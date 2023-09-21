Biles Leads Team USA Back to Belgium

Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Antwerp, Belgium for the 2023 World Championships! Look for our in-depth preview coming soon!

25-time World medalist Simone Biles will lead Team USA back to Belgium, the very site she captured her first World All-Around title 10 years ago as USA Gymnastics named the women who will compete for the United States at the 2023 FIG Artistic World Championships, September 30-October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, and the 2023 Pan American Games, October 21-25 in Santiago, Chile.

“I think it’s full circle. I went to Antwerp in 2013, so now to go in 2023 is pretty crazy,” Biles said following the second day of competition.

The 2023 World Championships Team will look to defend their team gold medal from 2022 and capture their seventh World team title with a lineup of Biles; 2022 World All-Around and uneven bars silver medalist Shilese Jones; 2022 team gold medalist Skye Blakely; 2021 World All-Around silver and floor exercise bronze medalist Leanne Wong; and first-time Worlds competitor, 2023 U.S. vault champion Joscelyn Roberson. 2021 World Championships All-Around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello was named traveling replacement athlete. Jones, Blakely and Wong all return from the 2022 gold medal-winning team that competed in Liverpool last year.

Simone Biles’ first world championships was in Antwerp in 2013. 10 years later, she will return to Antwerp for a sixth world championships, something that no other U.S. woman has ever done. #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/WrFyTpXmLW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 20, 2023

Athletes set for Santiago are DiCello; Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles; 2023 U.S. floor exercise runner up and Winter Cup champion Kaliya Lincoln; 2023 Pan American Championships all-around, balance beam and team gold medalist Tiana Sumanasekera; and 2023 Winter Cup and Core Hydration Classic uneven bars champion Zoe Miller. Non-traveling replacement athletes are Alicia Zhou, Evelynn Lowe, and Nola Matthews.

Olympic gold medalist and World champion Jade Carey was named the women’s U.S. athlete for the 2023 Swiss Cup set for November 5 in Zurich.

Teams were named following a second day of select routines Wednesday evening at U.S. women’s Worlds and Pan Am Games Team Selection camp, pending compliance with eligibility requirements.

Top performances included a 14.900 from Biles on beam, 14.850 from Jones on bars, and 14.800 from Carey on vault.

The 2023 Senior Artistic World Championships and Pan American Games teams are listed alphabetically below. Selections procedures for the World Championships are available here; Pan Am Games can be found here.

2023 Women’s Artistic World Championships Team presented by Xfinity

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Shilese Jones

Joscelyn Roberson

Leanne Wong

*Kayla DiCello

*Denotes traveling replacement athlete

2023 Women’s Pan American Games Team presented by Xfinity

Jordan Chiles

Kayla DiCello

Kaliya Lincoln

Zoe Miller

Tiana Sumanasekera

Non-traveling replacement athletes: Evelynn Lowe (Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express); Nola Matthews (Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center); Alicia Zhou (San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics)