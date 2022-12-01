Let’s Do This! December intrasquads can only mean one thing: season will be here before you know it! A handful of top teams will be in action this month with televised or live streamed intrasquad meets. Here’s your chance to check out all of the skills, stars and routines we’ve been watching all summer and fall on social media before things get rolling in January.
Below is all the information you need to satisfy your college gymnastics craving before the 2023 season officially kicks off! Stay tuned for a full 2023 schedule with streaming links coming soon to InsideGym.com!
Plus, check out what we’ve got coming up for Men’s NCAA in partnership with the College Gymnastics Association.
And, look for interviews with Haleigh Bryant, Kara Eaker, and BJ Das coming soon!
Friday, December 9th
- Utah Red Rocks Preview
- 9 p.m. ET on Pac 12 Network
Saturday, December 10th
- Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Western Michigan
- 4 p.m. ET on Big 10+
- Georgia First Look
- 6 p.m. ET on SEC+
Monday, December 12th
- LSU Gym 101
- 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC+
Thursday, December 15th
- Meet The Bruins
- 9 p.m. ET on Pac 12 Insider
Watch! An Inside Look:
Georgia fifth year senior Josie Angeny takes Inside Gymnastics behind the scenes of the GymDogs practice facility!
