Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA

Congratulations to Michigan senior Sierra Brooks and Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4! 

Sierra Brooks won the All-Around title against Ohio State with a 39.725 – which is just one tenth shy of Michigan’s All-Around program record. Brooks posted a 9.95 on vault, a 9.9 on bars, a 9.95 on beam, and a 9.925 on floor! 

Meanwhile, Oklahoma fifth year Vitaly Guimaraes helped the Sooners win their home opener (405.450) in addition to winning the vault (14.950) and floor title (14.750). 

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders: 

All-Around: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.688

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.940

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.956

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.963

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.958

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 84.000

Floor: Vitaliy Guimaraes (Oklahoma) & Khoi Young (Stanford) – 14.400

Pommel Horse: Ian Skirkey (Illinois) – 14.183

Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850

Vault:  Khoi Young (Stanford) – 15.000

Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.900

High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.313

Team Rankings:

Must Watch! 

This vault from Kat Levassuer scored a 9.975 and had everybody talking! Do you agree? 

From the tumbling to the dance, this routine from Jordan Chiles has it all! 

Meets of the Week!

Friday Night Heights was as thrilling as ever with Kentucky upsetting Alabama with a program record score (197.825 to Alabama’s 197.375). Immediately following that, Arkansas upset LSU with a program record team score (197.475) in front of a sellout crowd, which set a new attendance record in Barnhill Arena!  

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

