Congratulations to Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey and Oklahoma freshman Ignacio Yockers, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7!
Jade Carey posted the highest All-Around score in the nation this season (39.875) after an incredible meet against Arizona where she notched a perfect 10 on vault and floor!
On the men’s side, Ignacio Yockers leads the NCAA on pommel horse after posting a new career high on the event against Nebraska (15.550), which also happens to be the highest score in the nation on any event.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.705
Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.960
Bars: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 9.965
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.970
Floor: Mya Hooten (Minnesota) – 9.955
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Zach Nunez (Oklahoma) – 83.350
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.583
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.150
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.500
Vault: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.867
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.817
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.650
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
Emily Lopez made history by becoming the first gymnast from Boise State to score a perfect 10 on bars!
Meet of the Week!
It was one of the most anticipated meets of the 2023 season and it did not disappoint. No. 8 LSU took down No. 2 Florida with a season high 198.100, snapping the Gators record streak of 27 straight conference dual meets without a loss. The Tigers were led by sophomore Aleah Finnegan who posted her third consecutive perfect 10 and first 10 on beam!
This Week On InsideGym.com!
We go in depth with Ohio State fifth year Claire Gagliardi about her remarkable life journey that has since come full circle at Ohio State! Click here to read the interview!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
