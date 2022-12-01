Let’s Do This! December intrasquads can only mean one thing: season will be here before you know it! A handful of top teams will be in action this month with televised or live streamed intrasquad meets. Here’s your chance to check out all of the skills, stars and routines we’ve been watching all summer and fall on social media before things get rolling in January.

Below is all the information you need to satisfy your college gymnastics craving before the 2023 season officially kicks off! Stay tuned for a full 2023 schedule with streaming links coming soon to InsideGym.com!

Plus, check out what we’ve got coming up for Men’s NCAA in partnership with the College Gymnastics Association.

And, look for interviews with Haleigh Bryant, Kara Eaker, and BJ Das coming soon!