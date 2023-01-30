Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Michigan senior Sierra Brooks and Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4!
Sierra Brooks won the All-Around title against Ohio State with a 39.725 – which is just one tenth shy of Michigan’s All-Around program record. Brooks posted a 9.95 on vault, a 9.9 on bars, a 9.95 on beam, and a 9.925 on floor!
Meanwhile, Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes helped the Sooners win their home opener (405.450) in addition to winning the vault (14.950) and floor title (14.750).
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.688
Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.940
Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.963
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.958
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 84.000
Floor: Vitaliy Guimaraes (Oklahoma) & Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.400
Pommel Horse: Ian Skirkey (Illinois) – 14.183
Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850
Vault: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 15.000
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.900
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.313
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
This vault from Kat Levassuer scored a 9.975 and had everybody talking! Do you agree?
From the tumbling to the dance, this routine from Jordan Chiles has it all!
Meets of the Week!
Friday Night Heights was as thrilling as ever with Kentucky upsetting Alabama with a program record score (197.825 to Alabama’s 197.375). Immediately following that, Arkansas upset LSU with a program record team score (197.475) in front of a sellout crowd, which set a new attendance record in Barnhill Arena!
197.475 with 7,147 in the stands.— Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 28, 2023
Thank you, Arkansas, and good night. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/clIHu2AtXt
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Adversity Becomes Opportunity at OU
One Day Better – eMjae Frazier
The Perfect Time to Redefine By Kathy Johnson Clarke
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 Commemorative Worlds Issue!