Congratulations to Auburn sophomore Suni Lee and Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 5!
Suni Lee scored two perfect 10s, one on bars and one on beam, to help Auburn post a season high team score (197.700).
Meanwhile, Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons posted a career high to win the vault title (15.050). It’s the first 15+ score for the Sooners on vault this season.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 39.713
Vault: Sierra Brooks (Michigan) – 9.950
Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida) – 9.965
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.970
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 84.000
Floor: Vitaliy Guimaraes (Oklahoma) & Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.400
Pommel Horse: Ian Skirkey (Illinois) – 14.362
Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850
Vault: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 15.000
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.900
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.090
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
There were 11 Perfect 10s awarded this weekend. Which one was your favorite?
Michigan’s Sierra Brooks and Abby Heiskell earned back to back perfect 10s on vault!
Mya Hooten earned her fifth perfect 10 on floor!
Meets of the Week!
It was a thrilling meet between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks posted their 3rd highest score in program history (197.500) in front of a program record number of fans (11,031). The Gators came out of top with a 197.875, with the assistance of two perfect 10s from Leanne Wong.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
