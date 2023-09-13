Biles Headlines 2023 World Team Trials

Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Antwerp, Belgium for the 2023 World Championships!

The 2023 Women’s Artistic Selection Camp will be on @FlipNowTV!

Teams for the World Artistic Championships & Pan American Games will be selected following next week’s competition in Katy, Texas!

9/19 5:50pm CT

9/20 5:15pm CT

Participating Athletes:

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Jade Carey

Kayla DiCello

Amelia Disidore

Addison Fatta

Madray Johnson

Shilese Jones

Katelyn Jong

Kaliya Lincoln

Eveylynn Lowe

Nola Matthews

Zoe Miller

Joscelyn Roberson

Tiana Sumanasekera

Leanne Wong

Lexi Zeiss

Alicia Zhou

Per an email from USA Gymnastics: Suni Lee was invited to camp but has opted not to participate.