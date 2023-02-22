If You Go:
Event Website: https://www.nastialiukincup.com/
Ticket Website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/usa-gymnastics-tickets/artist/1790044?list_view=1&daterange=from20230222-to-20230301
How To Watch:
Watch the broadcast on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube
Inside Gymnastics will be on-site in Louisville bringing you all the action for all of the Winter Cup events including the Nastia Liukin Cup!
8 Names To Watch | 2023 Nastia Cup
You could say the Nastia Liukin Cup has become the premier event for level 10 gymnasts and aspiring elites around the country. When looking through the athletes’ bio pages, many cite qualifying to the Nastia Cup as one of their career goals, along with someday earning a college scholarship. Others want to use this meet as a stepping stone to get to the next stage, which just might be the World Championships or Olympic Games. Year after year the Nastia Cup proves to be a fantastic opportunity to spot the stars of the future, both at the elite and college level. Gabby Douglas, MyKayla Skinner, Maggie Nichols, Nia Dennis, and Morgan Hurd are just a few of the names who kick started their careers at the Nastia Cup. Who will be next?
Here are 8 names to watch out for!
1. Jamison Sears – World Class Gymnastics
In 2022, Jamison Sears walked away with the trophy after an extremely close battle that ended in a tie with the now Michigan State freshman Nikki Smith. Sears is a well-balanced gymnast across the board and shines bright thanks to her raw power (the height she gets on all her skills is truly remarkable), clean lines, and beautiful extension. The Nastia Liukin Cup has never had a back to back champion – could Sears be the first?
Check out our interview where the Crimson Tide commit talks about balancing the two sports she loves: cheerleading and gymnastics!
2. Avery Neff – Olympus Gymnastics
There’s a certain spark to Avery Neff that makes her so much fun to watch! As one of the top recruits in the country, Neff had everyone talking when the recruiting period opened for the class of 2024. The 2022 DP National Floor Champion opted to stay near home, announcing her commitment to the University of Utah, and will be looking for her first Nastia Liukin Cup title in what will be her third appearance at the event.
3. Kailin Chio – Gymcats Gymnastics
Now retired from Elite competition, the 2021 U.S. Junior National Vault Champion Kailin Chio is looking to make a splash on the Level 10 circuit before heading off to LSU in 2024! Chio last competed at the Nastia Cup as a junior in 2018 and is one of the favorites to take the title in 2023 thanks to her picture perfect technique!
4. Ady Wahl – Zanesville Gymnastics
Ady Wahl is a star on the rise, qualifying to her first Nastia Cup after posting a perfect 10 on vault! The future Georgia GymDog excels on that event (she’s the Ohio State Champion from 2021 and 2022), but she shows tremendous All-Around potential as well! Keep your eyes out for her big piked full in on floor and her Yurchenko 1.5 on vault!
5. Hannah Scheible – All American Flames
Prepare to be entertained! Hannah Scheible is as charismatic as they come on floor and she’s got some exciting tumbling to match the performance quality of her routine as well! (See below) Scheible also has an immaculate front handspring pike half on vault that has scored her a perfect 10 this season already! The 4-time DP National Champion will certainly be in contention for the crown in Louisville before heading off to Norman, Oklahoma in the fall to help the Sooners maintain their dominance.
6. Chloe LaCoursiere – Costal Gymnastics
Chloe LaCoursiere has a special talent, especially when it comes to the uneven bars. Capable of throwing skills that are both innovative and difficult (like a toe on + full twisting tkatchev and a full twisting jaeger) LaCoursiere shows a tremendous amount of potential to be a future star in the NCAA! The Alabama commit not only has posted four perfect 10s on the event during her level 10 career, but she has a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5 in her arsenal as well!
7. Lily Bruce – World Champions Centre
Lily Bruce has really clean gymnastics which will bode well for her podium chances in her third Nastia Liukin Cup! Keep your eyes peeled for a floaty Yurchenko full on vault and beautiful lines on bars from the future Florida Gator!
8. Jahzara Swaby-Ranger – American Twisters
An up and coming name on the Level 10 scene, Jahzara Swaby-Ranger has the potential to be an All-Around star. Ranger has great difficulty across the board, including a recently upgraded Yurchenko 1.5 on vault, a double back dismount off beam, and a double layout on floor. Don’t be surprised if the future Michigan Wolverine finds herself near the podium at her first Nastia Liukin Cup!
Who Is Competing:
Lily Bruce, World Champions Centre – Committed to Florida (2024)
Tiana Childress, Gotham Gymnastics
Kailin Chio, Gymcats Gymnastics – Committed to LSU (2024)
Lavi Crain, GAGE
Oaklie Deputy, Olympus
Taylor DeVries, Legacy Elite – Committed to Oregon State (2023)
Kyra DiCello, Hill’s Gymnastics
Skylar Draser, Parkettes – Committed to Florida (2023)
Presley Duke, Dynamo
Kennedy Emerling, Pearland Elite
Ella Fine, High Point Gymnastics
Ariana Frechette, Twin City Twisters
Addy Fulcher, Bull City Gymnastics
Julianne Huff, JamJev – Committed to Auburn (2023)
Jordyn Johnson, Metroplex
Kira Keller, Olympus
Esphyr Koren, Perfection Gymnastics
Greta Krob, Iowa Gym Nest
Chloe LaCoursiere, Costal Gymnastics – Committed to Alabama (2023)
Lindsey Merdes, LaFleur Academy
Haley Mustari, Dynamo
Avery Neff, Olympus – Committed to Utah (2024)
Julia Nehmer, Metroplex
Jade Oliver, Brandy Johnson’s
Kamila Pawlak, Metroplex
Anya Pilgrim, Hill’s Gymnastics – Committed to Florida (2023)
Delaynee Rodriguez, Gymcats – Committed to Kentucky (2023)
Hannah Scheible, All American Flames – Committed to Oklahoma (2023)
Jamison Sears, World Class Gymnastics – Committed to Alabama (2023)
Camryn Shepard, Mavericks Gymnastics
Lily Smith, Silvia’s Gymnastics – Committed to Georgia (2023)
Adelle Speck, Brown’s Gymnastics
Maddie Stewart, Legacy Elite
Jahzara Swaby-Ranger, American Twisters – Committed to Michigan (2024)
Madison Ulrich, Southeastern Gymnastics Center – Committed to Denver (2023)
Olivia Vandevander, Team Attraction
Ady Wahl, Zanesville Gymnastics – Committed to Georgia (2024)
Elyse Wenner, Stallone
Imani White, Brandy Johnson’s
Camie Winger, Bold Gymnastics – Committed to Utah (2023)
