.m. ET

Senior Men – Day 2 | CNBC/Peacock | 7 p.m. ET International viewers can watch on YouTube



Sunday, August 27

Junior Women – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:30 p.m. ET

Senior Women – Day 2 | NBCSports.com/NBC | 7 p.m. ET International viewers can watch on YouTube



WHAT IS AT STAKE: