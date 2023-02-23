Let the 2023 Elite season commence! We’re ready to roll in Louisville for an exciting weekend of gymnastics at the 2023 Winter Cup! Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene to bring you all of the action!
The Winter Cup serves as a qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Championships. The Senior Women will be looking for a 51.0 All-Around score while the Junior Women will be looking for a 50.0 All-Around score to qualify to the U.S. Championships later this summer. On the Men’s side, the Men’s Junior and Senior National Teams will be named following the competition. You can check out the selection procedures here.
If You Go:
Event Website: https://www.wintercup.com/
Ticket Website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/usa-gymnastics-tickets/artist/1790044?list_view=1&daterange=from20230222-to-20230301
How to Watch:
Friday, February 24
- Winter Cup: Senior Men’s All-Around – 1:30 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube
- Nastia Liukin Cup – 7 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube
Saturday, February 25
- Winter Cup: Senior Women – 12:30 p.m. ET | NBC (starting at 1 p.m. ET)
- Elite Team Cup: Junior Men’s All-Around – 6 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube
Sunday, February 26
- Winter Cup: Junior Women – 12 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube
- Winter Cup: Junior & Senior Men Event Finals – 5:30 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube
*All individual routines will be uploaded after the competition to the USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel
Who Is Competing:
Senior Women
Skye Blakely, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, FL/Brandy Johnson’s
Dulcy Caylor, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Chloe Cho, Canyon country, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Norah Christian, Bremerton, WA/Cascade Elite West
Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, KS/GAGE
Gabby Disidore, Overland Park, KS/GAGE
Amari Drayton, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, PA/Prestige Gymnastics
Katelyn Jong, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, CA/WOGA
Myli Lew, Belmont, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Eveylynn Lowe, Blue Springs, MO/GAGE
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Zoe Miller, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/GAGE
Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, MN/Twin City Twisters
Ella Murphy, Frisco, TX/WOGA
Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, MO/GAGE
Brooke Pierson, Canby, OR/WOGA
Michelle Pineda, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, IA/Midwest Gymnastics Center
Joscelyn Roberson, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, TX/Twin City Twisters
Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, TX/WOGA
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, CA/World Champions Centre
Brynn Torry, Yorktown, VA/World Class Gymnastics
Gabriella Van Frayen, Lewis Center, OH/Gym X-Treme
Kelise Woolford, Columbus, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, NE/Twin City Twisters
Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, TX/Love Gymnastics
Junior Women
Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, TX/WOGA
Payton Chandler, Frisco, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Tatum Drusch, White Bear Lake, MN/Flips Gymnastics
Reese Esponda, Missoula, MT/Roots Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, NY/RGA
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, SD/Twin City Twisters
Jazmyn Jimenez, Santa Clarita, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Zoey Molomo, McKinney, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, LA/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, TX/WOGA
Hezly Rivera, Plano, TX/WOGA
Simone Rose, Sammamsih, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, MD/First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi, Delaware, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics
Tyler Turner, San Jose, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Senior Men
Javier Alfonso, Miami, FL/University of Michigan
Drake Andrews, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Michael Artlip, Bellaire, TX/Penn State University
Maxim Bereznev, Woodstock, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Jeremy Bischoff, Santa Clarita, CA/Stanford University
Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, MI/University of Michigan
Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, MI/University of Michigan
Garrett Braunton, USAF Academy, CO/USAF
Taylor Burkhart, Stanford, CA/Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos, Layton, UT/University of Nebraska
Matt Cormier, Milton, MA/Penn State University
Brandon Dang, San Jose, CA/West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy
Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Alex Diab, Bradenton, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, CA/US Naval Academy
Mike Fletcher, Nashua, NH/University of Illinois
Jack Freeman, Palestine, TX/University of Oklahoma
Spencer Goodell, Tigard, OR/University of Oklahoma
Vitaliy Guimaraes, Norman, OK/University of Oklahoma
Ian Gunther, Houston, TX/Stanford University
Dallas Hale, Frisco, TX/Cypress Academy
Asher Hong, Tomball, TX/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, UT/USAF
Evan Hymanson, Morganville, NJ/Stanford Boys Gymnastics
Michael Jaroh, State College, PA/Penn State University
Joshua Karnes, Erie, PA/Penn State University
Anthony Koppie, Fayetteville, GA/Roswell Gymnastics
Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, MA/Stanford University
Troy Lipis, Valencia, CA/Gymnastics World
Riley Loos, Folsom, CA/Stanford University
Connor McCool, Chesterfield, MO/University of Illinois
Yul Moldauer, Arvada, CO/5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson, Evans, GA/Ohio State University
Noah Newfeld, Plano, TX/University of California – Berkeley
Zachary Nunez, Houston, TX/University of Oklahoma
Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Curran Phillips, Naperville, IL/Stanford University
Rithik Puri, Chicago, IL/University of Michigan
Fred Richard, Stoughton, MA/University of Michigan
David Shamah, McKinney, TX/EVO Gymnastics
Daniel Simmons, Cypress, TX/University of Oklahoma
Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, MA/University of Illinois
Blake Sun, San Antonio, TX/Stanford University
Colin Van Wicklen, Spring, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, OK/University of Oklahoma
Khoi Young, Bowie, MD/Stanford University
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
