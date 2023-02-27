Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Utah senior Maile O’Keefe and Michigan freshman Fred Richard, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8!

Maile O’Keefe posted a career high 39.750 in her All-Around season debut. She also earned her seventh perfect 10 on beam, breaking the school record for most 10s on that event!

On the men’s side, Fred Richard solidified his U.S. National Team berth with a second place All-Around finish at the 2023 Winter Cup.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.815

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) & Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.960

Bars: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.965

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980

Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985