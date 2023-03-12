Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.

Congratulations to LSU junior Haleigh Bryant and Stanford senior Brody Malone, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10!

Haleigh Bryant made history this past weekend, becoming the only LSU gymnast to score three perfect 10s in a single meet (vault, bars and floor). Bryant’s 39.875 All-Around score is not only a personal record, but ties LSU’s program record All-Around score. Bryant now also holds the record for most perfect 10s in LSU program history (10 total!)

On the men’s side, Brody Malone won the high bar title (14.150) in only his second NCAA meet of the season. Malone also finish second on rings (14.600) and parallel bars (14.750).

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:

All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.820

Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.980

Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida) & Jordan Chiles (UCLA) – 9.975

Beam: Maile O’Keefe (Utah) – 9.980

Floor: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.985