Let the 2023 Elite season commence! We’re ready to roll in Louisville for an exciting weekend of gymnastics at the 2023 Winter Cup! Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene to bring you all of the action!
The Winter Cup serves as a qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Championships. The Senior Women will be looking for a 51.0 All-Around score while the Junior Women will be looking for a 50.0 All-Around score to qualify to the U.S. Championships later this summer. On the Men’s side, the Men’s Junior and Senior National Teams will be named following the competition. You can check out the selection procedures here.
5 Storylines to Follow at Winter Cup 2023 – Who To Watch and What to Expect
By Christy Sandmaier, with Ashlee Buhler contributing
1. Tampa to Liverpool to Louisville
And just like that, it’s 2023.
Last time we saw Skye Blakely and Lexi Zeiss, they were winning gold as part of Team USA at the 2022 World Championships. Blakely made finals on beam there and Zeiss, who was the traveling alternate, told us late last year she used the incredible experience to soak everything in and with her new found confidence is looking forward to what 2023 will bring.
With World team teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones and Leanne Wong, 2022 U.S. Senior All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, and 2022 Jr. All-Around Champion Madray Johnson all sitting this one out – Carey, Chiles and Wong are all in the midst of their NCAA seasons – the stage is set for both Blakely, who won silver in the All-Around at last year’s Winter Cup, and Zeiss, who placed 15th, to capitalize in Louisville.
Vying for podium spots will also be Katelyn Jong, who withdrew from World selection camp due to injury, but is back here and coming off a win at the recent WOGA Classic. Nola Matthews (she placed second just behind Jong at WOGA) attended World selection camp, and is looking to make her mark with her trademark artistry and improved consistency. Both could put themselves right back in the mix for Belgium and Paris with strong starts.
In the men’s field, 2022 Winter Cup Champion Vitaliy Guimaraes has withdrawn from the competition due to an illness. And while we won’t see 2022 World High Bar gold medalist Brody Malone, or World team members Donnell Whittenburg or Colt Walker here either, Stanford freshman Asher Hong, who made All-Around finals in Liverpool, and 2021 World Pommel Horse Champion Stephen Nedoroscik plan to compete. Both add a level of excitement to the men’s field and as they get ready to claim National Team spots, will certainly be looking ahead to both Belgium in September and Paris 2024.
Also ready to go in the men’s field is 2022 World Team alternate Yul Moldauer, who will no doubt be looking to make a “game on” statement to start his season. Moldauer told us in Liverpool being named alternate was something he never wanted to experience again, so we’ll be definitely be looking for a little fire (and maybe a few upgraded or new skills) from him for sure. Let’s Gooooo!
Also on the scene in Louisville is 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus, who was named a non-traveling alternate for Liverpool and who will also be looking to make an early statement this season. Early last year, after withdrawing from the 2022 Winter Cup due to a knee injury, Wiskus came back roaring with a win at the Pan Am Selection Camp and placed seventh in All-Around at Championships. Never to be counted out, we’re excited to see him here. Will his recent move to EVO prove to be exactly what Wiskus needs?
While he wasn’t eligible to try for a spot on the Worlds team, we’ve also got our eye on Fred Richard in this competition. The Michigan freshman turned heads last year placing fourth All-Around and winning high bar silver and floor exercise bronze medalist at the 2022 U.S. Championships. Richard is a fan favorite and can light up an arena with his passion and high-flying skills. Will this be his big breakthrough competition? Notably also in the field are 2020 Olympic alternates Alex Diab and Cameron Bock.
With Nedoroscik, Wiskus, Shamah, Diab, along with 2020 Winter Cup high bar champion and 2018 world team member Colin Van Wicklen all here and all now competing under EVO, what everyone’s calling “The EVO Effect” is for sure a storyline we’ll be following in this early season outing and as the Road to Paris heats up.
2. What’s a Stake?
For the men, National Team spots are back up for grabs (as a 2022 World medalist, Malone already has his spot). In Louisville, the top five men after Day 1 will automatically be named to the National Team. After missing a team medal in Liverpool but taking risks with increased difficulty that promises to pay off, the U.S. men are hungrier than ever as they simultaneously strive for more difficulty paired with consistency – something they’ll obviously need to compete with the top teams as they work toward a podium finish in Paris.
For the women, making an early statement for international assignments and staying in the conversation for Paris is the name of the game. With the “comeback” buzz rising (Suni, Simone, Gabby) and the NCAA athletes returning to the field this summer, the storylines could look markedly different by August for U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships, so it will be important for these women to establish themselves here as the road moves full speed ahead.
In addition, the top two Junior women in Louisville can land spots on the Junior World Championships team. Junior Worlds take place March 29-April 2 in Antalya, Turkey. Look for 2021 and 2022 Winter Cup Jr. All-Around Champion Champion Ella Kate Parker to make a strong showing in pursuit of her third title. When Parker is on, she can light up an arena as no one does! Jayla Hang, who we’ve also got in our conversation for Paris, could also take the title here.
3. Senior Debuts
In a field that is stacked with potential and the opportunity to see new stars break through, 16 women will make their Senior debut in Louisville. We’ve got our eyes on 2022 Jr. Pan American All-Around Champion Dulcy Caylor, and Tiana Sumanasekera, who placed ninth in the Jr. Division at the 2022 U.S. Championships. With a consistent performance Sumanasekera could easily finish on the podium here. In addition, keep your eyes on Myli Lew (bars and beam especially!) Ella Murphy and Alicia Zhou. This group of Juniors now turned Senior stunned us in the Junior field at Championships last year with their attention to detail and emerging artistry combined with difficulty. This is an exciting group and we can’t wait to see how they stand with their Senior teammates to kick off the season!
For the men, 2022 U.S. Junior All-Around Champion David Shamah, a recent WOGA to EVO transfer, will line up for the first time on the national stage with the Senior men. Shamah was also the 2022 Elite Team Cup Champion.
4. WOGA & WCC Watch!
Following U.S. Championships last year, a number of athletes made the switch to new gyms. Notably, Seniors Levi Jung-Ruivivar, who is now at WOGA, and Joscelyn Roberson and Sumansekera who are now at WCC. The two gyms will be well represented in Louisville, with WCC fielding five Seniors and WOGA fielding six. WOGA’s Ashlee Sullivan, who had a breakout performance at last year’s Winter Cup placing fourth All-Around and third on beam, is back after a series of injuries kept her out of competition for most of 2022. WCC’s Amari Drayton and Zoe Miller, who both competed at the 2021 Olympic Trials are also here.
5. Artistry Watch
Artistry is still all the buzz as athletes work the code and determine what’s going to score best on the national and international stage. Who stepped up their game after Championships and Liverpool? We’re about to find out!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
