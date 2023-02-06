Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Auburn sophomore Suni Lee and Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 5!

Suni Lee scored two perfect 10s, one on bars and one on beam, to help Auburn post a season high team score (197.700).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons posted a career high to win the vault title (15.050). It’s the first 15+ score for the Sooners on vault this season.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 39.713

Vault: Sierra Brooks (Michigan) – 9.950

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida) – 9.965

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.970

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956