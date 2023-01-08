History Makers!

Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA gymnastics season was one for the history books!

Capturing headlines all week as everyone anticipated their debut, Fisk University made history as the first HBCU gymnastics program to compete in collegiate competition and the entire team wore the emotions of the day on their faces. Sophomore Naimah Muhammad started the meet on floor, tasked with the pressure filled position of kicking off Fisk’s debut.

“I was really nervous at first to start us off because it’s the first look at an HBCU gymnastics team, but my coaches trusted me, my teammates trusted me, so I really just had to trust myself and trust my training,” Muhammad said. “Once I thought about that, the rest came with it.”

Muhammad looked calm and collected on the floor, but once the routine was over she and her team couldn’t contain the emotion. Tears flowed and celebration ensued. That was history!

“I think it’s finally hit me now how big of a deal this is,” Muhammad said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s not even about my team. It’s about all the other Black girls that have wanted to be at an HBCU doing gymnastics but didn’t have the chance or they had to choose one or the other. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do both so I’m doing it for them and now the little girls coming up who want to be like me and want to do this too.”

Also making their debut were the men and women’s teams from Simpson and Greenville. A monumental moment in the sport of collegiate gymnastics!