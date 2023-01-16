Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Florida sophomore Leanne Wong and Stanford senior Riley Loos, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2!
Leanne Wong posted the highest All-Around score in the nation (39.825) after a pair of perfect 10’s (bars and beam) and a 9.975 on floor!
Meanwhile, Riley Loos won the All-Around to kick off his senior season, in addition to winning the rings title with a new career high (14.850).
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Leanne Wong (Florida) – 39.825
Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.975
Bars: Natalie Wojcik (Michigan) & Leanne Wong (Florida) – 9.975
Beam: Maile O’Keefe & Kara Eaker (Utah) – 9.95
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 10
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 82.550
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.450
Pommel Horse: Noah Sano (California) – 13.950
Rings: Riley Loos (Stanford) – 14.850
Vault: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska) – 14.755
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.550
High Bar: Adam Wooten (Michigan) – 14.200
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
Leanne Wong is our Gymnast of the Week for a reason! Check out her incredible performance below!
Inside Gymnastics was on the scene in Ann Arbor for the meet between #4 Michigan, #9 Denver, and the first ever HBCU gymnastics program, Fisk! It was a thrilling meet from start to finish! Michigan posted the first 198+ score of the season (198.125), Denver broke its program record on vault (49.550) and Fisk continued to shine on the big stage in their inaugural season! Head to our YouTube Channel for interviews and highlights!
Ready for the Ribeiro Era
First year Illinois head coach Daniel Ribeiro has never been more ready to lead his team out on the floor. As an Illinois alum, the former two-time NCAA pommel horse champion shares an incredible passion for the sport of men’s gymnastics and believes now is the time to bring forth and enforce the belief that yes, men’s gymnastics not only has a place in the NCAA, it still has the potential to grow in numbers and especially in enthusiasm. In fact, he not only believes it, he lives it.
Inside Gymnastics spoke with Ribeiro about his new role, stacked roster and what he believes is key to the sustainable success and future of men’s gymnastics. Read the interview here.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Illinois Athletics
