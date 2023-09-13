13 Sep Biles Headlines 2023 World Team Trials
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Antwerp, Belgium for the 2023 World Championships!
The 2023 Women’s Artistic Selection Camp will be on @FlipNowTV!
Teams for the World Artistic Championships & Pan American Games will be selected following next week’s competition in Katy, Texas!
9/19 5:50pm CT
9/20 5:15pm CT
Participating Athletes:
Simone Biles
Skye Blakely
Jade Carey
Kayla DiCello
Amelia Disidore
Addison Fatta
Madray Johnson
Shilese Jones
Katelyn Jong
Kaliya Lincoln
Eveylynn Lowe
Nola Matthews
Zoe Miller
Joscelyn Roberson
Tiana Sumanasekera
Leanne Wong
Lexi Zeiss
Alicia Zhou
Per an email from USA Gymnastics: Suni Lee was invited to camp but has opted not to participate.
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
