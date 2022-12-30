Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Season! Bookmark this page for quick access to the full women’s NCAA schedule plus streaming details as they become available. Schedule is subject to change.
Click here for our 2023 Men’s NCAA schedule! Plus check out our new partnership with CGA!
Week 1
Friday, January 6th
- Super 16 Vegas Podium Challenge | 5 p.m. ET | TBA
- Fisk, Southern Utah, North Carolina, Washington
- Ball State, Lindenwood, West Virginia at Florida | 6:45 p.m. ET | SEC+
- Michigan State at Alabama | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Gustavus Adolphus, Hamlin, Winona State at Minnesota | 7 p.m. ET | BTN+
- Penn, Penn State, Temple at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET | ACC Network
- LSU at Utah | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Super 16 Vegas Podium Challenge | 11 p.m. ET | TBA
- Oregon State, Rutgers, Stanford, Georgia
Saturday, January 7th
- Super 16 Vegas Podium Challenge | 3 p.m. ET | TBA
- Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Iowa
- Arkansas at Nebraska | 4 p.m. ET | BTN+
- Super 16 Vegas Podium Challenge | 9 p.m. ET |TBA
- Auburn, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma
Sunday, January 8th
- Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut at West Chester | 1 p.m. ET
- Illinois State, UW-Oshkosh at Western Michigan | 1 p.m. ET
- Arizona, Greenville, Kentucky at Ohio State | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+
- Yale at LIU | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Bowling Green at Northern Illinois | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Missouri at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET | BTN+
- Penn State, Texas Woman’s at Denver | 4 p.m. ET
- Simpson, Winona State at Hamline | 4 p.m. ET
- SEMO at Lindenwood | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- UC Davis at Sac State | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Week 2
Monday, January 9th
- North Carolina State at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET | ACC Network
- New Hampshire at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Tuesday, January 10th
- UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET
Friday, January 13th
- LIU, Penn, Southern Connecticut at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET
- UW-LA Crosse, UW-Stout at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET
- LSU at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Denver, Fisk at Michigan | 7 p.m. ET | Big 10+
- Kent State, Maryland at West Virginia | 7 p.m. ET
- Auburn at Florida | 7:15 p.m. ET
- Lindenwood at Illinois State | 8 p.m. ET
- Georgia at Missouri | 8 p.m. ET
- Alabama at Arkansas | 8:30 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan, UC Davis at Arizona State | 9 p.m. ET
- BYU, Southern Utah, Utah State and Utah at 9 p.m. ET
- West Chester at Alaska | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, January 14th
- UW-Whitewater at Gustavus Adolphus | 2 p.m. ET
- Ball State, Towson, UW-Oshkosh at Rutgers | 2 p.m. ET
- Centenary, Greenville at SEMO | 3 p.m. ET
- San Jose State at Stanford | 4 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green, Illinois, Texas Woman’s at Arizona | 4 p.m. ET
- Michigan State at North Carolina State | 4 p.m. ET
- Boise State, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pitt, UCLA | 5 p.m. ET
- Iowa State, Northern Illinois, Simpson, UW-Eau Claire | 6:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 15th
- Ursinus at Cortland State | 11:30 a.m. ET
- Bridgeport, Springfield at Rhode Island | 12 p.m. ET
- Cornell, Nebraska, William & Mary at George Washington | 1 p.m. ET
- Brown at Yale | 1 p.m. ET
- Central Michigan, Temple at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET
- Western Michigan at Illinois State | 3 p.m. ET
- Brockport at Ithaca | 3 p.m. ET
- West Chester at Alaska | 6 p.m. ET
Week 3
Monday, January 16th
- Fisk, Ohio State, Rutgers at Georgia | 2 p.m. ET
- San Jose State at Air Force | 4 p.m. ET
- Oklahoma at LSU | 4 p.m. ET
Friday, January 20th
- Western Michigan at Bowling Green | 6 p.m. ET
- New Hampshire, West Chester, William & Mary at Towson | 6 p.m. ET
- Ball State, Fisk, Kent State, Lindenwood, SEMO | 7 p.m. ET
- Kentucky at Georgia | 7 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport, Cornell, LIU at Temple | 7 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan, UC Davis at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Florida at Alabama | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Arkansas at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET
- Missouri at LSU | 8 p.m. ET
- Air Force, Centenary, UW-Eau Claire at Texas Woman’s | 8 p.m. ET
- Winona State at UW-Whitewater | 8 p.m. ET
- California at Arizona | 9 p.m. ET
- Stanford at Arizona State | 9 p.m. ET
- Boise State at BYU | 9 p.m. ET
- Utah State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, January 21st
- Gustavus Adolphus at UW-Oshkosh | 12 p.m. ET
- Illinois at Rutgers | 1 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Central Michigan | 2 p.m. ET
- Springfield at Southern Connecticut | 2 p.m. ET
- Brown, Denver, Sac State at Oregon State | 4 p.m. ET | Oregon State Live Stream
- George Washington, Pittsburgh at North Carolina State | 4 p.m. ET
- UCLA at Washington | 5 p.m. ET
- Penn State at Minnesota | 5 p.m. ET
- Maryland at Nebraska | 7 p.m. ET
- Illinois State at Greenville | 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 22nd
- Cortland State at Rhode Island | `12 p.m. ET
- Ball State at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. ET
- Michigan at Michigan State | 1 p.m. ET | Big 10 Network
- Brockport, Ithaca at Ursinus | 1 p.m. ET
- Iowa at Ohio State | 2 p.m. ET
- William & Mary at Penn | 2 p.m. ET
- Hamline, Simpson at UW-La Crosse | 4 p.m. ET
- Utah at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET | ESPN
Week 4
Monday, January 23rd
- UW-Stout, Yale at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET
Friday, January 27th
- Georgia at Florida | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Gustavus Adolphus at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stout | 7 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green at Central Michigan | 7 p.m. ET
- Alabama at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Texas Woman’s at SEMO | 7:30 p.m. ET
- North Carolina State at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Illinois State | 8 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at Oregon State | 9 p.m. ET | Oregon State Live Stream
- Southern Utah at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET
- BYU at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET
- LSU at Arkansas | 9 p.m. ET
- Alaska at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, January 28th
- Cortland State, Ursinus at West Chester | 1 p.m. ET
- Ithaca, Springfield, at Brockport | 1 p.m. ET
- Washington at Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network
- Nebraska at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET
- Ohio State at Michigan | 4 p.m. ET | Big 10+
- Stanford at Cal | 5 p.m. ET
- Hamline at Centenary | 6 p.m. ET
- George Washington at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET
- Arizona at Arizona State | 7 p.m. ET
- Simpson at Greenville | 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 29th
- Fisk, Pitt, SEMO at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport, Rhode Island, Southern Connecticut at Brown | 1 p.m. ET
- LIU at Cornell | 1 p.m. ET
- Western Michigan at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET
- Missouri, Texas Woman’s at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. ET
- Penn, UW-Whitewater, Yale at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Towson at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET
- Illinois State, Winona State at Northern Illinois | 3 p.m. ET
- Air Force, Alaska at UC Davis | 4 p.m. ET
- Oklahoma at Denver | 4 p.m. ET
- Sac State, UW-La Crosse at San Jose State | 5 p.m. ET
- Oregon State at UCLA | 6 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network
Week 5
Monday, January 30th
- Rutgers at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET
Wednesday, February 1st
- George Washington at Towson | 6 p.m. ET
Friday, February 3rd
- Hamline, Winona State at UW-Stout | 7 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 7 p.m. ET
- West Virginia at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET
- Fisk, Michigan, Southern Connecticut at Rutgers | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Auburn at Alabama | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Iowa State at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET
- Sac State at Air Force | 8 p.m. ET
- Florida at Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green, Centenary College at Illinois State | 8 p.m. ET
- Georgia at LSU | 8 p.m. ET
- Kentucky at Missouri | 8 p.m. ET
- Utah State at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET
- BYU at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET
- UCLA at Utah | 9 p.m. ET
- William & Mary at Alaska | 11 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 4th
- Kent State, Simpson at Northern Illinois | 2 p.m. ET
- Oregon State at Washington | 4 p.m. ET
- North Carolina, Western Michigan at North Carolina State | 4 p.m. ET
- Illinois at Minnesota | 5 p.m. ET
- UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET
- Arizona State at Cal | 5 p.m. ET
- Penn State at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona at Stanford | 9 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 5th
- Brockport. Rhode Island at Cortland State | 12 p.m. ET
- Southern Connecticut at Brown | 1 p.m. ET
- Penn at Cornell | 1 p.m. ET
- Ithaca at Springfield | 1 p.m. ET
- West Chester at Ursinus | 1 p.m. ET
- Centenary, Greenville at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. ET
- Maryland at Ohio State | 2 p.m. ET
- Iowa State, New Hampshire at Texas Woman’s | 3 p.m. ET
- George Washington, Pitt at Denver | 4 p.m. ET
- San Jose State at UC Davis | 5 p.m. ET
- William & Mary at Alaska | 6 p.m. ET
Week 6
Monday, February 9th
- Iowa at Nebraska | 9 p.m. ET
Friday, February 10th
- Nebraska at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET
- North Carolina State, Pitt, Temple at Towson | 6 p.m. ET
- Missouri at Florida | 6:45 p.m. ET
- Texas Woman’s at Centenary | 7 p.m. ET
- Gustavus Adolphus at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Whitewater at UW-Stout | 7 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Michigan | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Oshkosh at Hamline | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Fisk, Lindenwood at S.E. Missouri | 7:30 p.m. ET
- LSU at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET
- Washington at Arizona | 9 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah at BYU | 9 p.m. ET
- Boise State at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET
- Cal at Oregon State | 10 p.m. ET
- Air Force at San Jose State | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 11th
- Greenville at Simpson | 12 p.m. ET
- Maryland at Rutgers | 1 p.m. ET
- Metroplex Challenge | 3:30 p.m. ET
- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Utah
- Kent State at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. ET
- Michigan State at Iowa | 6 p.m. ET
- Arizona State at UCLA | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 12th
- Central Michigan at Iowa State | 1 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET
- Springfield at Brown | 1 p.m. ET
- Brockport, Cortland State, Ithaca at Cornell | 1 p.m. ET
- George Washington, LIU, North Carolina at New Hampshire | 1 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan | 1 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut at Yale | 1 p.m. ET
- Towson, Ursinus, West Chester at Penn | 2 p.m. ET
- Sac State at UC Davis | 4 p.m. ET
- West Virginia at Denver | 4 p.m. ET
Week 7
Monday, February 13th
- Washington at Stanford | 7 p.m. ET
- Ohio State at Illinois | 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, February 15th
- Cortland State at Ithaca | 6:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, February 16th
- Winona State at UW-Oshkosh | 7 p.m. ET
Friday, February 17th
- Ohio State at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET
- UW-Stout at Gustavus Adolphus | 7 p.m. ET
- Alaska at Simpson | 7 p.m. ET
- Temple, Yale at George Washignton | 7 p.m. ET
- Alabama at Georgia | 7 p.m. ET
- Southern Connecticut at Maryland | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Eau Claire at Hamline | 7:30 p.m. ET
- UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Denver, UC Davis at Air Force | 8 p.m. ET
- SEMO at Illinois State | 8 p.m. ET
- Michigan State at Illinois | 8 p.m. ET
- Florida at LSU | 8 p.m. ET
- Iowa State at Lindenwood | 8 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. ET
- Arkansas at Kentucky | 8:30 p.m. ET
- BYU at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET
- San Jose State at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 18th
- Springfield at Cortland State | 1 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport at William & Mary | 2 p.m. ET
- UCLA at Cal | 3 p.m. ET
- Arizona at Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at Iowa | 6 p.m. ET
- Towson at LIU | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 19th
- West Chester at Cornell | 11 a.m. ET
- Ball State at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green at West Virginia | 1 p.m. ET
- Central Michigan at Western Michigan | 1 p.m. ET
- Brockport, Rhode Island, Ursinus at Ithaca | 2 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Maryland | 2 p.m. ET
- North Carolina at Pitt | 2 p.m. ET
- Fisk at William & Mary | 2 p.m. ET
- Alaska at Iowa State | 3 p.m. ET
- Oklahoma at Texas Woman’s | 3 p.m. ET
- Auburn at Missouri | 6 p.m. ET
- George Washington, North Carolina State, Penn at Temple | 6 p.m. ET
Week 8
Monday, February 20th
- Bridgeport, Brown, Towson at LIU | 1 p.m. ET
- Utah at Arizona State | 3 p.m. ET
- Stanford at Washington | 5 p.m. ET
Wednesday, February 22nd
- Boise State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET
Friday, February 24th
- Kentucky at Florida | 5:45 p.m. ET
- UW-La Crosse at Gustavus Adolphus | 7 p.m. ET
- UW-Eau Claire at UW-Oshkosh | 7 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green, Fisk, Ursinus, Western Michigan at George Washington | 7 p.m. ET
- Denver at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET
- West Virginia at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET
- LSU at Alabama | 8 p.m. ET
- Georgia at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET
- Temple at North Carolina | 8 p.m. ET
- Big 5 | 8 p.m. ET
- Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State
- Utah State at BYU | 9 p.m. ET
- Cal at Utah | 9 p.m. ET
- Missouri at Arkansas | 9 p.m. ET
- Air Force at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET
- Oregon State at Stanford | 10 p.m. ET
- UC Davis at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 25th
- Big 5 | 1 p.m. ET
- Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers
- Hamline at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET
- Brockport, Rhode Island, West Chester at Bridgeport | 5 p.m. ET
- SEMO at Greenville | 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 26th
- Central Michigan at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET
- Cornell, Penn, Yale at Brown | 1 p.m. ET
- Ithaca at Cortland State | 1 p.m. ET
- Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. ET
- Centenary at Springfield | 1 p.m. ET
- Fisk, William & Mary at Towson | 1 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. ET
- West Virginia at Texas Woman’s | 2 p.m. ET
- Illinois State, Pitt, Southern Connecticut at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET
- UCLA at Arizona | 3 p.m. ET
- Auburn, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina | 4 p.m. ET
- Arizona State at Washington | 5 p.m. ET
Week 9
Wednesday, March 1st
- Alaska at BYU | 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 2nd
- Maryland, Towson, West Chester at Temple | 4 p.m. ET
- Simpson, UW-Eau Claire at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET
- New Hampshire at Penn | 7 p.m. ET
Friday, March 3rd
- UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse | 3 p.m. ET
- Ball State at Bowling Green | 6 p.m. ET
- LIU, Michigan State at Eastern Michigan | 6 p.m. ET
- Air Force at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET
- William & Mary at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET
- BYU at Ohio State | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Hamline at Gustavus Adolphus | 7 p.m. ET
- Arkansas at Georgia | 7 p.m. ET
- Auburn at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET
- P&G Podium Challenge |7 p.m. ET
- Cal, George Washington, LSU, Washington
- Illinois State at SEMO | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Alabama at Missouri | 8:45 p.m. ET
- Florida at Oklahoma | 8:45 p.m. ET
- Arizona at Utah | 9 p.m. ET
- Alaska, Nebraska at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah, UC Davis at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 4th
- Cornell, Cortland State at Brockport | 2 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at North Carolina State | 2 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Western Michigan | 4 p.m. ET
- Oregon State at Arizona State | 5 p.m. ET
- Boise State at Minnesota | 5 p.m. ET
- UW-Oshkosh at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET
- Iowa State at Iowa | 6 p.m. ET
- Centenary and Texas Woman’s | 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 5th
- Springfield at Ithaca | 1 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport, Rhode Island at Yale | 1 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green, LIU at Michigan State | 1 p.m. ET
- Brown, New Hampshire, Penn at Maryland | 2 p.m. ET
- Illinois, Kent State at Ohio State | 2 p.m. ET
- Central Michigan, Pitt at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET
- Stanford at UCLA | 3 p.m. ET
- Towson at Denver | 4 p.m. ET
- Fisk, Southern Connecticut, Ursinus at Temple | 4 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah at San Jose State | 5 p.m. ET
Week 10
Monday, March 12th
- Oklahoma at Michigan | 5:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 10th
- Michigan at Georgia | 6 p.m. ET
- Bridgeport at Southern Connecticut | 6 p.m. ET
- Maryland, Towson, William & Mary at George Washington | 7 p.m. ET
- LIU at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET
- Cornell at West Chester | 7 p.m. ET
- BYU at Arizona | 8 p.m. ET
- Boise State at Alabama | 8 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET
- Penn State at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET
- West Virginia at LSU | 8 p.m. ET
- Ball State, North Carolina, SEMO at Missouri | 8 p.m. ET
- Iowa, San Jose State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET
- Ohio State, Stanford, Utah State at Cal | 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 11th
- Greenville at Fisk | 1 p.m. ET
- Brockport, Cortland State, Ithaca, Rhode Island, Springfield at Ursinus | 1 p.m. ET
- Iowa State at UCLA | 3 p.m. ET
- Illinois State, Kentucky at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET
- Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater, Winona State at UW-Oshkosh | 3 p.m. ET
- Utah State at Oregon State | 5 p.m. ET
- Lindenwood at Centenary | 6 p.m. ET
- Air Force, Denver at Nebraska | 7 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 12th
- George Washington, Temple, Towson, Yale at Maryland | 12 p.m. ET
- Western Michigan at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET
- Central Michigan at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET
- Florida, Washington at Texas Woman’s | 2 p.m. ET
- Southern Connecticut at Bridgeport | 2 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | 2 p.m. ET
- Brown at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET
- Penn, West Virginia at Rutgers | 2 p.m. ET
- Arizona State at Oklahoma | 2:45 p.m. ET
- Arizona, Sac State, UC Davis at Cal | 4 p.m. ET
Week 11
Friday, March 17th
- MIC Championships | 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 18th
- GEC Conference | 12 p.m. ET
- Big 10 Championships Session 1 | 1 p.m. ET
- EAGL Championships | 1 p.m. ET
- Pac 12 Championships | Session 1 | 2 p.m. ET
- Big 12 Championships | 2 p.m. ET
- MAC Championships | 2 p.m. ET
- MPSF Championships | 4 p.m. ET
- SEC Championships | 7 p.m. ET
- MRGC Championships | 8 p.m. ET
Post Season
To Be Announced
Photo credits: Auburn Athletics (Suni Lee); Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics (Kara Eaker and Trinity Thomas); LSU Athletics (Haleigh Bryant)
