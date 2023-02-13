Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to LSU sophomore Aleah Finnegan and Penn State junior Matt Cormier, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6!
Aleah Finnegan won the All-Around title against Auburn with the 5th highest school in program history (39.800). That score is not only a career high for Finnegan, but it’s the highest All-Around score for an LSU gymnast since her sister Sarah Finnegan posted the same score at the 2019 SEC Championships. Aleah also posted her first career perfect 10 on vault to capture her first individual title on that event.
On the men’s side, Matt Cormier helped push the Penn State Nittany Lions past the Michigan Wolverines to claim their first conference win of the season thanks to two new career highs (14.000 on parallel bars and 14.850 on vault). A 3-time Big 10 Gymnast of the Week already this season, Cormier claimed the vault and floor title (14.600) as well.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) and Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.725
Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.939
Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida) and Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 9.962
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.975
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.960
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Joesph Buselmeier (Army) – 76.583
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.583
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 14.833
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.500
Vault: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.867
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.817
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.650
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
Maile O’Keefe was perfect yet again on the beam! It doesn’t get much better than that!
THE BEAM QUEEN 👑— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 12, 2023
Maile O’Keefe with back-to-back perfect 10’s on beam. pic.twitter.com/BuXFNWprKU
Jordan Chiles matched the highest All-Around score in the nation (39.825) with the help of her first perfect 10 of the season on floor! As always, the performance quality and energy of this routine is unmatched!
This Week On InsideGym.com!
Utah fifth year transfer Abby Brenner gives us a tour of Dumke Training Center and the Huntsman Center! Stay tuned for our interview with Olympic silver medalist and Utah sophomore Grace McCallum!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Stanford Athletics
