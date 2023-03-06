Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA

Congratulations to Michigan State freshman Nikki Smith and Michigan junior Javier Alfonso, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9! 

Nikki Smith led the Spartans through a double meet weekend, posting career highs on vault (10), bars (9.975) and beam (9.925) in addition to breaking MSU’s All-Around record (39.775) and helping the Spartans break a new team record (198.225) against LIU and Bowling Green. 

On the men’s side, Javier Alfonso won the rings title against Oklahoma with a nation-leading 15.000 on the event, helping Michigan to a new season-best road score of 410.500.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.820

Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.975 

Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.975

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980

Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Taylor Christopulos – 81.367

Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.400

Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.257

Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.444

Vault: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.835

Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.633

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.650

Must Watch! 

They don’t call her a secret weapon for nothing! Known for debuting as the postseason nears, Olivia Trautman scored a perfect 10 on only her second vault of the season (her first vault of the season a week prior went 9.975!)  

Meet of the Week!

With two perfect 10s (Nikki Smith on vault and Jori Jackard on bars) and program records on vault, bars and beam, the Michigan State Spartans shattered their previous team program record with a 198.225 against LIU and Bowling Green!

This Week On InsideGym.com!

She has already tied a Pac-12 Record for consecutive Freshman of the Week honors, holds career highs of 9.925 or higher on every single event, and is one of the most reliable and sturdy competitors in a stacked UCLA roster, yet Selena Harris is about as cool and humble as they come.

Check out our interview with Selena Harris here!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

