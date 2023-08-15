15 Aug 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Schedule + Everything You Need To Know
Game On! Just one year out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. women and men are markedly different from what we saw at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa. Starting in San Jose at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, an epic battle for the top spots heading into the Olympic Year will begin to play out live as the pressure rises and insurmountable excitement builds.
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in San Jose bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel for post-meet interviews and following our social media pages (X, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the weekend.
Tickets for the competition can be purchased here.
WHEN: Aug. 24-27, 2023
WHERE: SAP Center – San Jose, CA.
START LISTS:
- Junior Women – Day 1 | Day 2
- Junior Men – Day 1 | Day 2
- Senior Women – Day 1 | Day 2
- Senior Men – Day 1 | Day 2
SCHEDULE: (Times are eastern and subject to change.)
Tuesday, August 22
- Junior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1 p.m. ET
- Senior Men Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, August 23
- Junior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube |5:30 p.m. ET
- Senior Women Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, August 24
- Junior Men – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 2:15 p.m. ET
- Senior Men – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Friday, August 25
- Junior Women – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Saturday, August 26
- Junior Men – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:15 p.m. ET
- Senior Men – Day 2 | CNBC/Peacock | 7 p.m. ET
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Sunday, August 27
- Junior Women – Day 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 1:30 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – Day 2 | NBCSports.com/NBC | 7 p.m. ET
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
WHAT IS AT STAKE:
- National Team Spots
- A minimum of 15 senior men will be named to the U.S. National Team. Two-five athletes will be named to the Senior Development Team. (Click here for the selection procedures.)
- The top 10 senior women in the All-Around will earn a berth on the U.S. National Team. (Athletes must score a combined All-Around score of 101.00 over the two days of competition).
- The top six junior women in the All-Around will earn a berth on the U.S. National Team. (Athletes must score a combined All-Around score of 99.00 over the two days of competition).
- World Team Selection
- Following the conclusion of the competition, six athletes (including one traveling alternate) will be named to the 2023 U.S. Men’s World Team.
- A minimum of eight senior women will qualify to the World Team Selection Camp (top two All-Around automatically qualify to the camp).
WHO IS QUALIFIED:
Senior Women (29 qualifiers)
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Charlotte Booth — Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung Ruivivar — Los Angeles, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics
Sunisa Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastic
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Evelynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Zoe Miller — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Elle Mueller — Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Michelle Pineda — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida Gymnastic
Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Junior Women (24 qualifiers)
Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./Georgia Elite Gymnastics
Sage Bradford — Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Kate Parker — West Monroe, La./Cincinnati Gymnastics
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Lacie Saltzman — Charlotte, N.C./Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder — Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics
Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Camie Westerman — Frederick, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Senior Men (49 qualifiers)
Javier Alfonso — Miami, Fla./University of Michigan
Michael Artlip — Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University
Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Maxim Bereznev — Woodstock, Ga./University of Oklahoma
Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University
Landen Blixt — Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan
Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan
Brandon Briones — Gilbert, Ariz./Stanford University
Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University
J.R. Chou — Houston, Texas/Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Caden Clinton — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy
Matthew Cormier — Milton, Mass./Penn State University
Chase Davenport-Mills — Johns Creek, Ga./Ohio State University
Alex Diab — Hinsdale, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake — Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy
Michael Fletcher — Nashua, N.H./University of Illinois
Ian Gunther — Houston, Texas/Stanford University
Dallas Hale — Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Jackson Harrison — Richmond, R.I./Arizona State
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Michael Jaroh — Northville, Mich./Penn State University
Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
Alex Karadzhov — Saint Petersburg, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Joshua Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University
Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University
Evan Manivong — Kansas City, Mo./University of Illinois
Connor McCool ¬— Ocean City, N.J./University of Illinois
Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson — Evans, Ga./Ohio State University
Brandon Nguyen — Elk Grove, Calif./Stanford University
Zachary Nunez — Houston, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Vahe Petrosyan — Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Curran Phillips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
Ian Sandoval — Frisco, Texas/EVO Gymnastics
Tyler Shimizu — Newark, Calif./UC Berkeley
Landon Simpson — Bellefonte, Pa./Penn State University
Ian Skirkey — Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois
Blake Sun — San Antonio, Texas/Stanford University
Alex Tapanes — Miami, Fla./Nova Gymnastics
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics Center
Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics
Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Oliver Zavel — Lakeway, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy
Junior Men (45 qualifiers)
Benjamin Aguilar — Siesta Key, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Hasan Aydogdu — Carlstadt, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics
Sasha Bogonosiuk — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics
Grant Bowers — Taylors, S.C./Hayden’s Gymnastics
Nartey Brady — Los Ranchos, N.M./Eagle Ridge Gymnastics
Noah Copeland — Lancaster, Ohio/Hocking Valley Gymnastics
Nick Deng — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Alex Deubler — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Brendan Friele — Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics
Devin Gopaul — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics
Joshua Hanny — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Jesse Hanny — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Mason Heath — Katy, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Xander Hong — Tomball, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Cash Johnston — Houston, Texas/HGA
Felipe Junqueira — Myakka City, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Gage Kalley — Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Gage Kile — Des Moines, Iowa/Emerge Academy
Cooper Kim — Grand Ledge, Mich./Capital City Flips
Isaac Koo — Fort Worth, Texas/Lone Star Gymnastics
Dylan Kramer — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
John Kronmiller — Dania, Fla./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Adam Lakomy — Roselle Park N.J./Sunburst Gymnastics
Danila Leykin — Bradenton Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas./Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Zac Myers — Lutz, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Wade Nelson — Santa Ana, Calif./SCATS Gymnastics
Joey Nieves — Littleton, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Alex Noel — Nashua, N.H./Impact Gymnastics
Tristen Nye — Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics
Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility
Jake Prabhakaran — Tampa ,Fla./EVO Gymnastics
David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics
Divier Ramos — Methuen, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics
Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./U.S. Military Academy
Wyatt Reynolds — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Ty Roderiques — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./Agility
Michael Scheiner — Great Falls, Va./Capital Gymnastics (VA)
Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics
Shaun Smith — Lexington, Ky./Legacy Gymnastics
Jonah Soltz — Tacoma, Wash./Metropolitan Gymnastics
Bode Ticknor — Woodbury, Minn./Great Northern Gymnastics
Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy
Grey Westmore — Los Angeles, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Sidelined with setbacks in 2022, Paul Juda seeks health and happiness in 2023 starting with the U.S. Classic
Fred Richard Wants to Be Team USA’s New Star
New Fire, New Focus For Yul Moldauer
Exclusive! Trinity Thomas Eyes Paris
Addison Fatta Is Hungry For More
New Gym, New Confidence – Joscelyn Roberson
