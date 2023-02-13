Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to LSU sophomore Aleah Finnegan and Penn State junior Matt Cormier, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6!

Aleah Finnegan won the All-Around title against Auburn with the 5th highest school in program history (39.800). That score is not only a career high for Finnegan, but it’s the highest All-Around score for an LSU gymnast since her sister Sarah Finnegan posted the same score at the 2019 SEC Championships. Aleah also posted her first career perfect 10 on vault to capture her first individual title on that event.

On the men’s side, Matt Cormier helped push the Penn State Nittany Lions past the Michigan Wolverines to claim their first conference win of the season thanks to two new career highs (14.000 on parallel bars and 14.850 on vault). A 3-time Big 10 Gymnast of the Week already this season, Cormier claimed the vault and floor title (14.600) as well.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) and Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.725

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.939

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida) and Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 9.962

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.975

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.960