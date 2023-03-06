Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Michigan State freshman Nikki Smith and Michigan junior Javier Alfonso, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!

Nikki Smith led the Spartans through a double meet weekend, posting career highs on vault (10), bars (9.975) and beam (9.925) in addition to breaking MSU’s All-Around record (39.775) and helping the Spartans break a new team record (198.225) against LIU and Bowling Green.

On the men’s side, Javier Alfonso won the rings title against Oklahoma with a nation-leading 15.000 on the event, helping Michigan to a new season-best road score of 410.500.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.820

Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.975

Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.975

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980

Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985