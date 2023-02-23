Let the 2023 Elite season commence! We’re ready to roll in Louisville for an exciting weekend of gymnastics at the 2023 Winter Cup! Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene to bring you all of the action!

The Winter Cup serves as a qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Championships. The Senior Women will be looking for a 51.0 All-Around score while the Junior Women will be looking for a 50.0 All-Around score to qualify to the U.S. Championships later this summer. On the Men’s side, the Men’s Junior and Senior National Teams will be named following the competition. You can check out the selection procedures here.

Next Up on Inside Gym.com: 5 Storylines to Follow in Louisville + An Interview with 2022 World Team alternate Lexi Zeiss!

If You Go:

Event Website: https://www.wintercup.com/

Ticket Website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/usa-gymnastics-tickets/artist/1790044?list_view=1&daterange=from20230222-to-20230301

How to Watch:

Friday, February 24

Winter Cup: Senior Men’s All-Around – 1:30 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube

Nastia Liukin Cup – 7 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube

Saturday, February 25

Winter Cup: Senior Women – 12:30 p.m. ET | NBC (starting at 1 p.m. ET)

Elite Team Cup: Junior Men’s All-Around – 6 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube

Sunday, February 26

Winter Cup: Junior Women – 12 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube

Winter Cup: Junior & Senior Men Event Finals – 5:30 p.m. ET | USA Gymnastics YouTube

*All individual routines will be uploaded after the competition to the USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel