Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA

Congratulations to Auburn sophomore Suni Lee and Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 5! 

Suni Lee scored two perfect 10s, one on bars and one on beam, to help Auburn post a season high team score (197.700). 

Meanwhile, Oklahoma junior Dan Simmons posted a career high to win the vault title (15.050). It’s the first 15+ score for the Sooners on vault this season. 

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

All-Around: Sunisa Lee (Auburn) – 39.713

Vault: Sierra Brooks (Michigan) – 9.950

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida) – 9.965

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.970

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 84.000

Floor: Vitaliy Guimaraes (Oklahoma) & Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.400

Pommel Horse: Ian Skirkey (Illinois) – 14.362

Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850

Vault:  Khoi Young (Stanford) – 15.000

Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.900

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.090

Team Rankings:

Must Watch! 

There were 11 Perfect 10s awarded this weekend. Which one was your favorite?

Michigan’s Sierra Brooks and Abby Heiskell earned back to back perfect 10s on vault! 

Mya Hooten earned her fifth perfect 10 on floor!

Meets of the Week!

It was a thrilling meet between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks posted their 3rd highest score in program history (197.500) in front of a program record number of fans (11,031). The Gators came out of top with a 197.875, with the assistance of two perfect 10s from Leanne Wong. 

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

