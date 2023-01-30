Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Michigan senior Sierra Brooks and Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4!

Sierra Brooks won the All-Around title against Ohio State with a 39.725 – which is just one tenth shy of Michigan’s All-Around program record. Brooks posted a 9.95 on vault, a 9.9 on bars, a 9.95 on beam, and a 9.925 on floor!

Meanwhile, Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes helped the Sooners win their home opener (405.450) in addition to winning the vault (14.950) and floor title (14.750).

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.688

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.940

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.963

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.958