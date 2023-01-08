Missed some of the NCAA action this week? Inside Gymnastics has you covered! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: NCAA Round Up + Gymnast of the Week! The men’s Gymnast of the Week is in partnership with the CGA.
Congratulations to Stanford senior Chloe Widner and Michigan freshman Landen Blixt, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 1!
Chloe Widner opened her senior season with a career best All-Around performance (39.525) to edge out Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey in session 3 of the Super 16. Widner also won the beam (9.875) and floor (9.95) titles.
In his NCAA debut, the freshman Landen Blixt won the All-Around (80.400) and floor title (13.800) at home against first year programs Simpson and Greenville.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Suni Lee (Auburn) – 39.750
Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.975
Bars: Natalie Wojcik (Michigan), Andi Li (Cal) & Jordan Chiles (UCLA) – 9.975
Beam: Suni Lee (Auburn) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 10
Floor: Sierra Brooks (Michigan), Chloe Widner (Stanford), Chae Campbell (UCLA), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), eMjae Frazier (Cal), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) & Halle Remlinger (Minnesota) – 9.95
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders:
All-Around: Landen Blixt (Michigan) – 80.400
Floor: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.500
Pommel Horse: Markus Shears (Michigan) – 14.450
Rings: Adam Wooten (Michigan) – 14.500
Vault: Matt Cormier (Penn State) – 14.800
Parallel Bars: Michael Jaroh (Penn State) – 14.000
High Bar: Fred Richard (Michigan) – 14.550
History Makers!
Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA gymnastics season was one for the history books!
Capturing headlines all week as everyone anticipated their debut, Fisk University made history as the first HBCU gymnastics program to compete in collegiate competition and the entire team wore the emotions of the day on their faces. Sophomore Naimah Muhammad started the meet on floor, tasked with the pressure filled position of kicking off Fisk’s debut.
“I was really nervous at first to start us off because it’s the first look at an HBCU gymnastics team, but my coaches trusted me, my teammates trusted me, so I really just had to trust myself and trust my training,” Muhammad said. “Once I thought about that, the rest came with it.”
Muhammad looked calm and collected on the floor, but once the routine was over she and her team couldn’t contain the emotion. Tears flowed and celebration ensued. That was history!
“I think it’s finally hit me now how big of a deal this is,” Muhammad said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s not even about my team. It’s about all the other Black girls that have wanted to be at an HBCU doing gymnastics but didn’t have the chance or they had to choose one or the other. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do both so I’m doing it for them and now the little girls coming up who want to be like me and want to do this too.”
Also making their debut were the men and women’s teams from Simpson and Greenville. A monumental moment in the sport of collegiate gymnastics!
Must Watch!
Kicking off what she has said will be her last season with the Auburn Tigers, Suni Lee showed up big time at the Super 16, scoring her first Perfect 10 of the season!
2023 Super 16 Photo Gallery
Just a few of our favorite photos from the inaugural Super 16! All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
