Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to Florida sophomore Leanne Wong and Stanford senior Riley Loos, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2!

Leanne Wong posted the highest All-Around score in the nation (39.825) after a pair of perfect 10’s (bars and beam) and a 9.975 on floor!

Meanwhile, Riley Loos won the All-Around to kick off his senior season, in addition to winning the rings title with a new career high (14.850).

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Leanne Wong (Florida) – 39.825

Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.975

Bars: Natalie Wojcik (Michigan) & Leanne Wong (Florida) – 9.975

Beam: Maile O’Keefe & Kara Eaker (Utah) – 9.95

Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 10