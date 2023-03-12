Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to LSU junior Haleigh Bryant and Stanford senior Brody Malone, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10!
Haleigh Bryant made history this past weekend, becoming the only LSU gymnast to score three perfect 10s in a single meet (vault, bars and floor). Bryant’s 39.875 All-Around score is not only a personal record, but ties LSU’s program record All-Around score. Bryant now also holds the record for most perfect 10s in LSU program history (10 total!)
On the men’s side, Brody Malone won the high bar title (14.150) in only his second NCAA meet of the season. Malone also finish second on rings (14.600) and parallel bars (14.750).
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.820
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.980
Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida) & Jordan Chiles (UCLA) – 9.975
Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980
Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Taylor Christopulos – 81.367
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.433
Pommel Horse: Ignacio Yockers (Oklahoma) – 15.083
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.617
Vault: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.717
Parallel Bars: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.633
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.583
Team Rankings:
Must Watch!
The moment that had everybody talking this weekend — Haleigh Bryant’s three perfect 10s! What did you think? Tweet us @InsideGym
Meet of the Week!
Week 10 kicked off with one of the most anticipating meets of the NCAA season: #1 Oklahoma vs #2 Michigan. The Wolverines ended up soaring past the Sooners on Senior Night with a 198.025 to Oklahoma’s 197.925. What a great preview meet for the NCAA Championships which are right around the corner!
Check out our photo gallery from the meet here!
Plus! Bears Breaking Records!
It was a weekend for the history books for the Cal Bears – posting scores of 198+ and breaking the team program twice in the same weekend. The Bears posted a 198.1 on Friday against Stanford, Ohio State and Utah State and then closed out the regular season with a 198.275 against Arizona, UC Davis and Sac State. In the same meet, the Bears also posted a 49.825, which is the highest score put up by any team this season on any event, and the the 2nd highest beam score in NCAA history. Mya Lauzon also posted a 10 on beam, the first perfect 10 on her career and the first 10 on beam in Cal’s program history!
This Week On InsideGym.com!
We’re only two months into the new year but Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos has already made some pretty big moves. He might not be a name you’ve heard a lot of in the last few years, but he’s a name you’re going to want to remember for the future.
Check out our interview with Taylor here!
10.0 Tracker!
A conference by conference look at all of the Perfect 10s this season through Week 10! Who would you like to see added to the list next? Join the conversation on Twitter!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
