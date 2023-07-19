2023 U.S. Classic | Everything You Need To Know

by Ashlee Buhler

With household names like 7-time Olympic Champion Simone Biles and the reigning Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee set to make their return to Elite competition, plus a long list of World and Olympic medalists (and European – hello Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos) including reigning Olympic floor champion Jade Carey, Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and reigning World All-Around silver medalist Shilese Jones on the roster, the 2023 U.S. Classic just may end up being one of the most exciting competitions of the entire quad.

Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Hoffman Estates bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel for post-meet interviews and following our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the senior women are currently sold out. Tickets for the remaining competitions can be purchased here.

WHEN: Aug. 4-6, 2023

WHERE: NOW Arena – Hoffman Estates, Ill.

START LISTS:

SCHEDULE: (Times are central and subject to change.)

Thursday, August 3

Men’s Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 12-4:30 p.m. CT

Junior Women’s Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 5-7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, August 4

Senior Women’s Podium Training | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 8-11:30 a.m. CT

HOPES Championships | FlipNow.tv | 2-4:30 p.m. CT

Core Hydration Classic (Junior Women) | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 7-9:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 5

Core Hydration Classic (Senior Women) Senior Women Session 1 | 1-3 p.m. CT ( Live on CNBC/ Peacock ) Senior Women Session 2 | 7-9 p.m. CT ( Live on CNBC/ Peacock )



Sunday, August 6

Core Hydration Classic – (Junior & Senior Men) Junior & Senior Men’s Session 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT Senior Men’s Session 2 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 4:45-7:30 p.m. CT



Photo credit: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

For More:

Sidelined with setbacks in 2022, Paul Juda seeks health and happiness in 2023 starting with the U.S. Classic

Fred Richard Wants to Be Team USA’s New Star

New Fire, New Focus For Yul Moldauer

Exclusive! Trinity Thomas Eyes Paris

Addison Fatta Is Hungry For More

New Gym, New Confidence – Joscelyn Roberson

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!

Check out our App!