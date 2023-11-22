22 Nov 2023 Inside Gymnastics Holiday Gift Guide
‘Tis the season of sharing our favorite sport with the world! Check out these fan favorite gift ideas for the gymnast in your life.
GK ELITE
GK Elite has you covered this holiday season with extraordinary leotards and apparel to gift your gymnast! Check out our website to shop the gifts on their list.
MY GYMNASTICS JOURNAL
Use this weekly journal to set goals, grow as an athlete and person, and master the practice of reflecting with gratitude. Build your gymnastics skills and character at once!
A-1 AWARDS
A-1 Awards X Shannon Miller – Award and inspire your gymnasts with Shannon Miller’s Dare to Dream collection exclusively by A-1 Awards, Inc. With 7 sparkling gems and an inspirational message from Shannon on the back, this medal is a unique way to award excellence.
BOLD&GRIT
Bold&Grit Christmas Collection 2023! Make sure to leave at least one of these on your list for Santa! Grab them while you can, now available on our website!
MEDI-DYNE
Gymnasts suffering from Sever’s Disease have come to love Tuli’s Cheetah Gen2 and Tuli’s The X Brace. Both provide relief from pain while cushioning the heel and providing shock absorption.
TUMBL TRAK
The Air Barrel, Floor Bar, and Carpet Build-a-Mat make a great bar training station for teaching body awareness and control in your home!
SNOWFLAKE DESIGNS
From stunning leotards to cozy clothing to stocking stuffers and accessories, Snowflake Designs has everything on your gymnast’s wish list! Get free shipping on orders over $99.99!
RESILITE
Get a touch of competition this holiday season. We are offering specials on some of our ideal products for skill development like our Pre-Elite Low Beam, Folding Incline and more!
OZONE LEOS
Live out your superhero dreams in this Heroic Leotard! Be the hero of your own story and look great doing it in this bright colored leo inspired by comic books!!
SPIETH AMERICA
America’s best-selling training mat is at its lowest price ever for the holiday season. All levels can Train on SPIETH with the Multi-Purpose Mat. Sale available Black Friday through Cyber Monday at Spiethamerica.com.
LIMELIGHT TEAMWEAR
Club owners’ Custom Team Backpacks, are the perfect item to have on hand for last-minute gifts for your athletes. These backpacks feature team customization, waterproof lining, ample storage, and comfortable padded straps. Spread team spirit this holiday season!
MANCINO MANUFACTURING
Join Mancino in celebrating the 2023 Holiday Season by taking advantage of premium safety training items offered during the 12 Weeks of Mancino!
QUATRO GYMNASTICS
Get ready to shine in this festive red leotard! Elevate your practice in comfort and style, with our new regal design featuring an elegant crystal pattern and super soft fabric. Shop Attitude from our Grandeur Collection!
UNITED ATHLETIC
Junior Bar $499 delivered! The heaviest stand-alone Junior Bar on the market designed for athletes who are trying to master a kip. Junior Beam $399 delivered! Same suede used on our competition beams.
TURN GYMNASTICS
TURN apparel — a brand built by a former men’s artistic gymnastics competitor for today’s athletes. This unique TURN accessory bundle (only $25) is sure to spread some holiday cheer to any men’s artistic gymnast. The TURN bundle includes: a grip keyring, black wristbands, grip bag, and water bottle. Available starting Nov 1st and selling while supplies last.
ERIN GYMNASTICS
ERIN is a women’s gymnastics apparel brand which seeks to outfit dedicated and competitive athletes in ultimate comfort and style. For the holidays, gift this special accessory bundle (only $25). The ERIN bundle includes: an apparatus keyring, white wristbands, drawstring gym bag, and water bottle. Available starting Nov 1st and selling while supplies last.
PERFECT BALANCE GYMNASTICS BOOKS
Give the gift of reading! Perfect Balance Gymnastics Books are about strong diverse girls reaching their goals. Written for gymnasts, by a gymnast; these are authentic stories that will transform a reluctant reader into an avid reader. The blue books are great for ages 7-11 and the gray books for ages 11-14.
DRYBANDS
Give your gymnast the gift of comfort this holiday season with DRYbands patented customizable, washable wristbands. Healthier wrists are in your future. No pain, just train! Get your pair today!
GARLAND ACTIVEWEAR
Get in the holiday spirit with Garland Activewear Holiday Collection, available for purchase at Garlandactivewear.com!
NORBERTS ATHLETIC PRODUCTS, INC.
Norberts resource books make learning fun! All books feature illustrated pages of gymnastics and motor development concepts, stretches, games, and terminology. Activity books are full of coloring pages and word games.
TEN-O GYMNASTICS
The ‘EVERYTHING’ for gymnastics bag is enormous! It is big enough for an overnight, a weekend meet, or a Mom or Coach who has to carry EVERYONE else’s stuff. Order your very own just in time for the holidays!
INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE HOLIDAY BUNDLE!
FREE limited edition Trinity Thomas Autographed Poster + Bonus Year with a 3-Year Subscription or Renewal! It’s the perfect gift for the gymnast or gymnastics fan in your life! *Limited Time While Supplies Last
