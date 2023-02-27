Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Utah senior Maile O’Keefe and Michigan freshman Fred Richard, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8!
Maile O’Keefe posted a career high 39.750 in her All-Around season debut. She also earned her seventh perfect 10 on beam, breaking the school record for most 10s on that event!
On the men’s side, Fred Richard solidified his U.S. National Team berth with a second place All-Around finish at the 2023 Winter Cup.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.815
Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) & Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.960
Bars: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.965
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980
Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Zach Nunez (Oklahoma) – 83.350
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.583
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.150
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.500
Vault: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.867
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.817
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.650
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
It was Senior Night for the Florida Gators and Trinity Thomas’ final floor routine at home is one we’ll not soon forget!
Meet of the Week!
The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners faced off against West Virginia and soared to a new program record (198.575) and the highest score for any team in the nation so far this season. The evening was highlighted by perfect 10s from junior Kat LeVasseur and sophomore Jordan Bowers!
Honorable Mentions:
After a challenging season and losing several key members of the team due to injury, the LSU Tigers came back roaring in Tuscaloosa, topping the Crimson Tide 197.975-197.9250. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan continues to impress us all and scored yet another 10 for the Tigers on floor!
The Utah Red Rocks have also been faced with a challenge in replacing sophomore Grace McCallum on all four events but showed no signs of slowing down at home against the Cal Bears. The Red Rocks posted a 198.550, which is the second highest score in the nation currently.
This Week On InsideGym.com!
We caught up with Grace McCallum a few weeks before she went down with an injury. Here’s what she had to say about the transition from Elite to college and her future plans!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
