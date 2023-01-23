Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Fisk freshmen Morgan Price and Aliyah Reed-Hammon and Stanford freshman Asher Hong, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 3!
Morgan Price kicked of Fisk’s double meet weekend with an All-Around win at Georgia (39.375) in addition to tying for first for the vault title (9.875). It’s the first All-Around title for Price and the second vault title of her young career! At the Tennessee Classic, Aliyah Reed-Hammon posted the highest score for a Fisk gymnast across any event this season with a 9.925 on beam!
Meanwhile, U.S. World Team Member Asher Hong continues to do well in his freshman season, taking home two titles from the Rocky Mountain Open: Rings (14.800) and Parallel Bars (15.250), in addition to performing his Ri Se Gwang on vault to finish third with a career best 15.000!
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.688
Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.95
Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida), Andi Li (Cal), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.95
Beam: Maile O’Keefe & Kara Eaker (Utah) – 9.958
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.975
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 83.200
Floor: Jack Freeman (Oklahoma) – 14.250
Pommel Horse: Zach Nunez (Oklahoma) & Ian Skirkey (Illinois) – 14.050
Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850
Vault: Khoi Young (Stanford) – 15.050
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.900
High Bar: Garrett Braunton (Air Force) – 14.850
Must Watch!
Asher Hong is bringing the difficulty and we love to see it!
Asher Hong’s vault (Ri Se Gwang) at RMO! pic.twitter.com/b1uIZSGyDL— Kensley Behel (@kensleyanne) January 22, 2023
Jordan Chiles is becoming known for her excellent saves on beam! It’s hard to forget her incredible save at the 2017 U.S. Championships, but this cover up against Washington last weekend was so seamless — it might be our new favorite!
Meet of the Week!
Building off a record season last year, #14 Michigan State took down #3Michigan, 197.200-196.975 in front of a sellout crowd at Jenison Field House Sunday night. It’s the first time the Spartans have beat the Wolverines since 2007!
“Knowing the tradition of that (Michigan) program, where they have been, where they have come from and what they have done in so many years – to know that we did that tonight is amazing,” said head coach Mike Rowe. “I’m so proud of the girls, my staff, everybody.”
For the first time since 2007, @MSU_Gymnastics beats Michigan in the #B1GWGYM meet. 😱🙌 pic.twitter.com/CwDiYT8jHK— Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) January 23, 2023
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Michigan Photography
