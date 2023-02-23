5 Storylines to Follow at Winter Cup 2023 – Who To Watch and What to Expect

By Christy Sandmaier, with Ashlee Buhler contributing

1. Tampa to Liverpool to Louisville

And just like that, it’s 2023.

Last time we saw Skye Blakely and Lexi Zeiss, they were winning gold as part of Team USA at the 2022 World Championships. Blakely made finals on beam there and Zeiss, who was the traveling alternate, told us late last year she used the incredible experience to soak everything in and with her new found confidence is looking forward to what 2023 will bring.

With World team teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones and Leanne Wong, 2022 U.S. Senior All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, and 2022 Jr. All-Around Champion Madray Johnson all sitting this one out – Carey, Chiles and Wong are all in the midst of their NCAA seasons – the stage is set for both Blakely, who won silver in the All-Around at last year’s Winter Cup, and Zeiss, who placed 15th, to capitalize in Louisville.

Vying for podium spots will also be Katelyn Jong, who withdrew from World selection camp due to injury, but is back here and coming off a win at the recent WOGA Classic. Nola Matthews (she placed second just behind Jong at WOGA) attended World selection camp, and is looking to make her mark with her trademark artistry and improved consistency. Both could put themselves right back in the mix for Belgium and Paris with strong starts.

In the men’s field, 2022 Winter Cup Champion Vitaliy Guimaraes has withdrawn from the competition due to an illness. And while we won’t see 2022 World High Bar gold medalist Brody Malone, or World team members Donnell Whittenburg or Colt Walker here either, Stanford freshman Asher Hong, who made All-Around finals in Liverpool, and 2021 World Pommel Horse Champion Stephen Nedoroscik plan to compete. Both add a level of excitement to the men’s field and as they get ready to claim National Team spots, will certainly be looking ahead to both Belgium in September and Paris 2024.

Also ready to go in the men’s field is 2022 World Team alternate Yul Moldauer, who will no doubt be looking to make a “game on” statement to start his season. Moldauer told us in Liverpool being named alternate was something he never wanted to experience again, so we’ll be definitely be looking for a little fire (and maybe a few upgraded or new skills) from him for sure. Let’s Gooooo!

Also on the scene in Louisville is 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus, who was named a non-traveling alternate for Liverpool and who will also be looking to make an early statement this season. Early last year, after withdrawing from the 2022 Winter Cup due to a knee injury, Wiskus came back roaring with a win at the Pan Am Selection Camp and placed seventh in All-Around at Championships. Never to be counted out, we’re excited to see him here. Will his recent move to EVO prove to be exactly what Wiskus needs?

While he wasn’t eligible to try for a spot on the Worlds team, we’ve also got our eye on Fred Richard in this competition. The Michigan freshman turned heads last year placing fourth All-Around and winning high bar silver and floor exercise bronze medalist at the 2022 U.S. Championships. Richard is a fan favorite and can light up an arena with his passion and high-flying skills. Will this be his big breakthrough competition? Notably also in the field are 2020 Olympic alternates Alex Diab and Cameron Bock.

With Nedoroscik, Wiskus, Shamah, Diab, along with 2020 Winter Cup high bar champion and 2018 world team member Colin Van Wicklen all here and all now competing under EVO, what everyone’s calling “The EVO Effect” is for sure a storyline we’ll be following in this early season outing and as the Road to Paris heats up.

