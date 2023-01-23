Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Fisk freshmen Morgan Price and Aliyah Reed-Hammon and Stanford freshman Asher Hong, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 3!

Morgan Price kicked of Fisk’s double meet weekend with an All-Around win at Georgia (39.375) in addition to tying for first for the vault title (9.875). It’s the first All-Around title for Price and the second vault title of her young career! At the Tennessee Classic, Aliyah Reed-Hammon posted the highest score for a Fisk gymnast across any event this season with a 9.925 on beam!

Meanwhile, U.S. World Team Member Asher Hong continues to do well in his freshman season, taking home two titles from the Rocky Mountain Open: Rings (14.800) and Parallel Bars (15.250), in addition to performing his Ri Se Gwang on vault to finish third with a career best 15.000!

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 39.688

Vault: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.95

Bars: Leanne Wong (Florida), Andi Li (Cal), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.95

Beam: Maile O’Keefe & Kara Eaker (Utah) – 9.958

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.975