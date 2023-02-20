Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey and Oklahoma freshman Ignacio Yockers, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7!

Jade Carey posted the highest All-Around score in the nation this season (39.875) after an incredible meet against Arizona where she notched a perfect 10 on vault and floor!

On the men’s side, Ignacio Yockers leads the NCAA on pommel horse after posting a new career high on the event against Nebraska (15.550), which also happens to be the highest score in the nation on any event.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.705

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.960

Bars: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 9.965

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.970

Floor: Mya Hooten (Minnesota) – 9.955