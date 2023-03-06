Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Michigan State freshman Nikki Smith and Michigan junior Javier Alfonso, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!
Nikki Smith led the Spartans through a double meet weekend, posting career highs on vault (10), bars (9.975) and beam (9.925) in addition to breaking MSU’s All-Around record (39.775) and helping the Spartans break a new team record (198.225) against LIU and Bowling Green.
On the men’s side, Javier Alfonso won the rings title against Oklahoma with a nation-leading 15.000 on the event, helping Michigan to a new season-best road score of 410.500.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.820
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.975
Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.975
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980
Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Taylor Christopulos – 81.367
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.400
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.257
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.444
Vault: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.835
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.633
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.650
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
They don’t call her a secret weapon for nothing! Known for debuting as the postseason nears, Olivia Trautman scored a perfect 10 on only her second vault of the season (her first vault of the season a week prior went 9.975!)
Meet of the Week!
With two perfect 10s (Nikki Smith on vault and Jori Jackard on bars) and program records on vault, bars and beam, the Michigan State Spartans shattered their previous team program record with a 198.225 against LIU and Bowling Green!
This Week On InsideGym.com!
She has already tied a Pac-12 Record for consecutive Freshman of the Week honors, holds career highs of 9.925 or higher on every single event, and is one of the most reliable and sturdy competitors in a stacked UCLA roster, yet Selena Harris is about as cool and humble as they come.
Check out our interview with Selena Harris here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Changing The Trajectory: Simpson and Greenville Give Hope In Inaugural Season
Adversity Becomes Opportunity at OU
One Day Better – eMjae Frazier
The Perfect Time to Redefine By Kathy Johnson Clarke
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 Commemorative Worlds Issue!